Maybe this time a wide receiver transfer from Miami will follow through on his commitment to Illinois football? Guess time will tell.

Way back in October, Brian Hightower took the first step in transferring from Miami by entering the NCAA transfer database. Six months later, the wide receiver announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

“I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me,” Hightower wrote on Twitter.

At this point, it’s unclear if the rising true junior will be eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020. If the NCAA approves the one-time transfer rule ahead of the upcoming campaign, however, it’ll be a moot point.

A four-star member of Miami’s 2018 recruiting class, Hightower was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country. Mark Pope was the only receiver in The U’s class that year rated higher than Hightower.

Hightower played in 17 games during his time with the Hurricanes — 10 as a true freshman, all seven this past season before he entered the portal. The California native totaled 148 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, with eight of those catches and 88 of the yards coming in 2019.

In late December of 2018, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. A month later, however, the talented but troubled wide receiver reneged on his commitment to Illinois football and returned to The U.