Washington & Jefferson College is the latest football program mourning the loss of one of its own.

Thursday, Washington & Jefferson, a Div. III program in Pennsylvania, confirmed that Todd Young has passed away. The 47-year-old offensive line coach lost a year-long battle with cancer.

Young had been with the Presidents for two decades.

From the school’s release:

Todd influenced the lives of many Washington & Jefferson College student-athletes since he started at the college in 2000. He coached offensive linemen with a devoted passion. He loved W&J football and the Presidents won 186 games and 11 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships with Todd as a member of our coaching staff. As recruiting coordinator, Todd developed amazing bonds with students and their families. Todd loved all W&J athletic teams as he was often there to support every student wearing a Red & Black uniform, including men’s lacrosse, which he served as the program’s first head coach in 2002. His passing has deeply affected all of us. His good spirit and his upbeat attitude will carry on in the W&J athletics department forever.

In addition to his line duties, Young also served as the recruiting coordinator for Washington & Jefferson. Prior to his time at W&J, Young, who played his college football at Hiram, served in the same dual capacities for the Terriers.