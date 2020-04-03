Clemson football
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has no doubt CFB will start on time in August

By Bryan FischerApr 3, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Eternal Clemson optimist Dabo Swinney sees sunshine for college football come August.

Speaking to reporters in a Zoom conference call on Friday, the Tigers head coach was emphatic that the upcoming college football season would be played as scheduled despite growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic either pushing back dates or cancelling the season altogether.

“I don’t have any doubt. I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing and the stands are going to be packed,” Swinney said. “I’ve got one plan, and that’s to get the Tigers ready to play in late August, early September.”

Swinney, as he is wont to do, has even created an acronym to share with players about getting through this difficult time.

The ACC has suspended all athletic activities since mid-March so Clemson coaches have been checking in on players virtually. While that has kept those like Swinney busy, he’s still found time to help clean up around his house and spend time with his wife and kids.

The bottom line is that nobody knows what the future holds with COVID-19 putting the sports world — and the larger world around it too — on hold for the time being. It should be no surprise to hear that the always upbeat Swinney thinks things will get back to normal on schedule in college football though.

Only time will tell, however, if the coach of the likely No. 1 team in 2020 will get his wish to see Death Valley rocking for the hope opener against Louisville on Sept. 12. Until then, we’re all going to have to, well, bring our own guts to battle this virus and turn the tide if kickoff is to come as scheduled this fall.

SEC extends suspension on athletics activities until end of May, ups time limit on virtual film review

SEC
By Bryan FischerApr 3, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey previously said the league had a narrow window to hold spring practice. It appears that time frame is now even narrower.

The conference announced on Friday that they have extended their suspension on athletics activities until May 31. Previously that date was up to April 15.

The extension was the result of “public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Already the league has put an axe to their annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. that normally occurs next month. While Sankey had previously said SEC media days in July are moving forward, those could also be in jeopardy depending on how things go.

Perhaps just as notable for coaches was the conference office bumping film review hours up from two to four per week. Coaches had complained about the limit and led to an NCAA waiver for many conferences.

The NCAA also recently extended their own moratorium on recruiting until May 31. The Southeastern Conference has pretty much been in lockstep with the folks in Indianapolis on those dates.

The good news is that many of the football programs around the South are doing their best with the situation. For example, Kentucky announced their indoor practice facility was being converted to a field hospital.

Arkansas State All-Sun Belt DL William Bradley-King reportedly enters transfer portal

By Bryan FischerApr 3, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Players at Arkansas State and across the country may be confined to their homes but that doesn’t mean there’s some movement still going on.

On Friday, 247Sports first reported that Red Wolves defensive lineman William Bradley-King had entered the NCAA transfer portal. He later confirmed the news on Twitter.

That’s a notable addition to the ever-growing list as the pass rusher was first team All-Sun Belt last season. Bradley-King recorded 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles off the edge in 2019. He was also a key rotation player the year prior with six sacks as a sophomore.

The redshirt senior is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer.

Timing for the move is interesting in several respects. Arkansas State was one of the first programs to start spring practice and even got in 11 of 15 sessions before the Sun Belt shut down athletic activities. Of course, then there’s the issue of not being able visit potential transfer destinations as a result of COVID-19 too.

Still, that hasn’t stopped others from transferring in recent weeks. Given Bradley-King’s track record, his services figure to be in hot demand so one can probably count on a number of coaches stuck at home flipping on his tape and seeing if he is a fit for their program whenever the 2020 season happens.

Kentucky converting indoor practice facility to 400-bed hospital to deal with COVID-19

By Bryan FischerApr 3, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Kentucky football is doing its part to help mitigate the growing coronavirus pandemic as best as it can.

Not only are the Wildcats staying home to help “flatten the curve” like most in the country, but the team is opening its doors to their indoor practice facility in order for it to be converted into a 400-bed field hospital.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs, in a news release. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

Nutter Field House, normally a sprawling indoor turf field utilized by the football team, will be converted to have partitioned rooms, shower units, laundry service and more over the next two weeks.

“(Athletic director) Mitch Barnhart and the UK Athletics Department stood up immediately to offer assistance in meeting this public health crisis,” Newman added. “They have been, and continue to be, critical partners in our ability to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community at this crucial time.”

Kudos to the ‘Cats for opening their doors so that the health care system can be better equipped for the coming wave of COVID-19 patients. The team itself has been, like most of their SEC and CFB peers, sitting at home in the wake of conference decisions to shut down spring practice and all other activities. The commonwealth of Kentucky was also one of the earlier states to issue stay-at-home orders in March so Mark Stoops and company have been connecting with players virtually for several weeks now.

Hopefully the actions taken by the UK system can start to get mirrored across the country as athletic facilities — especially for football — sit unused for the foreseeable future. Every little bit is going to help as the world battles the deadly virus and its good to know that football is doing its part to pitch in during these trying times.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Two more Georgia football players arrested; Kirby Smart ‘extremely disappointed,’ says he’s ‘done a poor job with this group’
THE SYNOPSIS: With the arrests of sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox, it brought to six the number of football Bulldogs arrested in less than a month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech
THE SYNOPSIS: The new deal came after Fuente went 10-4 his first season in Blacksburg.  In the three years since, the Hokies have gone a combined 23-16.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas supplants ‘Bama as five-star 2017 LB Dylan Moses’ new No. 1
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than a year later, Moses signed with the Crimson Tide.  Coming off a torn ACL, and following a bizarre social media episode, the linebacker confirmed in January that he would be returning for his senior season.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Sarah Thomas, NCAA’s first female official, set to be NFL’s first female official
THE SYNOPSIS: Thomas spent eight years working college football games.  In 2013, Thomas was part of the first bowl officiating crew to feature two women.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston hoping mechanics tweak helps him improve off Heisman season
THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d that work out?

2013 season, pre-mechanics tweaking: 257-384 (66.9%), 4,057 yards (10.6 YPA), 40 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 184.8 passer efficiency
2014 season, post-mechanics tweaking: 305-467 (65.3%), 3,907 yards(8.4 YPA), 25 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 145.5 passer efficiency

2013

THE HEADLINE: Old Big East’s new name? ‘American Athletic Conference’
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, on this date, the AAC officially became a thing.  Unfortunately, that meant they didn’t take my suggestion: the Big Metro American Conference — the Big MAC for short.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Update: a neck-braced Petrino meets with media
THE SYNOPSIS: Bobby Petrino made his public comments after the Arkansas head coach was injured in a motorcycle crash.  That wreck ultimately led to Petrino’s dismissal.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Report: Matt James drunk before fatal fall
THE SYNOPSIS: The Notre Dame signee died after falling from a hotel balcony while on spring break.  The report stated he was “drunk and belligerent” prior to the fall.