College football in front of no fans? Feasible but economics don’t work according to one AD

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
The coronavirus has stopped college football in its tracks. Talk to anybody around the sport though, and they’ll often couch it in terms like ‘for now.’

While most of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been limited to the postponement or cancellation of spring ball, there’s been a lot of talk about what happens if the current state of events pushes into the fall.

Some coaches are already making plans on the off chance that the season does getting delayed. Plans at the conference level are still being made about events in the summer but there exists the potential of things the gridiron being impacted come August and beyond. While cancelation of the 2020 season would be a catastrophic event to the entire athletics industry, there are some who will leave no stone unturned in order to get games played.

Could that also mean quasi-European style contests in empty stadiums without fans? It’s feasible according to one SEC AD even if it doesn’t make sense on the accounting front.

“I can’t comprehend it, especially looking at our place where you have facilities built specifically for housing these large gatherings, 100,000-plus people,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told the Dallas Morning News, “and you have financing related to that based on ticket sales and advertising and suite sales and donations.

“So the whole model rises and falls based on football. If there’s no spectators maybe we can play, but if there’s no spectators, the economics just don’t work. That’s what we have to focus on is that long-term picture.”

The Aggies took in over $44 million in ticket sales (across all sports, but mostly football) in 2018, according to USA Today. That amounted to roughly 20% of their total revenue that year. While it may not be enough to axe something at their expensive college football program, it could lead to canceling a non-revenue sport like A&M volleyball.

We’re still a long ways away from having to make decisions like that in this sport just yet. But the time very well may come unless the spread of the coronavirus gets under control and local authorities give the go-ahead to having large gatherings once again.

Rutgers recruiting making the most of coronavirus shutdown

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers has brought back some much needed energy around the program. That’s as expected, especially on the in-state recruiting trail.

Unexpected, however? The coronavirus, which is a pressing issue in the Tri-state area surrounding the school. As much of the focus in the area has been on dealing with the fallout though, it seems the current shutdown of recruiting and spring football is actually having a net, well, “benefit” for the Scarlet Knights.

Per NJ.com, the lack of visits to campus and the current inability to meet face-to-face with coaches has led to a number of recent commitments at RU from around the state this week and even an appearance in the top 25 of the 247Sports team rankings:

Rutgers, smartly, got most of its priority visits out the way during the first week of the contact period, where upwards of 80 freshmen, sophomores, and juniors visited campus — around 20 percent from out-of-state, while junior visitors were split more evenly down the middle.

College coaches revere New Jersey for its high school football talent, and Rutgers finally has a way to keep out-of-state coaches, well, out-of-state.

That move to get players around the football team early by Schiano may turn out to be a moot point if the NCAA opens up recruiting past the current April 15 dead period and others swoop in to pick off commitments over time. Still, in the near term right now, it’s a subtle masterstroke that seems to have been one of the rare cases of somebody actually benefiting from the current worldwide nightmare many of us find ourselves in.

In may well have taken a minor apocalypse to get Rutgers a top 25 ranking again but, given the state of the program, even the small silver linings are worth celebrating in these trying times.

Athletic directors warn of dire financial consequences if coronavirus impacts college football in the fall

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT
Spring practice around college football has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

While that has been a big inconvenience to coaches and players, they at least haven’t had their entire season canceled like athletes participating in NCAA spring sports. However, with estimates that it could take months to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, what would happen if football were put on ice just like everything else?

Financially speaking, some athletic directors would say it would be dire for the entire college system.

“For right now, it’s all manageable,” Florida AD Scott Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel, “but the question your mind goes to really quickly is if this lasts into another school year. From a financial standpoint, if we’re not playing football games in the fall, it will shake the foundation of college athletics. As everyone knows, football pays for the enterprise to go forward.”

Already SEC schools are looking at a potential drop of an estimated $3 million in distributions. An impact to the football season and suddenly you’re in the process of adding zeros to that number. It’s not just the lack of media dollars either as ticket sales and booster donations would dry up too. Not only would it be a huge disruption to football teams but some schools — even the big ones — might not have money to pay for the so-called ‘non-revenue sports’ like volleyball or soccer.

UF alone took in some $161 million in revenues in 2018, according to USA Today. Nearly $64 million came from rights/licensing and another $32 million from ticket sales. The bulk of those figures flowed from the football program.

“Your mind wanders about how long this thing is going to be in front of us, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt remarked to the Dallas Morning News. “We haven’t had significant time to really think through what the future holds, because it’s been all-consuming on the ongoing changes in the current situation.

“But make no mistake, football is the economic engine that drives college athletics, both in the Big 12 and on our campuses.”

So far there has been cautious optimism that things will not linger into August and beyond. The SEC has kept the door open for spring football so far and the Big 12 is doing the same. The former league is even moving full steam ahead with Media Days in July. Still, by most accounts we’re still in the early stages of containment of COVID-19 and dealing with its impact across society.

Add in a resulting recession with the broader economy and it could be a long road back to pads popping in the fall. Some are getting prepared for that eventuality but if it does end up happening, the ripple effects will be felt far and wide beyond just the gridiron.

Ohio State lands Oklahoma graduate transfer RB Trey Sermon

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Face-to-face recruiting is halted right now but the good news for Ohio State is that their latest commitment already knows what game day in Columbus is like.

After signs pointed to it for a few days following his intention to transfer from Oklahoma, running back Trey Sermon took to social media to confirm that he was indeed going to be a member of the Buckeyes this fall:

Sermon is set to be a graduate transfer out of Norman and immediately eligible in 2020 at OSU.

The former Sooner was recruited by Ohio State out of high school and heavily linked to the program that needs an experienced back for the upcoming campaign with the departure of J.K. Dobbins to the NFL. Backups Master Teague and Marcus Crowley were both hit by injuries so the concern was quite pressing to land somebody out of the transfer portal for Ryan Day and company.

While in Norman, Sermon rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns as both a threat between the tackles and out of the backfield. His carries trailed off last season before being injured but his 6.1 yards per carry should still find a nice fit in Day’s explosive offense that returns Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields at QB.

Interestingly enough, Sermon has found the end zone at Ohio Stadium before too. He was part of OU’s memorable win over the Buckeyes back in 2017 — i.e. Baker Mayfield plants a flag game — and rushed 17 times for 62 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Auburn still ‘full steam ahead’ on new football facility despite coronavirus

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Auburn athletics may be on hold due to the coronavirus but the school is moving forward on a new football facility.

Speaking to reporters late last week, Tigers athletic director Allen Greene confirmed that plans will still be progressing on putting shovels in the ground on a brand new football palace on the plains.

“Right now we are full steam ahead on the football facility,” Greene said Friday, according to AL.com. “Obviously, as things change on our campus and in our country and around the world, we will audible as we see fit, but we have been given the directive to move forward full steam ahead.”

The Tigers have been progressing on a new football building for some time now and have raised over $30 million for it as of last November. While that money is typically earmarked when given, it will be interesting to see just how quickly the school can get things finished off in the wake of both the COVID-19 outbreak and what would assume is a significant economic depression across the country.

As Greene alludes to, the budget hit to the school figures to be notable. While funds from the university don’t directly impact a capital project that utilizes private funds, falling as much as $3 million short in conference distributions is typically enough to have larger reaching effects.

The program is still a little bit of away from that at the moment though. There is still a need to select a site on campus and finalize its design. Those two items are likely what Greene is referring to when talking about going full steam ahead. Once that’s done, then construction can begin and in a year or two there might be a new building for Gus Malzahn and company to show off to recruits.

Who knows what the future holds but it seems the planning for it isn’t slowing down anytime soon on the Plains.

 