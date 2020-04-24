LSU leads the way as SEC smashes record for most first-round draft picks in NFL draft

The SEC has been one of the top conferences in producing NFL talent, but now the conference holds a new draft record to back that idea up. Headlined by early selections of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (first overall) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall), the SEC ended the first night of the NFL draft with 14 players drafted, breaking the previous record for most first-round draft picks by one.
The record for most first-round draft picks by a single conference was 12. The ACC set the record with 12 first-round selections in the 2006 NFL Draft. The SEC later tied the record, twice. The SEC matched the record with 12 picks in 2013 and again in 2017. Now, the SEC has the record all to itself.
Reigning national champion LSU led all schools with five players selected in the first round, including the top overall pick. The five players selected is a new school record for the first round by LSU. LSU bookended the night with Burrow going first overall and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrapping the night as the 32nd overall pick by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Alabama couldn’t manage to tie the mark for most first-round draft picks set by Miami in 2004 despite some pre-draft optimism the Tide had a shot to make some history. Alabama ended the opening night with four players selected by NFL franchises.
The pick to set the new record came with the 29th pick of the night when the Tennessee Titans drafted Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson. Then the SEC saw two more players drafted before things drew to a close for the night.
Here’s the rundown of the new conference record for most draft picks in the first round:
- 1st overall: Joe Burrow, LSU (Cincinnati Bengals)
- 4th: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (New York Giants)
- 5th: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Miami Dolphins)
- 7th: Derrick Brown, Auburn (Carolina Panthers)
- 9th: CJ Henderson, Florida (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- 10th: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama (Cleveland Browns)
- 12th: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama (Las Vegas Raiders)
- 14th: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina (San Francisco 49ers)
- 15th Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (Denver Broncos)
- 20th: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- 22nd: Justin Jefferson, LSU (Minnesota Vikings)
- 27th: Patrick Queen, LSU (Baltimore Ravens)
- 29th: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia (Tennessee Titans)
- 30th: Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (Miami Dolphins)
- 32nd: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (Kansas City Chiefs)
2020 NFL Draft First Round Picks By Conference
- SEC – 13
- ACC – 3
- Big Ten – 5
- Pac-12 – 3
- Big 12 – 4
- Mountain West – 1
Make some room for a new member of a super-elite triple crown club, Cam Newton. Joe Burrow is moving in.
In 2011, Newton became the first player in football history to win a Heisman Trophy, win the national championship, and then go on to be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft in sequence. The former Auburn quarterback took the Tigers on a magical run to the SEC title and a BCS national championship while taking home Auburn’s third Heisman Trophy in program history. The Carolina Panthers kept the story rolling a few months later by taking Newton with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, making him the franchise quarterback for (nearly) the next decade.
While there have been a couple of Heisman Trophy winners since Newton to be chosen with the top overall pick (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, both of Oklahoma), and a few others have obviously been drafted elsewhere, Newton remained in a club all to himself. Until now.
LSU’s Joe Burrow was selected with the top overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night by the Cincinnati Bengals. This is just the latest chapter of Burrow’s remarkable story. Like Newton, Burrow went on a historic run with LSU last season to run away with the 2019 Heisman Trophy en route to an SEC title and, later, a College Football Playoff national championship.
As if the SEC needed anything else to brag about when it comes to the NFL draft. Now the conference has been home to the only two players to pull off this triple crown of football achievement.
It is expected to be a big night for Alabama as the first round of the NFL draft rolls on, but Nick Saban already has one of his most elusive conquests squared away. Tua Tagovailoa became the first quarterback coached by Saban to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.
Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
For all the success Saban has had at Alabama, including in the NFL draft, a first-round quarterback was more a dream than a reality until now. Prior to Tagovailoa, Alabama had just two quarterbacks drafted by an NFL franchise since Saban took over as head coach of the Crimson Tide. AJ McCarron went in the fifth round in 2014 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Greg McElroy, who now is a college football analyst for ESPN, was a seventh-round selection of the New York Jets.
Saban has now successfully coached a first-round draft pick at every position, with the notable exception of a specialist position (Alabama kickers, am I right?). This makes Saban the first coach to have coached a first-round draft pick at every non-specialist position, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
The last time Alabama had a first-round draft pick at the quarterback position was in 1976 when Richard Todd was taken sixth overall by the New York Jets. Two others have played quarterback for Alabama and gone in the first round. The first was Harry Gilmer in 1948. Gilmer was chosen first overall. Joe Namath was taken 12th overall in 1965. For those curious, Bart Starr, who went on to have a hall of fame career in the NFL, was a 17th round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1956 (take THAT, Tom Brady).
Alabama could potentially tie a draft record with the most first-round draft picks. The record of six first-round draft picks is currently held by the Miami Hurricanes in the 2004 NFL draft.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has helped to make some NFL draft history. By being named the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Burrow was the third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner to go No. 1 overall in the following draft. This is the first time in draft and Heisman Trophy history that the No. 1 overall draft pick won the Heisman Trophy the previous season.
Burrow was chosen with the top overall pick one year after 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma was selected with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The previous year, in 2018, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield took home the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Burrow is the 23rd Heisman Trophy player to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Another LSU icon, Billy Cannon, pulled off the accomplishment in 1960 after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1959. The only other schools to have multiple Heisman Trophy winners that were chosen first overall in the draft are Oklahoma (4), Notre Dame (3), USC (2), and Auburn (2).
Heisman Trophy Winners Drafted No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft
- 1935 – Jay Berwanger – Chicago (Philadelphia Eagles)
- 1940 – Tom Harmon – Michigan (Chicago Bears)
- 1942 – Frank Sinkwich – Georgia (Detroit Lions)
- 1943 – Angelo Bertelli – Notre Dame (Boston Yanks)
- 1949 – Leon Hart – Notre Dame (Detroit Lions)
- 1956 – Paul Hornung – Notre Dame (Green Bay Packers)
- 1959 – Billy Cannon – LSU (Los Angeles Rams)
- 1961 – Ernie Davis – Syracuse (Washington Redskins)
- 1962 – Terry Baker – Oregon State (Los Angeles Rams)
- 1969 – O.J. Simpson – USC (Buffalo Bills)
- 1970 – Jim Plunkett – Stanford (New England Patriots)
- 1977 – Earl Campbell – Texas (Houston Oilers)
- 1978 – Billy Sims – Oklahoma (Detroit Lions)
- 1980 – George Rogers – South Carolina (New Orleans Saints)
- 1985 – Bo Jackson – Auburn (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 1986 – Vinnie Testaverde – Miami (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 2002 – Carson Palmer – USC (Cincinnati Bengals)
- 2008 – Sam Bradford – Oklahoma (St. Louis Rams)
- 2010 – Cam Newton – Auburn (Carolina Panthers)
- 2013 – Jameis Winston – Florida State (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 2017 – Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma (Cleveland Browns)
- 2018 – Kyler Murray — Oklahoma (Arizona Cardinals)
- 2019 – Joe Burrow, LSU (Cincinnati Bengals)
Murray and Mayfield completed a pretty rare feat as the top picks of the draft in back-to-back years. The 2018 and 2019 drafts marked the first time the top overall picks in consecutive seasons had come out of the same school since 1968 and 1969. USC’s Ron Yary and O.J. Simpson went No.1 overall in those years, respectively.
So, the pressure is on for whoever ends up winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy. The bar has certainly been raised.
As Bob Dylan once famously sang, the times that are a changin’.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the NCAA is pushing forward on a recommendation that could change the whole landscape for student-athletes with the possibility to sign their own endorsement deals. As reported by the AP’s Ralph Russo, a recommended rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness is currently being reviewed by college administrators before being passed on to the NCAA Board of Governors. The NCAA officials are scheduled to meet next week on Monday and Tuesday.
If the recommendation does get fast-tracked to be adopted, the new policy could potentially be in effect as early as next year. As reported, athletes would be required to share all financial details of their contracts to their respective athletic departments.
The use of the school’s name and likeness will be prohibited for the use of the student-athlete. For example, a player from Alabama could sign a deal with a car dealership, but he would not be allowed to use Alabama’s name or logo in any form.
The path to football players being able to capitalize on their likeness has been a long time coming, and now there appears to be a finish line coming into view. The NCAA model of amateurism has long been an outdated policy because the sport of college football (and men’s basketball) has blossomed as the years have gone by. It has been beyond time for the top athletes in collegiate sports to be able to cash in on your profile well before being able to officially turn pro.