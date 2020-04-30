Thanks to MAC football, the Mountain West Conference will have some virtual company.
Wednesday, the MWC announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will hold its Football Media virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.
The in-person Media Days had been scheduled for July 20-21 in Detroit, Michigan. A new date and time are to be determined.
From the release:
The new format will utilize forward-thinking technology to preview the upcoming football season with an array of content that will be shown across all of the MAC’s social media platforms. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher will begin the two-day event with his “State of the Conference” address, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the league’s 12 head coaches & select student-athletes.
“A virtual media preview will provide the opportunity for increased exposure for our coaches, student-athletes, member institutions and the Conference as a whole,” a statement from Steinbrecher began. “This will allow the membership to not only connect with the media but students, fans & alumni from all over. The MAC will continue to look for innovative ways to expand its reach.”
As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined.
Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
- AAC — July 13-14, Newport, Rhode Island
- ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
- Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
- Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
- MAC — Virtual, to be determined
- MWC — Virtual, to be determined
- Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
- SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
- Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana