WATCH: Texas head coach Tom Herman joins fight against coronavirus with video message

By Kevin McGuireMar 21, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Last week we got a glimpse of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a public service announcement addressing COVID-19. Now, Texas head coach Tom Herman is getting in on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with his own video message to Longhorn fans near and far.

Herman narrated a video shared by the Texas football program’s official Twitter account, in which he recited a letter to all Texas fans about the importance of taking good precautions and measures to stay healthy and keeping others around us healthy as well. Herman also expressed how everyone has a part to play in combatting the pandemic and how he looks forward to getting back on the football field to coach the Longhorns.

Don’t we all?

You can watch the video below.

As this worldwide health phenomenon continues, don’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more college football coaches getting in on the battle in a similar capacity. As the jokes and memes have been floating around, if college football is indeed in any jeopardy of being interrupted in the fall, now is the time to act.

NCAA denies Central Michigan QB David Moore’s appeal of one-year suspension for testing positive for banned substance

Central Michigan football
By John TaylorMar 21, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
The fate of one Central Michigan football player for the first half of the upcoming season has been decided.  And not in a positive way for the player or the program.

In early October, Central Michigan football confirmed that David Moore had been suspended for one full year (365 days) by the NCAA. According to the school, the starting quarterback was suspended by The Association for testing positive for a banned substance. The substance was subsequently confirmed to be an unspecified over-the-counter nutritional supplement.

In announcing the suspension, CMU confirmed that the university would be appealing the NCAA-mandated suspension.  Earlier this month, it was reported that the appeal would take place at some point this month. Saturday, the school’s student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, reported that the appeal has been denied.  The paper cited a source with direct knowledge of the situation as the basis for its report.

Thus far, the Central Michigan football program has not confirmed the development.

With the appeal denied, Moore’s suspension will run through Oct. 7 of this year. That would mean Moore would miss the first five games of the 2020 campaign — San Jose State (Sept. 5), at Nebraska (Sept. 12), at Northwestern (Sept. 19), Bryant (Sept. 26) and at Eastern Michigan (Oct. 3). He would then be eligible to return to the Central Michigan football team for the Oct. 10 road trip to Northern Illinois.

A successful appeal, of course, would allow Moore to play immediately for the Chippewas. A rising fifth-year senior, Moore will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Moore spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Memphis (2016-17). After leaving UofM for Garden City Comunity College, Moore transferred into the Central Michigan football team following the 2018 season.

His first season with the Chips, Moore started four of the first six games under center before he was slapped with the suspension. During that action, Moore completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Clemson mourns passing of Thomas “Black Cat” Barton

By Kevin McGuireMar 21, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
The Clemson football program is mourning the passing of one of its most historic players this week. Thomas Barton passed away on Wednesday, March 18, the Clemson football program announced today. Barton was 90 years old.

Barton played for Clemson from 1948 through 1952, when he earned multiple honors as an All-State, All-South, and All-American standout. The nickname of “Black Cat” was given to him by legendary Clemson football coach Frank Howard due to his dark hair and quick first step movement. Barton was among Howard’s personal favorites from the course of his career, and Barton was named to an all-Howard reunion team by Clemson.

Barton served the community after football by playing a role in the education system. He dedicated himself to education by working as a public school teacher and later taking on the role of superintendent, which ultimately led to being the president of Greenville Technical College in 1962. Barton held the role of president of the college until 2008.

Barton served in the Navy prior to joining the Clemson football program. After playing for the Tigers, Barton went on to be the 66th overall NFL draft pick in 1953 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a knee injury suffered in the College All-Star Game brought a premature end to his football career.

Clemson inducted Barton into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 1987, and he was also enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

At this time, due to the ongoing national response and actions being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has not been scheduled, although one will be scheduled once possible at a later date.

With XFL canceling season, football eyes look to Week 0 for hope (including Notre Dame vs Navy in Ireland)

By Kevin McGuireMar 21, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The XFL officially shut down its 2020 football season on Friday. The decision was to be expected given the current state of the sports world in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. College football certainly has not been immune to the impact the coronavirus has had on the sports world, with conferences shutting everything down for spring sports and spring football practices and games this year. Now, college football will offer the next batch of games that will really count in 2020, barring any other unforeseen delays.

As things stand now, there are currently seven games involving FBS teams scheduled to play in college football’s Week 0 (Saturday, August 29). Arizona is scheduled to host Hawaii, UCLA will host New Mexico State, East Carolina will host Marshall, Nevada is scheduled to host UC Davis, and New Mexico is slated to host Idaho State.

UNLV is tentatively scheduled to host California, although the current state of the brand new football stadium being constructed in LAs Vegas could be in question with the coronavirus outbreak interfering with so many facets of our lives, including construction projects.

Perhaps the most notable Week 0 game will be played abroad, so long as it is deemed safe to do so by the time that game comes along. Notre Dame and Navy are scheduled to square off in Dublin, Ireland for a 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff. As long as we are back to a relatively normal way of life by the end of August, that should be a fun age to help kick off the new college football season. Hopefully, travel restrictions and extra precautions in the post-coronavirus world will not get in the way of the experience for Notre Dame, Navy, and their fans planning on attending. Of course, safety always comes first. As of now, there is no indication this game will be altered in any way, and the hope is to keep it that way.

Once we do get college football back in the mix, it will be a comforting sign that things are getting back to normal, and we’ll all need that. Until then, wash those hands and keep your distance.

Notre Dame welcomes back Kerry Cooks as analyst

By Kevin McGuireMar 21, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
Notre Dame has a familiar face back on the football staff in 2020. Kerry Cooks has returned to South Bend to take on a role as a defensive analyst.

Cooks was spotted at Notre Dame’s brief spring practices earlier this month and head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters the return had been in the works. Judging by Cooks’ profile update on Twitter, it seems it is about as official as it can get. Once it’s on Twitter, it’s as real as it gets, right?

Cooks spent one year with the Texas Tech program as a safeties coach. He was not retained by Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells for a second season amid some coaching staff changes in Lubbock. Prior to joining the Red Raiders, Cooks was a defensive backs coach for Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018. Cooks had been a member of the Notre Dame coaching staff before heading to Oklahoma. Cooks coached the cornerbacks from 2010 through 2014, and he held the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.

Cooks also has coaching stops at Kansas State (2003 as a graduate assistant), Western Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Cooks, an alum of Iowa, also spent four years in the NFL with stints with the Minnesota Vikings (a fifth-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played briefly in the original XFL with the Chicago Enforcers. After that, he got into coaching.