Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon enters transfer portal

Oklahoma was supposed to hold their second spring practice of the year on Thursday.

That obviously didn’t happen. Like many in the sports world, the Sooners suddenly found themselves on indefinite hiatus as precautions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were undertaken across the country.

Despite that fact, the show still goes on when it comes to the transfer portal in Norman. While not much else is open for business, the portal still is.

And who just walked in it? As first reported by Sooner Scoop, that would be OU running back Trey Sermon.

The senior from Georgia played a big role in Lincoln Riley’s underrated run game the past few seasons. He played in every game for the team up until injuring his knee against Iowa State last season, missing the final five games of 2019. He wound up making 19 starts all told and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

Despite rushing for 7.1 yards a carry prior to his injury though, the explosive tailback was still starting to see his playing time chipped away by others. Junior Kennedy Brooks is the unquestioned starter for the crimson and cream. While he is gunning for a third 1,000 yard season in a row, both Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger factor into the crowded backfield situation. Add in a pair of four-star freshmen and carries might have been hard to come by in 2020 even as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback.

It’s not known just what programs Sermon might wind up looking at but chances are high that he’s looking for a decent role at a quality Power Five team. Though it does not appear as though the running back is a graduate transfer, the NCAA one-time transfer legislation was slated to take effect this summer to likely make him eligible at his next stop.

Sermon’s decision, if nothing else, just goes to show you that even in these trying times, there’s still a few folks willing to get out there and move around as business rolls on like normal.