Emmert-Coronavirus
NCAA recommends against sporting events open to the public due to coronavirus

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
The NCAA has issued clear guidance in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Namely, that sporting events should be closed to members of the general public going forward.

The organization announced the changes on Wednesday afternoon while confirming that the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament’s — i.e. March Madness — will be held without fans.

“The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease,” an NCAA statement read. “This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.”

Obviously the biggest news is for fans on the hard court who were excited to catch the biggest annual event in college hoops. At the same time, this decision has far-reaching consequences not just in that sport but also on the gridiron.

Already Cincinnati and Kent State have announced they are cancelling their spring games due to Coronavirus. Michigan appears to be on the verge of doing the same. Now they and many others will essentially be forced to follow suit.

The Ivy League went one step beyond the NCAA earlier in the day by announcing all spring sports and practices had been cancelled the rest of the semester.

It remains to be seen if schools will formally call off spring games one-by-one or if they will wait as part of their already cautious responses to the Coronavirus. Over 100 campuses are already closed and students sent home to receive instruction online.

Needless to say, the Coronavirus’ deadly impact is being felt far and wide. Based on this latest announcement, that will also extend to college football in the coming weeks as well.

Ohio State football shutting down recruiting through April 20 in midst of coronavirus outbreak

Ohio State football
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT
Count Ohio State football as the latest FBS school impacted by the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan announced that it had decided to cancel its annual spring game, which had been scheduled for April 18.  U-M also confirmed that the COV-19 fears would have a significant impact on recruiting.

“For the health and safety of all involved, Michigan will not be allowing coaches to conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host recruits on official or unofficial campus visits during this time period,” the school wrote in its release.

A short time ago, the Wolverines’ bitter archrival announced that it to is temporarily shutting down its recruiting efforts.

“We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said in a statement released on his personal Twitter account. “In addition, our coaches will not recruit off-campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines.”

Right now, and through April 14, recruiting efforts are in a “Quiet Period.” That means that programs can play host to potential recruits, but coaches are not permitted to visit recruits on the road.  Per the 2019-20 recruiting calendar, the next evaluation period kicks off April 15.

Ohio State is scheduled to play its annual spring football game at noon on April 11.  At this point, it’s unclear if that game will be played.  And, if it is, whether fans will be permitted to attend.

Cincinnati was the first FBS program to cancel its spring game, announcing that decision a day ago.  Michigan and Kent  State followed suit this afternoon.  This evening, Nevada (HERE) and TCU became the latest programs at this level to shutter its spring games/scrimmages.

At this point in time, it’s a matter of when, not if, myriad other schools follow suit.

UPDATED: 8:50 p.m. ET: Since this was originally posted, Ohio State confirmed that it has canceled its spring game.

Syracuse adds Chris Achuff as new linebackers coach

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
The remaking of the Syracuse defensive staff continues.

According to a release from the school, recent NFL assistant Chris Achuff was named as the Orange’s new linebackers coach.

“Chris has been around some of the top coaches and athletes in the sport,” head coach Dino Babers said in a statement. “He was in the NFL for two seasons in addition to his college experience. He’s a fantastic addition to our staff and we are excited to have him on board.”

Achuff spent the last two seasons coaching the defensive line for the Arizona Cardinals. The Pennsylvania native is no stranger to the college level, however. Prior to spending the 2017 campaign at Navarro Junior College, he had a nine-year stint coaching the defensive line at Baylor. There he tutored such notable All-Big 12 selections such as Andrew Billings and Phil Taylor.

While in Waco, Achuff overlapped in tenure with Babers for several seasons.

Interestingly, this is the first time Achuff is set to coach linebackers since 2001 at Kutztown. Syracuse is moving to a 3-3-5 alignment with the hire of new coordinator Tony White so it will be a bit of a transition for everybody in upstate New York come 2020.

Michigan, Kent State join growing list of schools cancelling spring games due to Coronavirus

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Cincinnati was the first to cancel their spring game due to Coronavirus. They were certainly not going to be the last.

Joining what is sure to be a growing list, both Michigan (April 18) and Kent State (April 11) announced that their annual spring games would no longer be held in the wake of university responses to the global pandemic.

“The welfare of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of what we do as a program,” Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “We are following the guidance of university administration in making these tough decisions.”

The decision at Kent State comes less than a day after the state of Ohio announced significant limitations on large public gatherings. That restriction notably affected the NCAA Tournament and various basketball tourneys in the region but also extended to the gridiron.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are not just limiting action to their big spring game. In a release the school confirmed that coaches would no longer go recruiting (the spring football evaluation period is just around the corner on the calendar) nor would campus host recruits on any visits.

It remains to be seen if such actions will be copied by other Big Ten and FBS schools but something says things won’t be slowing down at all in the coming hours and days in the wake of the NCAA recommending against holding public events with fans.

Virginia DB Major Williams joins cousin Seneca Milledge in transfer portal

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
A Virginia defensive back has joined his cousin and teammate in the transfer portal.

As first reported by 247Sports, Cavaliers defensive back Major Williams has submitted his name to the NCAA database.

Such news comes roughly a day after Williams’ cousin, fellow UVA player Seneca Milledge, did the same. Both players were considered three-star recruits coming out of high school in South Florida and redshirted in 2019.

Williams played in just three games last season but did not record a notable statistic on defense or special teams. Both cousins made their debuts in the same game, a win over Liberty early in UVA’s campaign last year.

No word yet on which schools the pair might wind up at but chances seem decent they will end up picking the same place just like they did coming out of high school.

Virginia opens their 2020 season against Georgia in Atlanta on Labor Day.