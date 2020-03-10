It’s not just offseason Heisman hype in which Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are connected.
Tuesday, the AAU Sullivan Award announced the 30 semifinalists for its 2020 trophy, which is handed out annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete. Just two of the semifinalists are college football players — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The two players, who are both rising third-year juniors, have been connected to one another going back to their days in high school.
Both played their high school ball in the state of Georgia. Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018. The No. 2 player? Fields. Lawrence’s Tigers, of course, beat Fields’ Buckeyes in a come-from-behind win in one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this past season.
Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence will be looking to become the first football player to win the award since Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2016. That year, Reynolds actually shared the award with UConn women’s basketball player Breanna Stewart.
Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor. Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)
.
Athletic prowess, though, isn’t the only determining factor. From the Sullivan Award’s website:
Based on the qualities of leadership, character, sportsmanship, and the ideals of amateurism, the AAU Sullivan Award goes far beyond athletic accomplishments and honors those who have shown strong moral character.
The Utah County Attorney has declined to prosecute its case against BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You, the Deseret News has reported.
“Our office is declining to prosecute this case,” county attorney legal assistant Tammy Painter wrote in a March 3 email obtained by the News. “Can you cancel the pretrial and mark the case as declined?”
Ah You was arrested in February on charges of DUI, reckless driving and speeding after a Utah County sheriff’s deputy witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of 75 miles per hour in a zone with speed limits between 55 and 35. Once pulled over, the deputy saw a “THC vape pen,” an open container of alcohol and an empty alcohol container.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake suspended Ah You from spring practice, anticipating a legal case against him.
Ah You pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him, all of which were misdemeanors or driving infractions.
A Sarasota Springs, Utah, native, Ah You led the team with 5.5 tackles for loss while recording one sack and 31 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.
We’ve got the right ingredients for a terrible sports comedy “inspired by true events” playing out right before our eyes, people.
Nebraska’s basketball program announced Tuesday it has borrowed football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral from the football team for the Big Ten Tournament.
Banks is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle/forward. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior at Houston’s Westbury Christian in 2018, his last on the court. Banks skipped his senior season to enroll early at Nebraska, and this fall he played in four games while redshirting in his first year on campus.
Vedral was a 3-sport star at Wahoo, Neb.’s Bishop Neumann High School, where he won three state basketball titles while averaging 14.1 points per game as a point guard. He signed with UCF out of high school, then followed Scott Frost to Nebraska and completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards in six games while backing up Adrian Martinez last fall.
The pair will replace guards Cam Mack and Dachron Burke, who are suspended from the tournament.
Nebrasketball enters the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow as the No. 14 (out of 14) seed, tipping off tomorrow night against Indiana. This, of course, means the 7-24 Huskers are just 11 consecutive football-player-led wins away from the most improbable national title in college basketball history.
For the Virginia football program, coach poaching isn’t the only personnel movement this offseason.
Citing an unnamed source, 247Sports.com is reporting that Seneca Milledge has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, a Virginia football official confirmed that the running back is in the portal, although the door hasn’t been closed on a return.
A player who enters the database can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school. That player could also pull his name out of the portal and return to the team.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, a school has the ability to pull a player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
Coming out of high school in Florida, Milledge was a three-star member of the Virginia football Class of 2019. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose running back in the country. Only one skill player in the Cavaliers’ class that year, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, was rated higher.
Despite that pedigree, Milledge didn’t do much on the field as a true freshman. The 5-6, 170-pound Milledge didn’t record a carry on the season. He did, though, return eight kickoffs for 206 yards, with a long of 41.
The Illinois football program will be the latest to benefit from a collegiate nomad. Presumably.
After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin. In early January, the linebacker announced that he had decided to transfer from the Badgers as well.
Two months later, Bell announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Illinois football.
The redshirt junior will exit UW as a graduate transfer. He would be immediately eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020. Next season will be his last year of eligibility.
The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.
Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.
In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season. He spent his three on-field seasons with the Badgers as a backup.