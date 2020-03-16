UNLV’s new home stadium is still on track for 2020, but COVID-19 measures could interfere

The entire sports world has been put on an indefinite pause as the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our daily way of life and leisure. As such, certain jobs and industries are forced to alter plans and schedules in the interest of the safety and health of their employees and communities.

While nothing has been knocked off course just yet in Las Vegas with the construction of a brand new football stadium, it may still be something worth watching as the days, weeks, and potentially months drag on. As noted by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, government measures from the federal or state level in Nevada could hamper the chances of having the new football facility ready to open its doors in the fall for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV.

From Florio;

It’s a simple proposition. If citizens are prohibited from leaving home only to go to the store, the pharmacy, or to get gasoline, they won’t be allowed to leave home for work. And of all the jobs that now can be done at home, working on a stadium cannot be.

If the brand new football stadium is not ready at the start of the season, UNLV could have to go with a backup plan of playing their home games at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels have played their home games in Sam Boyd Stadium since 1971. It certainly would not be the ideal way to begin the 2020 season for UNLV, but the pandemic situation could potentially force the issue at some point. But it could be even more awkward for those NFL teams waiting to move into their new stadiums if the NFL kicks off and the Raiders are still in Oakland.

Florio also referenced the construction of the new football stadium in Los Angeles, which will be hosting the brand new LA Bowl between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West Conference.

