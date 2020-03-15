Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

#MACtion may be shut down due to coronavirus but the NCAA transfer portal is still open for one Eastern Michigan player.

Per 247Sports, defensive lineman CJ Hunt has dropped his name into the transfer database with an intention of heading elsewhere for the 2020 season.

Last year with the Eagles, Hunt recorded 23 tackles and a half sack as a backup defensive tackle. He was quite involved in the rotation in playing every game the last two seasons and even earned a handful of starts as well.

While Hunt was expected to be counted on as a contributor in 2020 at Eastern Michigan, redshirt sophomore Mikey Haney had appeared to pass him on the depth chart for playing time.

Potential destinations were not mentioned by 247Sports for Hunt but he was labeled a two-star recruit out of high school in Indiana. He garnered a handful of scholarship offers from MAC schools at the time but likely will be looking for either more playing time or a step up in competition level.

EMU is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Lexington. The home opener in Ypsilanti will happen the following week against another school with a unique field color in Coastal Carolina.

As it stands though, Hunt will not be a part of either as he explores a transfer out of the program.