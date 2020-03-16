Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak, Ohio State football announced that it would be shutting down recruiting through April 20. Recruits, though, aren’t shutting out Ohio State football.

Earlier Monday, four-star 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced that he had committed to playing for Ohio State football. Five hours later, another four-star 2021 prospect, Evan Pryor, tweeted that he too has committed to the Buckeyes.

Pryor committed to Ohio State football over finalists such as Georgia, North Carolina and Penn State.

All glory to God !!🙏🏾 1000% C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/8EVnYZekMK — Evan Pryor (@evanpryor3) March 16, 2020

Pryor is the No. 6 running back in the country. He is also rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.

With Pryor’s commitment, Ohio State further cemented itself as the top football recruiting class in 2021 on the 247Sports.com composite. Of the baker’s dozen commitments halfway through this current cycle, two are five-star recruits and another nine are four-stars.

While there’s still a ways to go, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could be in the midst of assembling a potentially historic class. From 247Sports.com:

So with that, how special could this haul in Columbus really? For perspective, recruiting classes that finish with an average ranking per commit over 94 is pretty rare. We’ve only had five total hit that mark in the history of our 247Sports network dating back to 2010, and the Buckeyes have done it twice, once in 2017 and again the following year. The 2017 haul Urban Meyer and his staff put together headlined by Chase Young and Jeff Okudah is still pound-for-pound the highest-rated class when looking at average ranking per commit at 94.59. Alabama gave that a run in 2019 coming in at 94.38. No program hit the mark over 94 in 2020. Now back to the present and Pryor’s announcement, Ohio State stood at 95.07 and now get the ballyhooed back’s .9634 rating to boost that number a tad more. The potential beyond Turrentine (.9413) is eye-popping as we start the narrative for potential best recruiting class ever.

The Turrentine mentioned in the above-quoted paragraphs is Andre Turrentine. A four-star 2021 safety, Turrentine is expected to commit to Ohio State football as early as Tuesday.