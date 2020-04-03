Eternal Clemson optimist Dabo Swinney sees sunshine for college football come August.

Speaking to reporters in a Zoom conference call on Friday, the Tigers head coach was emphatic that the upcoming college football season would be played as scheduled despite growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic either pushing back dates or cancelling the season altogether.

“I don’t have any doubt. I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing and the stands are going to be packed,” Swinney said. “I’ve got one plan, and that’s to get the Tigers ready to play in late August, early September.”

Swinney, as he is wont to do, has even created an acronym to share with players about getting through this difficult time.

Clemson's team acronym – T-This

I-Is

G-Gonna

E-End

R-Real

S-Soon — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) April 3, 2020

The ACC has suspended all athletic activities since mid-March so Clemson coaches have been checking in on players virtually. While that has kept those like Swinney busy, he’s still found time to help clean up around his house and spend time with his wife and kids.

The bottom line is that nobody knows what the future holds with COVID-19 putting the sports world — and the larger world around it too — on hold for the time being. It should be no surprise to hear that the always upbeat Swinney thinks things will get back to normal on schedule in college football though.

Only time will tell, however, if the coach of the likely No. 1 team in 2020 will get his wish to see Death Valley rocking for the hope opener against Louisville on Sept. 12. Until then, we’re all going to have to, well, bring our own guts to battle this virus and turn the tide if kickoff is to come as scheduled this fall.