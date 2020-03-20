Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A month after he was quietly given a contract extension, Troy Calhoun has added to his Air Force coaching staff.

Thursday, the service academy announced the hiring of Jonathan Himebauch as tight ends coach. Himebauch will replace Jonathan Wallace, who left last month for a job on Les Miles’ Kansas staff.

“Jonathan, Jessica and their family are such a natural fit for our football program and the Air Force Academy,” the Air Force football head coach said in a statement. “Both the depth and breadth of his playing and coaching experiences, along with his very sturdy leadership qualities are perfect for the Falcons.”

Himebauch previously served as the offensive line coach for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the XFL indefinitely suspended its inaugural season March 12.

During a coaching career that extends back more than two decades, Himebauch has spent time at three other Mountain West Conference schools:

Nevada, offensive line (2016)

San Diego State, offensive line (2006-08)

UNLV, graduate assistant (2000-01)

After his stint at Nevada, Himebauch was a line coach in the CFL (Toronto Argonauts, 2017-18) and the since-disbanded Alliance of American Football (San Antonio Commanders, 2019).

Himebauch also has on-field coaching experience at a Power Five school. From 2012-13, he was the line coach at Wake Forest.