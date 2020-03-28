Report: Vote to make all transfers immediately eligible pushed back two months

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Suspended Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus not on Badgers spring roster

THE SYNOPSIS: The standout receiver was charged with sexual assault in August of the year before. After missing the 2018 season because of the legal issue, Cephus was cleared to play in August of 2019. This past season, Cephus set career-highs in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and receiving touchdowns (seven). All of those numbers led the run-heavy Badgers as well. In January of this year, he announced he was entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Penn State QB Tommy Stevens eschews transfer after exploring options

THE SYNOPSIS: Roughly 14 months after this headline appeared, Stevens transferred to Mississippi State.

2017

THE HEADLINE: USF dismisses player arrested after being shot in road-rage incident

THE SYNOPSIS: This was easily one of the most bizarre stories of any offseason. Hassan Childs was injured in a shooting. Childs was subsequently charged in connection to the shooting in which he was injured. The defensive back was then dismissed after he was arrested in connection to the incident in which he was shot. College football, y’all.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Five-star Miss. St. signee charged after violent video goes viral

THE SYNOPSIS: Jeffery Simmons was accused of pummeling a woman who the defensive end alleged spoke ill of a dead relative. Simmons ended up navigating those legal hurdles to be named first-team All-SEC in 2017 and 2018. After leaving Mississippi State early, Simmons was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

2015

THE HEADLINE: NCAA says no malice involved in Reggie Bush investigation

THE SYNOPSIS: Hey, USC fans. Wanna get pissed off? Again? Click on the above link.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Sun Belt announces it will officially grow by four in 2014

THE SYNOPSIS: Appalachian State and Georgia Southern joined the following year as all-sport members, with Idaho and New Mexico State coming on as football-only members. Seven years later, the latter two are no longer a part of the conference. Idaho, in fact, is now an FCS program. New Mexico State, meanwhile, is an FBS independent.

2009

THE HEADLINE: RECEIVING GREAT’S SON WALKING ON AT UCLA*

THE SYNOPSIS: The receiving great would be Jerry Rice. The son would be Jerry Rice Jr. The younger Rice ultimately moved on to UNLV. He finished his collegiate career with 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)