When it comes to ensuring that a 2020 college football season is played in full, this might be the most unique approach.
The upcoming college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin. Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned. Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time. An October start. Or January. Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible.
Still, not all involved in the sport are inclined to write off the possibility of the season starting on time. Including Bob Bowlsby. The Big 12 commissioner, though, put a decidedly different twist on an on-time start in speaking to The Athletic‘s Seth Davis.
“I actually think we have a chance to start on time,” Bowlsby said last week. “Whether or not we can get the season done is another matter. When flu season starts again in November and December, you could see that ship sink in a hurry. One of the models we’re looking at is a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.”
Regardless of how the 2020 college football season ultimately looks, it’s been stated on numerous occasions that if there are no students on campus there will be no fall sports. Bowlsby’s SEC counterpart, Greg Sankey, argues there’s even nuance when it comes to a fully-functioning campus and bringing student-athletes back as part of a first wave of reopening universities.
The point is that there’s no reason to foreclose any possibilities, as appeared to happen during the call with Pence. Theoretically, as long as there is a basic level of functionality going on at the schools, sports can safely resume. “Our campuses need to be operational on a fundamental level,” Sankey said. “I’m not prophetic enough to know what that will look like. Think about how little we knew 30 days ago. That’s why we always want to be careful about how we describe the future. We want to be prepared for any imaginable contingency.
Once again, the article further buttresses the notion that the sport’s decision-makers, in concert with health-care professionals and various levels of government, will move heaven and earth to ensure there’s a 2020 college football season in some form or fashion.
Texas State is hoping that the third time will be a charm for one vagabond college football player.
Amidst the sexual assault scandal, JP Urquidez was one of a handful of 2016 Baylor signees who were granted releases from their National Letters of Intent. A couple of days later, the offensive lineman transferred to Texas.
Earlier this offseason, however, Urquidez opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Over the weekend on Twitter, though, Urquidez announced that he will be transferring into the Texas State football program.
As a graduate transfer, Urquidez will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Urquidez was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the country. He was also the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Texas and the No. 244 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
At Texas, the 6-7, 300-poundUrquidez played in a combined 15 games. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came during the 2019 season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.
Urquidez’s addition helps stem a mini-wave of departures that have hit the Texas State football program.
Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.
Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.
Sadly, the ranks of the famed 44 Club at Syracuse football has been thinned yet again.
Monday, the football program confirmed the passing of former Orange running back Glenn Moore. Moore had just turned 59 on March 20 of this year.
Details surrounding Moore’s death have not been released.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Moore,” a statement on the official Syracuse football Twitter account began. “A three-year letterwinner (1980-82), Glenn carried on the tradition of No. 44, wearing the jersey for two seasons. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Moore’s best season came as a freshman. In 1980, Moore ran for 480 yards and three touchdowns on 97 carries. The New Jersey native would finish his Syracuse football career with 174 carries for 791 yards and five scores.
All told, Moore played in 33 games for the Orange.
Moore’s most noteworthy achievement at the school was becoming the first player to wear the No. 44 in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse had moved its football home from Archbold Stadium for the 1980 season.
“As great of a football player that Glenn was, he was an even better friend,” an obituary read, in part. “This was evident by his desire for everyone to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He made it his life’s mission to witness to everyone he met.
“He used to say, “When I die, don’t cry for me, I’ll be in Glory!” We are all comforted knowing that he is home in Heaven with Jesus.”
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Moore’s passing.
Count the Kansas football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was confirmed Monday morning by Kansas that its football head coach, Les Miles, will forfeit 10 percent of his pay over the next six months, beginning May 1. According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Miles was paid $2.775 million in 2019. That means Miles will forego somewhere in the neighborhood of $140,000 in pay over the next half-year.
“My family and I so enjoy being a part of KU, our athletic community and Lawrence,” said Miles in a statement. “This is a great place and I enjoy giving to this University. Returning 10 percent of my salary is something we wanted to do to help a place we’ve quickly grown to love. We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger.”
In addition to Miles, men’s head basketball coach Bill Self and athletic director Jeff Long will take the same cut in pay. All told, the combined salary reduction will save the athletics department nearly $500,000 over the six-month period.
“I have learned quickly since arriving at KU a little over a year and a half ago about the determination and resiliency of our fans as well as the entire Lawrence community,” Long stated. “My family has been welcomed with open arms and we want to do our part by helping the University and Kansas Athletics get through these tough times. Along with the leadership of our University, I am foregoing 10 percent of my salary beginning on May 1. We continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021.
“While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will continue taking steps to position our athletics department for a successful future. I am proud to be a Kansas Jayhawk and represent this prestigious University.”
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
It really paid off to be an LSU football player over the past few months. Both literally and figuratively.
In December, Joe Burrow became the first LSU football player to win the Heisman Trophy since Bill Cannon in 1959. A month later, LSU capped off a magical, record-breaking 2019 football campaign by knocking off defending national champ Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.
In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night, LSU saw five players selected. That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004. Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken. The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds. When the dust finally settled Saturday evening, a record-tying 14 LSU football players had been drafted.
All of which brings us to the financial aspect of this post.
Citing Spotrac projections, Cody Worsham, a digital media reporter for LSU athletics, tweeted that the 14 Tigers selected during the three-day draft will sign contracts with a total value in excess of $124 million. Of that, $59.2 million is projected to be the total of their collective signing bonuses.
Obviously, the biggest contract will go to Burrow. According to that same Spotrac website, the quarterback is expected to sign a fully guaranteed, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $36.19 million. There is also a fifth-year option available.
Below are all 14 of the LSU football players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, No. 1 overall: quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.
- Round 1, No. 20 overall: defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Round 1, No. 22 overall: wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings.
- Round 1, No. 28 overall: linebacker Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens.
- Round 1, No. 32 overall: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs.
- Round 2, No. 44 overall: defensive back Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns.
- Round 2, No. 61 overall: defensive back Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans.
- Round 3, No. 69 overall: offensive lineman Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks.
- Round 3, No. 83 overall: offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos.
- Round 3, No. 97 overall: linebacker Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns.
- Round 4, No. 131 overall: defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals.
- Round 4, No. 108 overall: offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins.
- Round 6, No. 185 overall: longsnapper Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins.
- Round 7, No. 251 overall: tight end Stephen Sullivan, Seattle Seahawks.