Oklahoma suspends spring football practices out of coronavirus concern

As the sports world and beyond continues to be rocked by the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Oklahoma has opted to play it safe. Like many schools around the country, and in accordance with temporary policies implemented by conferences such as the Big 12, Oklahoma has suspended all athletic competitions and practices.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Oklahoma announced the suspension of all out-of-season practices and workouts, which would include spring football for the Sooners. From the statement from the Oklahoma athletics department;

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced today it is suspending all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice. This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate.

Oklahoma opened spring football practices earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 10. No decision has been made on the status of Oklahoma’s annual spring game, which is scheduled for April 18. A decision on the spring game will be made at a later time, if necessary. Penn State made a similar announcement to Oklahoma’s earlier today, leaving the status of the spring game to be determined later.

The Big 12 officially suspended all spring athletic activities.

