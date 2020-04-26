There still remains one constant when it comes to the NFL draft. Actually, four of them.

Florida, Michigan, Michigan State and USC all had players selected at various points in the 2020 NFL Draft. Why is that relevant? It means that, per ESPN Stats & Info, those are the only schools to have had at least one player drafted every year in the Common Era Draft. That era started in 1967.

Nebraska had been a part of that group until 2019. That year, zero Cornhuskers were selected. The Men of the Corn did start a new streak as defensive tackle Khalil Davis was taken in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts. Another was taken in the middle of the second round.

Michigan State and USC narrowly joined Nebraska as the Spartans and Trojans had just two players each selected. At the opposite end was rival Michigan, which had 10. The Wolverines were one of three schools to hit double-digits. One of the three was LSU, which tied a record with 14. The other? Rival Ohio State with 10 as well.

And just who were the players selected who helped keep the respective streaks alive? Glad you asked:

FLORIDA

MICHIGAN

MICHIGAN STATE

Round 4, No. 137 overall: cornerback Josiah Scott , Jacksonville Jaguars.

, Jacksonville Jaguars. Round 7, No. 225 overall: defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, Minnesota Vikings.

USC

Round 1, No. 18 overall: offensive tackle Austin Jackson , Miami Dolphins.

, Miami Dolphins. Round 2, No. 34 overall: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts.

One final note: According to the Big Ten Network, Michigan State has now had a player selected in 80 straight NFL drafts. That would be way back in 1940. The first NFL draft was held four years earlier.