Arkansas AD optimistic college football season starts on time

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Count Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek among those who think the coronavirus pandemic will not derail the 2020 college football season.

Speaking to the Democrat-Gazette, the Razorbacks’ head hog conveyed a glass half full view regarding the upcoming campaign this September.

“I’ll tell you what I think,” Yurachek told the paper. “I think that will happen. I think we will get a full football season in. I think that will start on time.

“I think it’s something that our community and our country desperately needs, for professional and college athletics to start back up again. I feel comfortable. That is how we’re planning here at the University of Arkansas right now.”

Like most schools across the country, UA has hit pause on just about everything this spring due to COVID-19. An SEC directive has halted any athletic activities until the end of May and the program recently had to mourn the loss of a beloved former player to the virus.

Not all news is on the negative end of the spectrum in Fayetteville, however. Yurachek revealed that season ticket renewals were hovering around 91%, a pretty good mark given mixed reviews to the hire of head coach Sam Pittman and the fact that the team has won just four games the past two years.

The Hogs are slated to open their 2020 campaign at home against Nevada and then travel to South Bend to play Notre Dame the following week. While some may question if those games will take place as scheduled, the AD in charge at UA sounds confident that fans can keep making plans this fall.

Penn State lands (literal) twin commitments from 2021 prospects

Penn State football
By John TaylorApr 12, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Recruiting-wise, Penn State football is keeping it in the family.

During a live announcement ceremony on 247Sports.com‘s YouTube channel Friday, Kalen King and Kobe King both announced that they have verbally committed to playing for the Penn State football program. Both players are 2021 prospects. They also happen to be twin brothers.

The siblings opted for Penn State football over another Big Ten school, Wisconsin.

“I think we kind of knew probably about two weeks ago,” Kobe King stated. “I was heavy on Wisconsin for a long time and then it was just Penn State. It wasn’t that hard of a decision.”

“It felt like home the minute I stepped foot on campus,” said Kalen King. “They have one of the best atmospheres and fan bases in the country in my opinion. I also talk to coach Franklin and Terry Smith almost every day and we built a great relationship. Penn State is amazing and I love it there.”

It’s believed that the Kings will be the first set of twins to play for Penn State football.

They are also the second and third 2021 recruit from Detroit to commit to the Nittany Lions this week. Thursday, four-star safety Jaylen Reed gave his verbal to Franklin and company. All told, Penn State football received four 2021 commitments in roughly 24 hours as four-star athlete Zakee Wheatley of Maryland officially came aboard Thursday afternoon as well.

Of the King brothers, Kalen is the higher-rated. A four-star 2021 prospect, King is rated as the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. He’s also the No. 24 cornerback in the country.

Kobe, meanwhile, is a three-star on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the No. 13 recruit in the state. He’s also the No. 20 inside linebacker in next year’s class.

Penn State now holds the No. 15 2021 football recruiting class in the country. They also stand seventh in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 7), Michigan (No. 9), Maryland (No. 11), Rutgers (No. 12) (Rutgers!!!) and Iowa (No. 14).

Cal AD hints at games in the spring if fans can’t attend in the fall

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
California athletic director Jim Knowlton has dealt with a lot after a lengthy career in the military. Yet his greatest challenge may very well be trying to run the Bears athletic department in the middle of a global pandemic.

Like many of his peers, Knowlton has been doing a few rounds of local media to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting his school. With spring sports wiped out already, attention has largely turned to this fall’s football campaign. Namely, that has centered around one question: will there be football?

“I think I optimistically believe there will be a fall season, fall sports. What that looks like and how the season is conducted in the fall, that I don’t know,” Knowlton told an SI affiliate. “I think it’s hard to imagine (without fans). That’s why some people are talking about playing fall sports in the spring in front of full stadiums, if we’re in a better spot in the spring.”

It’s interesting that Knowlton thinks the season could be pushed to the spring if fans are unable to attend games as scheduled in the fall. We’ve seen a wide variety of scenarios made public by coaches, ADs and commissioners and the prospect of spring football being the actual season is one generally floated as a last resort.

Just last week, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly floated the potential for his team to get in the full slate of games if they start by October and others have talked about the various lengths programs will need in order to ramp up and get ready for any sort of football.

What winds up playing out for the 2020 season is anybody’s guess at this point but given the financial implications of having college football for every school in the country, the idea Knowlton hinted at could be one of the ‘break in case of emergency’ sort of options.

Illinois lands FCS All-American offensive lineman as transfer

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Lovie Smith has dipped into the FCS ranks to help further his rebuild at Illinois.

In an intriguing pickup for the Illini, the Moultrie News confirmed that Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty will be making the move to Champaign in the near future.

“I want to compete at the highest level possible,” Jeresaty told the paper. “If I didn’t challenge myself against the best then what was the point of transferring in the first place? Illinois believes in me. I believe in them. Now it’s time to go prove each other right.”

Jeresaty played center for the Terriers but could shift over to guard with Illinois returning a 27 game starter there in Doug Kramer.

Last year at Wofford, Jeresaty was named an AP FCS first-team All-American and received the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award. The school said he led the team with 127 knockdown blocks as well.

When Jeresaty actually gets to campus remains in question given NCAA and Big Ten restrictions on athletic activities at the moment. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has upended most of the spring for football coaches however, it seems that Smith is still making out okay in the interim by landing players like the former Wofford star.

The Illini are currently scheduled to open up against another FCS team in Illinois State on Sept. 4.

FAU DB who led FBS in INTs grad transfers to Florida State

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
Florida State has netted a potential impact intrastate graduate transfer for new head coach Mike Norvell‘s defense.

Florida Atlantic defensive back Meiko Dotson confirmed he will trade Boca for Tallahassee in a social media post on Saturday night.

Per Noles247, Dotson was one of the last players to get in a visit to campus just prior to an NCAA moratorium on face-to-face recruiting. That seemed to be just enough to get the ACC squad the nod over reported interest from Baylor and Boston College.

Interestingly, this will be a return to ACC play for Dotson as he originally signed with Georgia Tech in 2015. He redshirted his first year in Atlanta then played sparingly in 2016. That prompted a transfer to a junior college before landing at FAU.

While playing for Lane Kiffin, Dotson was named All-Conference USA first team in 2019, tying for the lead in FBS with nine interceptions. With the head coach’s departure for Ole Miss after the season, Dotson wound up entering the transfer portal in January.

The cornerback should help FSU as they transition more to a 4-2-5 alignment on the backend of the defense. Asante Samuel, Jr. almost assuredly will take first snaps at one corner spot while Dotson could help solidify things opposite him with a host of youngsters in the mix for whenever fall camp occurs in 2020.

We haven’t seen a ton of recruiting activity with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting virtually every aspect of college football but Florida State still seems to have found a way to land a pretty big piece to their defense for the upcoming season.

 