For one erstwhile Florida Gators player, that didn’t take long to find a new college football home. At all.
In October, Issiah Walker committed to the Florida football team. Two months later, he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period. This past Monday, however, it was reported that the offensive lineman had entered the NCAA transfer database.
Less than a week later, though, Walker took to Twitter to announce his landing spot. Miami, as it turns out.
The move will serve as a homecoming as Walker played his high school football at Miami Norland.
Walker was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2020. He is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country. The Miami, Fla., product was the No. 24 prospect in that state regardless of position.
Walker had originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the SEC East rival. Visits to UF and USC were the only ones taken by Walker. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits are prohibited. The earliest those could resume is May 31.
Barring the unexpected, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season.
Tennessee adds 10th 2021 commitment the past two weeks
Willis is a four-star 2021 prospect. The Maryland high schooler is the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country. He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position in his home state.
Tennessee now has 20 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school. Two of those commits are five-stars, while another six are four-stars.
With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 47 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jim McElwain confirming he wasn’t the nude dude humping a dead shark
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
Trading Lubbock and Texas Tech for Honolulu and Hawaii football? Yep, I get it.
Tyler Carr decided in January to transfer from Texas Tech. Prior to the NCAA shutting down in-person recruiting in mid-March, the tight end was able to take multiple visits with Hawaii football coaches. This past week, those efforts paid off as Carr announced on Twitter that he has committed to Hawaii football.
“To start out, I would like to thank all of the coaches from different colleges who have reached out and offered me the opportunity to play at their school,” Carr wrote. “After several months of praying and thinking about where my next home will be, I am excited to say I have found that place!”
“So after speaking with [offensive coordinator G.J.] Kinne and [head coach Todd] Graham, I will be committing to play football at The University of Hawaii.”
“I liked what they had to say, and it made me feel like it will be a great fit,” Carr told Press Pass Sports after his social-media announcement. “I know I didn’t visit, and yes the distance was a huge factor, but taking risk is part of the game. I can’t wait to get there.”
Carr went to Texas Tech after playing his high school football in Canadian, Texas. In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Carr appeared in 13 games. Even as he played in four games in 2018, he was able to use a redshirt to save a year of eligibility.
Most of his time in Lubbock, Carr served as a blocking tight end or fullback. He did, though, catch a pair of passes for 16 yards as a true freshman.
Carr will be headed into the Hawaii football program as a graduate transfer. In addition to immediate eligibility this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
Cincinnati DB Noah Hamlin set to transfer to Toledo
Noah Hamlin‘s rocky collegiate road will continue with some Toledo football MACtion.
Last summer, following an odd off-field incident, the erstwhile Cincinnati defensive back opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly a year later, 247Sports.com reported that Hamlin has decided to transfer to Toledo.
Thus far, Toledo football officials have not yet added Hamlin to its roster.
On his Twitter bio, though, Hamlin has “Toledo, Ohio,” as his location. There’s also the hashtag “#Rockets” listed.
It’s believed Hamlin will be permitted to play immediately for the Rockets. He should have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 campaign.
Coming out of high school in Clairton, Penn., Hamlin was a three-star 2017 signee. He was the No. 28 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three recruits on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Hamlin that year for the Bearcats.
Hamlin took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2018, Hamlin appeared in 13 games. He was credited with three tackles and one pass defensed that year.
His most noteworthy “accomplishment,” though, came off the field.
In early July of last year, Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor counts of underage drinking, driving under the influence and carrying a fake ID. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.
The incident happened in Hamlin’s hometown. On his 20th birthday.
Hamlin was indefinitely suspended as a result of the arrest and charges. Shortly thereafter, he decided to transfer from the Bearcats.