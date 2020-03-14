WATCH: LSU coach Ed Orgeron records PSA to battle the coronavirus

Ed Orgeron is ready to tackle the coronavirus. He wants you to be too.
LSU’s national title-winning head coach became one of the most prominent voices in college football to step into the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic this week. As was mentioned by state officials in Louisiana on Friday, Orgeron lended his distinct cajun voice to a PSA on the matter to run on various media platforms going forward.
The video is worth watching whether you’re a Tigers fan or not:
“Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together,” said Orgeron, while recounting a number of helpful tips. “We’re all in this together so let’s team up to protect our health.”
One thing missing from the spot though? A hearty ‘Geaux Tigers’ normally heard from Coach O.
Orgeron lending his local celebrity to get the word out is not surprising. He’s helped do the same in the past when devastating floods hit the state and is close friends with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Like most schools, LSU will not be practicing or recruiting anytime soon. That leaves plenty of time for Orgeron and others to do their part to battle the virus.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is hunkering down like most of us right now in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike some though, he’s not panicking over the situation.
Just a few hours before the Big 12 canceled all spring sports and spring football practice in response to COVID-19, one of the Cowboys quarterback-turned-coach’s children tweeted a short conversation with his dad. What did Gavin Gundy pass along from pops?
Some sage advice to deal with the world at large right now and a critical update on his flowing locks:
There you have it. A mullet might not be able to keep you safe from picking up the virus but it is at least sanitary. And kudos for preaching proper hygiene to his kids as well.
OSU had opened spring practice on March 9 and hit the field as recently as Wednesday. That all is now on the shelf like most things in the sports world, including NCAA recruiting until the middle of next month.
No word on what the Gundy clan will do to pass the time. One thing seems certain though: the head coach’s mullet will continue to grow and likely look even more magnificent when the time comes to move on from what is hopefully a temporary hiatus.
The Pac-12 has now joined the party nobody wants to be at.
In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the conference confirmed that they too would be axing the rest of their spring sports calendar and halting any athletic activities like spring football until at least the end of March.
“At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year,” the league said a release. “This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
“In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision.”
Already the other nine FBS conferences have made similar decisions, with the Big Ten, Big 12, MAC and Mountain West also canceling the rest of their spring sports.
The Pac-12’s decision to put a halt to any athletic activities through March 29 mirrors the policy of the Big 12 for the time being. Others, however, have gone deeper into the future. In the wake of the NCAA’s decision to institute a recruiting dead period until April 15, the SEC also extended their ban until that same date.
Practice may be closed this spring at Alabama but the transfer portal out of town remains open.
One player stepping through it? Crimson Tide tight end Giles Amos.
The news of Amos’ transfer was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon about a half hour before the team was originally set to take the field. That obviously didn’t happen as the school suspended practice as part of an SEC moratorium on athletic activities until April 15.
Amos is a former walk-on with the program from Georgia who earned a scholarship in fall camp last season. He saw action in 11 games overall during his time in Tuscaloosa, catching one pass against New Mexico State for five yards.
The 6-foot-4, 245 pounder is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer with one season left to play.
As a former walk-on, Amos’ path to increased playing time was slim given the depth chart situation with the Tide. Miller Forristall and Jahleel Billingsley were likely to get first crack at catching passes while Major Tennison should see time as well. Then there’s also the upcoming addition of former UNC tight end Carl Tucker to the mix as well.
Still, even though he was pretty much buried on the depth chart, Amos was a team and fan favorite in many respects who will be missed around the practice field going forward. He also had one of the better nicknames you could receive too — affectionately called Trailer Park Jesus.
Nick Saban was expected to address Amos’ departure at his annual pre-spring press conference but that, like pretty much all of college football, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Oklahoma was supposed to hold their second spring practice of the year on Thursday.
That obviously didn’t happen. Like many in the sports world, the Sooners suddenly found themselves on indefinite hiatus as precautions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were undertaken across the country.
Despite that fact, the show still goes on when it comes to the transfer portal in Norman. While not much else is open for business, the portal still is.
And who just walked in it? As first reported by Sooner Scoop, that would be OU running back Trey Sermon.
The senior from Georgia played a big role in Lincoln Riley’s underrated run game the past few seasons. He played in every game for the team up until injuring his knee against Iowa State last season, missing the final five games of 2019. He wound up making 19 starts all told and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a sophomore.
Despite rushing for 7.1 yards a carry prior to his injury though, the explosive tailback was still starting to see his playing time chipped away by others. Junior Kennedy Brooks is the unquestioned starter for the crimson and cream. While he is gunning for a third 1,000 yard season in a row, both Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger factor into the crowded backfield situation. Add in a pair of four-star freshmen and carries might have been hard to come by in 2020 even as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback.
It’s not known just what programs Sermon might wind up looking at but chances are high that he’s looking for a decent role at a quality Power Five team. Though it does not appear as though the running back is a graduate transfer, the NCAA one-time transfer legislation was slated to take effect this summer to likely make him eligible at his next stop.
Sermon’s decision, if nothing else, just goes to show you that even in these trying times, there’s still a few folks willing to get out there and move around as business rolls on like normal.