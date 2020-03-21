WATCH: Texas head coach Tom Herman joins fight against coronavirus with video message

Last week we got a glimpse of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a public service announcement addressing COVID-19. Now, Texas head coach Tom Herman is getting in on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with his own video message to Longhorn fans near and far.
Herman narrated a video shared by the Texas football program’s official Twitter account, in which he recited a letter to all Texas fans about the importance of taking good precautions and measures to stay healthy and keeping others around us healthy as well. Herman also expressed how everyone has a part to play in combatting the pandemic and how he looks forward to getting back on the football field to coach the Longhorns.
Don’t we all?
You can watch the video below.
Longhorn Nation We’re In This Together – A message from @CoachTomHerman 🤘#ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/842YTL1IjF
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 20, 2020
As this worldwide health phenomenon continues, don’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more college football coaches getting in on the battle in a similar capacity. As the jokes and memes have been floating around, if college football is indeed in any jeopardy of being interrupted in the fall, now is the time to act.
Not a stretch🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fNeoAGja2g
— Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) March 20, 2020