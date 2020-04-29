Mountain West Conference
Coronavirus pandemic forces Mountain West Conference to go to a virtual Media Days

By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
The Mountain West Conference has the “honor” of being the first league to have its football gabfest affected.  They certainly, though, won’t be the last.

The Mountain West Conference had originally been scheduled to hold its Football Media Days at under-construction SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.  The event was to take place over two days, July 16-17.

Yesterday, however, it was reported that a third construction had tested positive for the coronavirus.  Coincidence or not, the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday announced that its Media Days will now be virtual instead of in-person.

Further details will be released at a later time.

From the conference’s release:

After discussions with our membership, TV partners, members of the media and SoFi Stadium, the Mountain West will move its 2020 Football Media Days scheduled for July 16-17 to a virtual program on a date to be determined. The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes, while also allowing media to participate who otherwise would not have been able to attend the event in-person. The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for MW football programs this summer.

SoFi Stadium, incidentally, is set to play host to a new college football bowl game this season.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days?  Those are still to be determined.  Below, though, are the currently-scheduled for each FBS league:

  • AAC — July 13-14, Newport, Rhode Island
  • ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
  • Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
  • Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
  • MAC — July 20-21, Detroit, Michigan
  • Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
  • SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Two charged after allegedly breaking into Neyland Stadium, attempting to steal beer

Neyland Stadium
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Neyland Stadium is the site of the latest example of “WTF were they thinking?”

According to multiple media outlets, two individuals, Rachel N. Barber, 20 of Nashville, and Spencer Ranencio Ngumuya, 19, of Osceola, Indiana, have been charged after allegedly breaking into Neyland Stadium over the weekend.  Both individuals were booked into the Knox County Detention Center on charges of burglary.

Barber and Ngumuya were two of five individuals who allegedly crawled underneath a fence to gain entry into Neyland Stadium.  Security cameras captured the group inside the facility and authorities were alerted.  When police arrived, Barber and Ngumuya were caught carrying a 24-pack of beer apiece. Bonnie & Clod swiped the beers from a concession stand.

As beers at the stadium sell for $12-13 apiece, the value of the hops heist totaled nearly $625.

(At this point, isn’t the real crime the fact that a case of beer would go for more than $300 inside the stadium?)

A third suspect had none of the overpriced hops on her person.  She was released without being charged.  It’s unclear what happened to the other two individuals who were a part of the original quintet.

Then there’s this, from WVLT-TV:

One person admitted that an officer warned them it was a bad idea to break into the stadium because it is under 24-hour surveillance.

Want to relive the USC-Notre Dame ‘Bush Push’ classic? You can tonight, on NBCSN

Bush Push
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
For USC fans, a reairing of the “Bush Push” game might be a much-needed elixir for the quarantine blues. For Notre Dame fans? Not so much.

On Oct. 15, 2005, ninth-ranked Notre Dame and top-ranked USC met for the 77th time, with this matchup for the Jeweled Shillelagh going down in South Bend.  Trailing 31-28, Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart scored from one-yard out on the game’s final play from scrimmage.

It was how Leinart scored, though, that was the cause of controversy.  And, in it, “The Bush Push” moniker was born.

Of course, a penalty should’ve been called on the “Bush Push” play. As the Los Angeles Times wrote at the time, “[I]n the NCAA football rules book, under the section titled “Blocking, Use of Hands or Arms’ and the subsection titled ‘Interfering for or Helping the Runner or Passer,’ Article 2.b. states: ‘The runner shall not grasp a teammate; and no other player of his team shall grasp, push, lift or charge into him to assist him in forward progress.'”

Bush should’ve been penalized.  The game-winning touchdown should’ve been negated, with the Trojans being pushed back five yards and replaying the down with three seconds remaining.  Of course, that never happened.  And the rest, as they say, is history.

Tonight, on NBCSN

And, if you’d like to relive that history, tune in to NBCSN tonight at 10 p.m. ET as NBC will replay the 2005 USC-Notre Dame game.  Prior to that, NBCSN will reair the 1993 Florida State-Notre Dame classic at 7 p.m. ET. That matchup featuring the No. 1 Seminoles versus the No. 2 Fighting Irish was one in a long line of “Games of the Century.” This one, though, lived up to that billing.

Additionally, the 1999 Oklahoma-Notre Dame game will be shown at 1 a.m. ET Thursday morning.  That one featured the Fighting Irish’s comeback from a 16-point third-quarter deficit.

Those games can also be streamed by clicking HERE, for those so inclined.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman taking 13-percent pay cut starting July 1

Kansas State football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT
Count the Kansas State football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas State announced that its football coach, Chris Klieman, has agreed to reduce his salary for the fiscal year, which begins July 1. Klieman will forfeit 13 percent of his pay for a period of 12 months.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Klieman was paid $2.3 million for the 2019 season.  That means Klieman will be foregoing at least $300,000 over the course of the next fiscal year.

Men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will take the same forfeiture.  The university also announced other cost-cutting measures.  From its release:

… all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10 percent reduction. Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5 percent. Combined, these salary reductions are expected to save the department approximately $1.5 million.

In addition, the department has cut its operating expenses by 10 percent, a savings of approximately $2 million, for the upcoming year.

“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Ex-Wisconsin WR Kraig Appleton charged with first-degree murder

Wisconsin football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
The troubled life of a former Wisconsin football player has taken an even more tragic turn.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois, Kraig Appleton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Belleville woman on April 20.  Appleton was arrested over the weekend.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and later died from her wounds at a local hospital.  Appleton’s relationship with the woman, 41-year-old Kellie Ferrell, is unclear.  The News-Democrat notes that “[p]olice are not discussing the motive or the events leading up to the shooting.”

Appleton is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Appleton was a four-star member of the Wisconsin football Class of 2009.  The East St. Louis, Ill., standout was the No. 4 player in the state regardless of position.  He was also the No. 17 wide receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, Appleton caught three passes for 26 yards.  The receiver had been expected to play an even bigger role in the Wisconsin football offense in 2010.  However, in February of that year, he was one of three Badgers suspended for violating unspecified team rules.  Shortly thereafter, Appleton withdrew from the university.

Appleton never played another down of college football.

According to the News-Democrat, Appleton was shot multiple times in 2011 and was hospitalized.