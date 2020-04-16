Utah AD says decision on CFB season could come by mid-June

College football’s future could be decided come mid-June according to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.
As relayed by the Salt Lake Tribune, Harlan recently told a local radio show that any potential changes to the sport’s calendar would likely occur around the middle of the summer with regards to either pushing things back or even truncating the 2020 campaign.
“The way I see it is, I think there needs to be some understanding of where we’re at, let’s say mid-June if we’re still kind of in an environment like we are now,” Harlan said. “In mid-June, I think we’re going to have to really take a look at and make any alterations to the football season.”
Harlan’s comments carry a little more weight than your average AD as he’s on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. The mid-June cutoff has been brought up by others and tracks with many coaches and administrators saying there needs to be a “ramp up” period for players prior to fall camp starting. Estimates have ranged from four weeks to eight weeks prior to preseason sessions, with Harlan saying seven weeks is the “happy spot” most have arrived at.
That would put players back and working out by some point in July at the latest if the season is to proceed as scheduled. College commissioners and presidents have already said that having regular students on campus is going to be a prerequisite so there are even some mile markers that schools will have to hit before even considering the return of football players.
Obviously the coronavirus has affected just about every aspect of the country right now and college football is no different. Getting back to normal still seems like it will be a long ways off. As Harlan and others have remarked however, we could be approaching a few key dates for knowing just when, exactly, we might get back to seeing fade routes and goal line stands on the gridiron this fall.
Thanks to a Georgia football staffer, there’s some good news to share amidst this worldwide health maelstrom.
Back on March 13, we noted that Kirby Smart and other members of the Georgia football program were told to self-quarantine in the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven days prior to that, a member of that extended Georgia football staff, video coordinator Jeremy Klawsky, was hospitalized for what was initially diagnosed as the flu. March 18, however, Klawsky was confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19.
The 32-year-old Klawsky was in intensive care for four weeks. His breathing tube was removed in early April. Thursday, after six weeks in the hospital, Klawsky was released, the Georgia football program confirmed.
From the release:
Piedmont staff organized a “Hero’s Walk” where members of the hospital staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, administrators and other support staff, lined the hallways of the hospital to bid him farewell and congratulate him on his recovery. Georgia Athletic Association staff were allowed to participate in this touching ceremony by waiting outside the hospital to view Jeremy and his family as he exited. The Athletic Association staff attendance demonstrated support for him as well as showed appreciation to the many healthcare workers who participated in his care during his hospitalization.
The healthcare facility also posted a video of the “Hero’s Walk” on its Twitter account.
“Jeremy is a great member of our staff,” the Georgia football head coach told ESPN.com. “He has always been an extremely hard worker and an expert with our video. We are excited about the step he took in his recovery today, being discharged from the hospital. We look forward to continuing to support Jeremy as he recovers. Thank you to all the staff at Piedmont Athens Regional, who worked tirelessly to help Jeremy.”
Whenever Arizona returns to the football field, they will do so without a key member of the secondary.
According to a tweet, Wildcats’ starting safety Scottie Young has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Young had a checkered tenure in Tucson on and off the field. He has started since arriving as a true freshman but also was involved in an alleged domestic violence case. Charges in that incident were eventually dismissed but he did miss the 2018 season opener due to a separate suspension.
Last season, Young started every game and finished fourth on the roster with 66 tackles.
The departure of another veteran player is extra painful for head coach Kevin Sumlin. Arizona has just four safeties left on their roster for 2020. One of them is senior Jarrius Wallace but depth behind him is extremely thin.
No word on any potential destinations for Young, who is expected to be eligible right away next season.
Spring football is mostly limited to Zoom nowadays due to the coronavirus and the NCAA is making the necessary adjustments to facilitate more interaction with coaches as a result.
In a release issued on Thursday afternoon, the organization confirmed they have made legislative changes to allow for up to eight hours of virtual communication with players. This includes everything from film sessions to full on team meetings.
“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, in a statement. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”
Various conferences had noted they requested such an increase from the previous four hours as more and more of college athletes have transitioned to online learning in the classroom and with their sport. Interestingly, players will also be required to have a formal day off as well. Coaches and players probably already got such a day off given the state of things across the country but there will now be some limits on the interactions going forward.
Physical athletics activities will still continue to be prohibited as COIVD-19 has sent most football teams home for the rest of the spring and summer. The extended hours of “virtual connection” will remain in place until the end of May, which also happens to be the timeline of the NCAA’s ban on face-to-face recruiting as well.
As we get deeper and deeper into the new normal of dealing with the global pandemic, it’s possible both legislative adjustments get pushed back even further on the calendar. Until then, coaches now have a new set of parameters in which to get their work done with players far, far away from any actual football field.
Drama at USC does not cease, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
In a somewhat surprising move due to its timing, Trojans quarterback JT Daniels has entered his name in the transfer portal and is exploring a move out of Los Angeles. The school confirmed the news along with a statement from head coach Clay Helton.
The potential departure of Daniels is a fascinating one. The redshirt sophomore previously said he would remain with the program and compete with Kedon Slovis for the starting gig this fall. The latter took over for the former when he was knocked out for the season with an ACL tear in SC’s first game of 2019.
Daniels was a former five-star recruit who graduated high school a full year early to join the USC program. He won the starting gig as a true freshman and threw for 2,672 yards with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions in 2018.
Despite an encouraging start to his career though, knocking Slovis out of the starting lineup would have been a tall task. Not only was Daniels battling back from a knee injury, he also would have to have been much better on the field than a young QB who threw for 3,502 yards and 30 TD’s last year.
Daniels ability to potentially transfer and play right away is also something to track. NCAA leaders have proposed a one-time exception for players. Still, it remains to be seen when such legislative action would go into effect.
Either way, there is likely to be a bunch of coaches suddenly scrambling for the number to a certain signal-caller in cardinal and gold over the coming hours and days.