Iowa
Getty Images

Iowa president: plan is to resume athletics practice, including football, June 1

By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The president at Iowa has given college football fans a glimmer of hope.  Obviously, though, there’s still a long way to go.  A long, long, long way.

The upcoming college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin.  Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned.  Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time.  An October start.  Or January.  Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible.  Or “a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.”

Suffice to say, anything and everything is on the table.

Which brings us to Bruce Harreld.  Thursday, the University of Iowa stated that athletics, including football, are planning on resuming practice June 1.  Nearly one month from to the day today.  It’s easily the earliest resumption of the sport that has come across since it was shut down in mid-March.

“We’re hopeful that this will be behind us at this point,” the president added.

Suffice to say, Harreld’s timeline is decidedly optimistic given the uncertainty swirling around the pandemic.  Some might even call it unrealistic.

Of course, just because Iowa is planning on football returning to the practice fields the first of June in no way, shape or form means that the season will start on time.  Far from it.  There are simply too many variables, starting with the various states in this country in varying degrees of lifting or easing stay-at-home orders.

Or, as Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner who offered up the idea of a split season, put it Thursday.

We will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through the football season without disruptions. We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We’re going to have a new normal and we’re going to have to have an idea of how we’re going to deal with these things.”

Orange Bowls from 1988, 1994, 1995 take center stage on NBCSN Thursday night, with Nebraska front and center

Orange Bowl
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re a fan of the Orange Bowl, NBCSN is set to hook you up.

Wednesday night, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network.  Thursday night, it’s a trio of classic Orange Bowls.  And it will have a decidedly Big Red hue.

Leading it off at 7 p.m. ET is the 1994 version featuring No. 1 Florida State versus No. 2 Nebraska.  Next up at 9:30 p.m. ET is the following year’s game, No. 1 Nebraska facing No. 3 Miami.  Closing it out will be the 1988 edition, No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami, at midnight.

From our friends at NBC Sports:

Three Orange Bowls will be on display on Thursday. The 1994 Orange Bowl pitted the top two teams in the country, as Florida State and Nebraska battled until the last play of the game to determine the 1993 national champion. The following season’s [game] again featured unbeaten Nebraska, who avenged the prior season’s defeat by defeating Miami to capture the national title. The night concludes with a battle of undefeated teams with big-name coaches in the 1988 Orange Bowl: Jimmy Johnson and the Miami Hurricanes against Barry Switzer and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

NBC has aired each of the five most watched Orange Bowls on record since 1988, led by 1988’s nearly 35 million viewers for No. 1 Oklahoma-No. 2 Miami. 1995’s Orange Bowl is the third-most watched edition of the annual game, while the 1994 Orange Bowl is the fifth-most watched.

NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh introduces the… presentations on Thursday.

A stream can be found HERE as well.

Looking ahead to Friday, there will be two more of the Bowls of Orange reairings as well as a Fiesta Bowl.  Stay tuned for more info on that tomorrow.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Photoshop Hall of Fame
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: For third time this offseason, WR reneges on commitment to Illinois
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Lovie Smith had a rough go of it with receivers in the portal.  Really rough, actually.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Report: Fenway Park the latest to join college football bowl extravaganza
THE SYNOPSIS: In September, it was confirmed that the Fenway Bowl will feature an AAC-ACC matchup.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Shea Patterson says he chose Michigan for chance to compete for national title
THE SYNOPSIS: In the quarterback’s two seasons in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went 19-7.  They finished 18th (2019) and 14th (2018) in the final Associated Press Top 25 those years.

2016

THE HEADLINE: B1G gained ground, but SEC still reigned in NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: For the 14th straight year, that reign continued in 2020.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston becomes fourth player to hit Heisman, national title, No. 1 pick trifecta
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, Joe Burrow joined Cam Newton as the only players to hit that trifecta consecutively.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Miami offers three eighth-graders football scholarships
THE SYNOPSIS: This will never not be creepy.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Winston apologizes, says ‘conduct needs to be above reproach’
THE SYNOPSIS: Jameis Winston and the Great Crab Caper.  And another opportunity to use that glorious photoshop.

2009

THE HEADLINE: COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTS 16*
THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame star Tim Brown was the most noteworthy player inducted.  John Robinson and Dick McPherson were inducted as coaches.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Transfer portal rings, New Mexico State WR Anthony Muse picks up

New Mexico State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had New Mexico State as the next school to see a player hit the portal, collect your winnings on the way out the door.  And make sure you shut it all the way as the cats will get out.

Via the always-reliable 247Sports.com, Anthony Muse is set to leave New Mexico State as he has entered his name into the ever-growing NCAA transfer database.  As of yet, the New Mexico State football program has not commented on the wide receiver’s status.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Muse was actually a 2015 signee.  Based on the fact that he’s in the portal, he apparently has received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.

That 2015 season, Muse took a redshirt.  The next three years, the California native played in 35 games.  He started five of those contests.

During the 2016-18 seasons, Muse totaled 759 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions.  His statline of 39-449-2 in 2017 was a career-high.  He was fourth on the Aggies in all three of those statistical categories.

This past season, however, Muse didn’t record any statistics.

Muse is actually the second New Mexico State football player to hit the portal in less than two months.  In early March, Josh Adkins entered the database.  A month later, the two-year starting quarterback transferred to UTEP.

New Mexico State just completed its second season as a football independent.  In that span, the Aggies have gone 5-19.

NCAA board says recommended one-time transfer waiver ‘not appropriate at this time’

NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA has looked the gift horse in the mouth… and kicked it squarely in the teeth.

The NCAA scored PR points on some, but not all, fronts Wednesday as its Board of Governors voted to allow student-athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses (NILs). One day later, the NCAA’s Board of Directors and its Presidential Forum have recommended to the Division I Council that the proposal on a one-time transfer waiver is “not appropriate at this time.”

In February, the NCAA announced a Division I Transfer Working Group was established to consider granting all student-athletes a one-time transfer without restrictions. The Big Ten officially proposed the transfer penalty rule be scrapped, and the ACC has endorsed the proposal.

From the NCAA’s release Thursday:

The waiver working group also recommended the board lift the moratorium on transfer legislation to allow the membership to consider proposals that could provide permanent access to the one-time transfer opportunity for all Division I student-athletes.

The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time. Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.

The Board of Governors’ recommendation is just that, a recommendation.  It’s non-binding.  The Division I Council can still approve the one-time transfer waiver.  According to the NCAA, the “Council could vote on the guideline changes as early as its May meeting.”

It had originally been thought the Council would take up the matter and vote on it in April.

Unaware of what exactly the Council is?  Allow the NCAA to explain it itself:

The Division I Council is a high-level group responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I. Athletics directors, athletics administrators, senior women administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes serve on the Council. Every Division I conference is represented on the Council, which replaces the Leadership and Legislative Councils in the previous structure.