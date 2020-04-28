Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is culture shock, and then there is going Harvard to LSU. Yet, that’s the challenge Liam Shanahan has accepted.

Earlier this offseason, Shanahan opted to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as he looked to move up to the FBS level. Tuesday, the move took its next step as the offensive lineman has reportedly decided to move on from Harvard to LSU.

LSU subsequently confirmed the move.

From Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From 30,000-seat Harvard Stadium to 100,000-seat Death Valley.

Culture shock indeed.

As a Harvard graduate, Shanahan will be eligible to play immediately LSU in 2020. This will be his final year of eligibility.

With the Crimson, Shanahan was a 30-game starter. In fact, the lineman started every game the Crimson played the past three seasons. He was a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2019. The Marlborough, Mass. native earned second-team all-conference honors the year before.

The “atmosphere” surrounding LSU football won’t be the only adjustment Shanahan will have to make. In his three years at Harvard, the Crimson won a combined 15 games. En route to the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, LSU won 15 games.

Shanahan is actually the second FCS transfer LSU has landed this offseason. Earlier this month, North Dakota State All-American Jabril Cox was officially added to the roster.