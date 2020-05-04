Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a couple of additions last month, Purdue has seen its football roster take a potential portal hit.

This past week, multiple media outlets reported, Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Purdue football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Major was a two-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, the Kentucky native didn’t play a down.

The past two years, however, Major played in 24 games. The defensive back started 16 of those contests. In 2018, his three interceptions led the Boilermakers.

All told, Major has been credited with 79 tackles, six passes defensed, 1½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

It’s believed that Major will be leaving as a graduate transfer. That would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020. As well as another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.