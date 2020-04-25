When it comes to the latest NFL draft, it’s LSU’s world. We’re just living in it. Kind of like the 2019 college football season, come to think of it.
In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night, LSU saw five players selected. That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004. Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken. The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds.
Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft brought additional LSU players into the league. Two Tigers were drafted in the fourth round to push the number to an even dozen. The 13th LSU draft pick, long snapper (!) Blake Ferguson, set the SEC record for a single selection meeting. The school that held the previous record of 12? Rival Alabama, of course.
LSU, though, had to wait nearly 70 more selections until its next player was picked very late in the seventh round. No. 14 would prove to be the last, though. It was also record-tying, however, as LSU matched Ohio State’s record for most players taken in a seven-round draft. The Buckeyes set the standard back in 2004.
The overall record for any draft, Texas’ 17 in 1984, remains unchallenged.
Below are all of this year’s NFL draft picks for the LSU football program:
- Round 1, No. 1 overall: quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.
- Round 1, No. 20 overall: defensive lineman K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Round 1, No. 22 overall: wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings.
- Round 1, No. 28 overall: linebacker Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens.
- Round 1, No. 32 overall: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs.
- Round 2, No. 44 overall: defensive back Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns.
- Round 2, No. 61 overall: defensive back Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans.
- Round 3, No. 69 overall: offensive lineman Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks.
- Round 3, No. 83 overall: offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos.
- Round 3, No. 97 overall: linebacker Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns.
- Round 4, No. 131 overall: defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals.
- Round 4, No. 108 overall: offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins.
- Round 6, No. 185 overall: longsnapper Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins.
- Round 7, No. 251 overall: tight end Stephen Sullivan, Seattle Seahawks.
When it the NFL draft and the SEC, it just means more players selected than anyone else. Again.
When it came to the 2020 NFL Draft, the only surprise would be if the SEC didn’t lead all conferences in picks. With all three days of the NFL draft in the books, the SEC did lead all in players selected with 63. The next closest? The Big Ten with 48.
This marks the 14th straight seasons that the NFL draft, conference-wise, has been paced by the SEC. The last time the SEC didn’t lord over the player selection meeting? Way back in 2006.
The only “blight” on the process for the SEC? They failed to break the record for players selected in a single draft. Of 64. Set in 2019. By the SEC, of course.
If you really want to show how dominant the SEC is when it comes to the draft, all you have to do is split the conference in half. By doing that, the SEC West’s 38 would finish second to the Big Ten’s total. And the SEC East’s 25? Those would be fourth, behind the Big Ten, its western counterpart and the Pac-12’s 32.
As for the other Power Fives, the ACC finished with 27 and the Big 12 21. With 21, the AAC led all Group of Five leagues. The others?
- Conference USA, 10
- Mountain West, 10
- Sun Belt, 7
- MAC, 2
Football independents accounted for nine of the 255 players drafted. Six FCS players were taken, while two and one from the Div. II and III levels, respectfully, heard their names called.
Donavaughn Campbell may have left the LSU football program, but he isn’t leaving the state, as it turns out.
In late January, Campbell took the first step in leaving the LSU football team by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database. On Twitter this week, the offensive lineman confirmed that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Louisiana Tech.
As a graduate transfer, Campbell will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
A four-star member of LSU football’s 2016 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 6 guard in the country. The 6-5, 360-pound lineman was also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Campbell was the highest-rated lineman in the Tigers’ class that year.
Campbell played in four games as a true freshman, then took a redshirt for the 2017 season. The past two years, he played in 10 games combined. Seven of those appearances came during the LSU football team’s run to the national championship.
All told, Campbell played in 15 games during his time with the Tigers. He didn’t start any of those contests.
In fact, Campbell’s most noteworthy moment may have come off the field.
In October of 2016, Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.
While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks later.
As we’ve noted previously, Rutgers is killing it on the football recruiting trail. As it turns out, they’re not doing too shabby when it comes to the portal, either.
Since Greg Schiano (re)took over the Rutgers football program, the Scarlet Knights have added seven players from Ye Olde Transfer Portal. Included in that are four from the Power Five ranks.
This past week, those numbers unofficially moved up to eight and five. On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Mayan Ahanotu announced that he has decided to the Rutgers football team.
The defensive lineman had taken the first step in leaving Minnesota by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.
If the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule isn’t in place for the 2020 season, Ahanotu would have to sit out the upcoming campaign. That would then leave the lineman two years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.
Ahanotu was a three-star member of the Golden Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class. The Florida native was rated as the No. 50 strongside defensive end in the country.
While Ahanotu played in a pair of games as a true freshman, he was able to take a redshirt for that season. This past year, the lineman played in three games. Following that campaign, he was accorded Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Ahanotu’s father, Chidi Ahanotu, played his college football at Cal. He then went on to a 12-year career in the NFL, playing for five different teams. The last of those was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the family settled. Mayan Ahanotu played his high school football in the city of Tampa.
I’m quite certain that the Wake Forest football coach isn’t the only one who finds the timing curious. To say the least.
In mid-April, it was confirmed that Dave Clawson would be taking a 10-percent cut in his pay. The move by the Wake Forest football head coach came amidst the coronavirus pandemic as schools across the country are tightening their financial belts.
Which brings us to today’s development.
As noted by our colleagues at CollegeBasketballTalk, Wake Forest Saturday morning fired its head men’s basketball coach, Danny Manning. Given the fact that the dismissal comes nearly a month and a half after the sports world was shut down, this certainly qualifies as a surprise.
The most surprising aspect, though? Manning’s contract calls for a buyout in the neighborhood of $15 million if he’s fired without cause. Which he was.
So, less than two weeks ago, Clawson voluntarily forfeited somewhere around $220,000 (his 2019 compensation was $2.189 million) to help out what could soon be a cash-strapped athletic department. Then, Wake Forest voluntarily opts to fire Manning and pay him $15 million in the form of a buyout.
Regardless from where the money for that eight-figure sum is coming, the optics on this one aren’t good. At all.