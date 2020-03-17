The ACC extinguished any hope of having spring football in the conference on Tuesday.

Following a host of similar decisions from around the country, the league became the latest to cancel all athletic activities and practices through the end of the academic year:

Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Activities and games had previously just been suspended until further notice following the cancelation of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The move comes as every other FBS conference — sans the SEC for the moment — has officially canceled the rest of their spring sports. Almost all have ruled out spring football practice as well.

These are uncharted waters for most athletics administrators but it’s pretty clear from the host of announcements that the next time anybody can hope to see any sort of football being practiced or played is later this summer at the very earliest.