It’s been quite the past few days for Dabo Swinney.

Appearing on a Zoom conference call last Friday, Swinney was decidedly optimistic that the upcoming college football season would be played as scheduled, stating emphatically that he has “zero doubt.” The Clemson head coach was widely panned for said optimism.

On the same call, Swinney acknowledged that he and his family had recently traveled to Florida via a private plane. He also stated that the family was contemplating an Easter flight even amidst the coronavirus pandemic. For that, the Clemson head coach was blistered on most fronts.

Appearing on SiriusXM Monday, an unapologetic Swinney addressed the criticism head-on. From TigerNet.com:

I am not surprised. Listen, there are so many blessings to having this job that I have and I have worked my whole life to get to this point. The blessings are unlimited as far as the job I have and the things I get to do. But there are a lot of negatives that come with this job, too, and one of those is criticism and that is something that I’ve just accepted. It doesn’t matter what I say or what anybody says there is going to be criticism. It doesn’t surprise me at all. You know, I could say the sky is blue and somebody would be as mad as anything. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the years. I don’t get affected by that. I just speak my heart. “I just answered the question the other day. That is the other thing. You answer questions and you try to be honest and transparent and you answer questions, and then you get blasted because somebody might not agree with your answer or something like that. But I am not out blasting somebody else because they have a different opinion than me. It just comes with the territory. That is just the way it is.

Your serve, critics.