Trevor Lawrence NCAA
Trevor Lawrence announces new coronavirus fundraising effort

By John TaylorMar 28, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Now that Trevor Lawrence and the NCAA are on the same page, the rising junior is officially able to do some good.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Trevor Lawrence, in thanking the NCAA for the way they responded, indicated that he would be continuing his fundraising efforts in an undetermined manner.  Saturday, the creation of “the ‘Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund’ to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic” was announced.

From the release:

Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.”

The Fund is being managed by the Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation. The couple welcomes gifts of all sizes, and donors may direct their funds to efforts in the Cartersville, Georgia area or to efforts in the Upstate South Carolina (Clemson/Anderson, South Carolina communities).

“We believe as Christians, it is our responsibility to love and serve those around us, especially through this pandemic,” he said. “We appreciate any and all efforts from you all. Every dollar makes a difference.”

“The needs will change over time, but we will work with trusted local charities to serve the communities we both love,” Mowry remarked. “Right now, we expect to assist families as they struggle with some pretty basic needs.

For those interested in donating, you can follow the links by clicking HERE.

Report: Vote to make all transfers immediately eligible pushed back two months

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
COVID-19 has put all of American life on hold, and the NCAA’s legislative agenda is not immune.

In particular, college athletes hoping to obtain immediate eligibility upon transferring may have to wait a little longer.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is discussing pushing the vote that would grant all college athletes a 1-time transfer exception from its planned date of April back to June.

The reason for the vote is that the NCAA has gradually broken down the year-in-residence barrier that ruled the day for decades. It started with the graduate transfer exception more than a decade ago, and continued more recently when the NCAA adopted legislation that would allow players to seek exemptions if they had a sick family member back home, if their academic well-being was threatened on their original campus, or other similar cases.

In reality, the exception proved to boil down to which families could hire the right representation and which could not.

While there is theoretically nothing stopping the NCAA from holding a remote vote, there is the practical reality that there are simply more pressing matters at hand.

Pushing season forward to summer an idea reportedly being considered

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
4 Comments

The possibility of a fall without college football comes more real by the day, and now one idea would see an empty fall calendar — or, at least an empty October, November, December and January — by design.

According to Sports Business Journal, one idea among some sources is to push the season forward to miss a possible re-emergence of COVID-19 when the cooler weather arrives in the late fall. It’s not abundantly clear from the writing who these sources are — ADs, commissioners, TV executives — nor how many are taking the idea seriously.

Here’s the key passage:

Amid a growing concern that the college football season could be pushed back, or even canceled, an alternative could come into play — moving the season up to July, August and September, writes SBJ’s Michael Smith. Every other scenario has the season starting later in the fall, at a time when the coronavirus could be returning for another round of infections as the cool weather returns and a vaccine most likely unavailable until 2021. But staging an abbreviated college football season in the summer presents an opportunity to play games when the warm weather could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, there are a number of issues with this, not the least of which being that there remains limited — if any — hard data suggesting the coronavirus is seasonal in the first place.

And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of possible logistical issues — When would players need to be back to campus? Will it be safe to staff the stadiums? Would TV partners be on board with this? Would administrators?

That answer seems like a hard no.

The idea, unlikely as it is, undercuts the key dilemma at the core of college football. Yes, it is a big business worth billions of dollars in television contracts alone, but it’s a game played by amateur students, at its core for the enjoyment of fellow students. And if you’re playing games pitting one school against another when no one is at school, what are you even doing, really?

College football well represented among Sports Emmy nominees

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Nominees for the 41st annual Sports Emmy awards were unveiled on Thursday, and college football was well represented.

There’s a lot to get to, so let’s get to it:

Outstanding Live Sports Series: College football on ABC/ESPN, SEC on CBS
Outstanding Playoff Coverage: Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State vs. Clemson (ESPN)
Outstanding Edited Sports Coverage: 24/7 College Football: Arizona State Sun Devils (HBO)
Outstanding Short Sports Documentary: E:60 — Hilinski’s Hope (ESPN)
Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary: Last Chance U (Netflix)
Outstanding Weekly Studio Show: College GameDay (ESPN)
Outstanding Short Feature: College GameDay — SC Featured: Casey at the Snap (ESPN.com)
Outstanding Long Feature: College GameDay — SC Featured: A Hero’s Journey (ESPN)
Outstanding Open/Tease: The 120th Army-Navy Game (CBS)
Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Megacast (ESPN)
Outstanding Sports Event Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit (ABC/ESPN)
Outstanding Sports Reporter: Tom Rinaldi (ABC/ESPN)
Outstanding Technical Team Remote: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Outstanding Technical Team Studio: College GameDay (ESPN)
Outstanding Music Direction: 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Outstanding Live Graphic Design: ACC Network, SEC Network
Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design: Inside College Football — CFB 150 Animated (CBS Sports Network)

Former Miami kicker Bubba Baxa lands at Houston

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT
Bubba Baxa bounced from Miami in January, and on Friday he found his new destination.

“Grateful for this opportunity!” Baxa tweeted in announcing his commitment to Houston. “#GoCoogs”

After a successful freshman season of 2018 in which he nailed nine of 12 field goals and 45 of 46 extra points, Baxa struggled in 2019. He connected on just five of 10 field goals and was later replaced by walk-on Turner Davidson, who, after going 1-for-3, was in turn replaced by former walk-on Camden Price, who held the job for the remainder of the year.

Baxa missed one kick in Miami’s 24-20 loss to Florida to open the year, and missed two field goals plus an extra point in a 28-25 loss to North Carolina on Sept. 7, dooming the Hurricanes to their first 0-2 start in 40 years.

Baxa tried only one field goal after September.

A native of the Houston area — Pasadena to be exact — Baxa returns home and completes the player-to-be-named-later portion of the (unofficial) trade Miami executed to land former Cougar quarterback D’Eriq King.

Assuming he does not land a waiver, Baxa will sit while rising senior Dalton Witherspoon (20-of-24 in 2019) kicks his final season, allowing him to compete for the kicking job in 2021.