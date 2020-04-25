When it comes to the latest NFL draft, it’s LSU’s world. We’re just living in it. Kind of like the 2019 college football season, come to think of it.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night, LSU saw five players selected. That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004. Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken. The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds.

Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft brought additional LSU players into the league. Two Tigers were drafted in the fourth round to push the number to an even dozen. The 13th LSU draft pick, long snapper (!) Blake Ferguson, set the SEC record for a single selection meeting. The school that held the previous record of 12? Rival Alabama, of course.

LSU, though, had to wait nearly 70 more selections until its next player was picked very late in the seventh round. No. 14 would prove to be the last, though. It was also record-tying, however, as LSU matched Ohio State’s record for most players taken in a seven-round draft. The Buckeyes set the standard back in 2004.

The overall record for any draft, Texas’ 17 in 1984, remains unchallenged.

Below are all of this year’s NFL draft picks for the LSU football program: