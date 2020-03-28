Getty Images

Report: Vote to make all transfers immediately eligible pushed back two months

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
COVID-19 has put all of American life on hold, and the NCAA’s legislative agenda is not immune.

In particular, college athletes hoping to obtain immediate eligibility upon transferring may have to wait a little longer.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is discussing pushing the vote that would grant all college athletes a 1-time transfer exception from its planned date of April back to June.

The reason for the vote is that the NCAA has gradually broken down the year-in-residence barrier that ruled the day for decades. It started with the graduate transfer exception more than a decade ago, and continued more recently when the NCAA adopted legislation that would allow players to seek exemptions if they had a sick family member back home, if their academic well-being was threatened on their original campus, or other similar cases.

In reality, the exception proved to boil down to which families could hire the right representation and which could not.

While there is theoretically nothing stopping the NCAA from holding a remote vote, there is the practical reality that there are simply more pressing matters at hand.

Pushing season forward to summer an idea reportedly being considered

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The possibility of a fall without college football comes more real by the day, and now one idea would see an empty fall calendar — or, at least an empty October, November, December and January — by design.

According to Sports Business Journal, one idea among some sources is to push the season forward to miss a possible re-emergence of COVID-19 when the cooler weather arrives in the late fall. It’s not abundantly clear from the writing who these sources are — ADs, commissioners, TV executives — nor how many are taking the idea seriously.

Here’s the key passage:

Amid a growing concern that the college football season could be pushed back, or even canceled, an alternative could come into play — moving the season up to July, August and September, writes SBJ’s Michael Smith. Every other scenario has the season starting later in the fall, at a time when the coronavirus could be returning for another round of infections as the cool weather returns and a vaccine most likely unavailable until 2021. But staging an abbreviated college football season in the summer presents an opportunity to play games when the warm weather could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, there are a number of issues with this, not the least of which being that there remains limited — if any — hard data suggesting the coronavirus is seasonal in the first place.

And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of possible logistical issues — When would players need to be back to campus? Will it be safe to staff the stadiums? Would TV partners be on board with this? Would administrators?

That answer seems like a hard no.

The idea, unlikely as it is, undercuts the key dilemma at the core of college football. Yes, it is a big business worth billions of dollars in television contracts alone, but it’s a game played by amateur students, at its core for the enjoyment of fellow students. And if you’re playing games pitting one school against another when no one is at school, what are you even doing, really?

College football well represented among Sports Emmy nominees

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Nominees for the 41st annual Sports Emmy awards were unveiled on Thursday, and college football was well represented.

There’s a lot to get to, so let’s get to it:

Outstanding Live Sports Series: College football on ABC/ESPN, SEC on CBS
Outstanding Playoff Coverage: Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State vs. Clemson (ESPN)
Outstanding Edited Sports Coverage: 24/7 College Football: Arizona State Sun Devils (HBO)
Outstanding Short Sports Documentary: E:60 — Hilinski’s Hope (ESPN)
Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary: Last Chance U (Netflix)
Outstanding Weekly Studio Show: College GameDay (ESPN)
Outstanding Short Feature: College GameDay — SC Featured: Casey at the Snap (ESPN.com)
Outstanding Long Feature: College GameDay — SC Featured: A Hero’s Journey (ESPN)
Outstanding Open/Tease: The 120th Army-Navy Game (CBS)
Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Megacast (ESPN)
Outstanding Sports Event Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit (ABC/ESPN)
Outstanding Sports Reporter: Tom Rinaldi (ABC/ESPN)
Outstanding Technical Team Remote: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Outstanding Technical Team Studio: College GameDay (ESPN)
Outstanding Music Direction: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Outstanding Live Graphic Design: ACC Network, SEC Network
Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design: Inside College Football — CFB 150 Animated (CBS Sports Network)

Former Miami kicker Bubba Baxa lands at Houston

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT
Bubba Baxa bounced from Miami in January, and on Friday he found his new destination.

“Grateful for this opportunity!” Baxa tweeted in announcing his commitment to Houston. “#GoCoogs”

After a successful freshman season of 2018 in which he nailed nine of 12 field goals and 45 of 46 extra points, Baxa struggled in 2019. He connected on just five of 10 field goals and was later replaced by walk-on Turner Davidson, who, after going 1-for-3, was in turn replaced by former walk-on Camden Price, who held the job for the remainder of the year.

Baxa missed one kick in Miami’s 24-20 loss to Florida to open the year, and missed two field goals plus an extra point in a 28-25 loss to North Carolina on Sept. 7, dooming the Hurricanes to their first 0-2 start in 40 years.

Baxa tried only one field goal after September.

A native of the Houston area — Pasadena to be exact — Baxa returns home and completes the player-to-be-named-later portion of the (unofficial) trade Miami executed to land former Cougar quarterback D’Eriq King.

Assuming he does not land a waiver, Baxa will sit while rising senior Dalton Witherspoon (20-of-24 in 2019) kicks his final season, allowing him to compete for the kicking job in 2021.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMar 28, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Suspended Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus not on Badgers spring roster
THE SYNOPSIS: The standout receiver was charged with sexual assault in August of the year before.  After missing the 2018 season because of the legal issue, Cephus was cleared to play in August of 2019.  This past season, Cephus set career-highs in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and receiving touchdowns (seven). All of those numbers led the run-heavy Badgers as well.  In January of this year, he announced he was entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Penn State QB Tommy Stevens eschews transfer after exploring options
THE SYNOPSIS: Roughly 14 months after this headline appeared, Stevens transferred to Mississippi State.

2017

THE HEADLINE: USF dismisses player arrested after being shot in road-rage incident
THE SYNOPSIS: This was easily one of the most bizarre stories of any offseason.  Hassan Childs was injured in a shooting.  Childs was subsequently charged in connection to the shooting in which he was injured.  The defensive back was then dismissed after he was arrested in connection to the incident in which he was shot.  College football, y’all.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Five-star Miss. St. signee charged after violent video goes viral
THE SYNOPSIS: Jeffery Simmons was accused of pummeling a woman who the defensive end alleged spoke ill of a dead relative.  Simmons ended up navigating those legal hurdles to be named first-team All-SEC in 2017 and 2018. After leaving Mississippi State early, Simmons was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

2015

THE HEADLINE: NCAA says no malice involved in Reggie Bush investigation
THE SYNOPSIS: Hey, USC fans.  Wanna get pissed off?  Again?  Click on the above link.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Sun Belt announces it will officially grow by four in 2014
THE SYNOPSIS: Appalachian State and Georgia Southern joined the following year as all-sport members, with Idaho and New Mexico State coming on as football-only members.  Seven years later, the latter two are no longer a part of the conference. Idaho, in fact, is now an FCS program.  New Mexico State, meanwhile, is an FBS independent.

2009

THE HEADLINE: RECEIVING GREAT’S SON WALKING ON AT UCLA*
THE SYNOPSIS: The receiving great would be Jerry Rice.  The son would be Jerry Rice Jr.  The younger Rice ultimately moved on to UNLV.  He finished his collegiate career with 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)