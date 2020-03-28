Now that Trevor Lawrence and the NCAA are on the same page, the rising junior is officially able to do some good.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws. Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Trevor Lawrence, in thanking the NCAA for the way they responded, indicated that he would be continuing his fundraising efforts in an undetermined manner. Saturday, the creation of “the ‘Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund’ to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic” was announced.

From the release:

Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.” The Fund is being managed by the Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation. The couple welcomes gifts of all sizes, and donors may direct their funds to efforts in the Cartersville, Georgia area or to efforts in the Upstate South Carolina (Clemson/Anderson, South Carolina communities). “We believe as Christians, it is our responsibility to love and serve those around us, especially through this pandemic,” he said. “We appreciate any and all efforts from you all. Every dollar makes a difference.” “The needs will change over time, but we will work with trusted local charities to serve the communities we both love,” Mowry remarked. “Right now, we expect to assist families as they struggle with some pretty basic needs.

For those interested in donating, you can follow the links by clicking HERE.