There still remains one constant when it comes to the NFL draft. Actually, four of them.
Florida, Michigan, Michigan State and USC all had players selected at various points in the 2020 NFL Draft. Why is that relevant? It means that, per ESPN Stats & Info, those are the only schools to have had at least one player drafted every year in the Common Era Draft. That era started in 1967.
Nebraska had been a part of that group until 2019. That year, zero Cornhuskers were selected. The Men of the Corn did start a new streak as defensive tackle Khalil Davis was taken in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts. Another was taken in the middle of the second round.
Michigan State and USC narrowly joined Nebraska as the Spartans and Trojans had just two players each selected. At the opposite end was rival Michigan, which had 10. The Wolverines were one of three schools to hit double-digits. One of the three was LSU, which tied a record with 14. The other? Rival Ohio State with 10 as well.
And just who were the players selected who helped keep the respective streaks alive? Glad you asked:
FLORIDA
- Round 1, No. 9 overall: cornerback CJ Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Round 2, No. 57 overall: wide receiver Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams.
- Round 3, No. 79 overall: defensive end Jabari Zuniga, New York Jets.
- Round 3, No. 90 overall: linebacker Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans.
- Round 4, No. 120 overall: running back Lamical Perine, New York Jets.
- Round 6, No. 214 overall: wide receiver Freddie Swain, Seattle Seahawks.
- Round 7, No. 252 overall: wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, Denver Broncos.
MICHIGAN
- Round 1, No. 24 overall: center Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints.
- Round 2, No. 6 overall: linebacker Josh Uche, New England Patriots.
- Round 4, No. 143 overall: offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens.
- Round 5, No. 162 overall: linebacker Khaleke Hudson, Washington Redskins.
- Round 5, No. 177 overall: defensive end Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs.
- Round 6, No. 182 overall: offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots.
- Round 6, No. 187 overall: wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
- Round 6, No. 192 overall: offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., Green Bay Packers.
- Round 6, No. 203 overall: defensive back Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings.
- Round 6, No. 213 overall: defensive back Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts.
MICHIGAN STATE
- Round 4, No. 137 overall: cornerback Josiah Scott, Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Round 7, No. 225 overall: defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, Minnesota Vikings.
USC
- Round 1, No. 18 overall: offensive tackle Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins.
- Round 2, No. 34 overall: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts.
One final note: According to the Big Ten Network, Michigan State has now had a player selected in 80 straight NFL drafts. That would be way back in 1940. The first NFL draft was held four years earlier.