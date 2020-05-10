Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Nebraska football player has found himself a new home. Unofficially.

This past week, Xavier Trevino was one of three Nebraska football offensive linemen to enter the NCAA transfer database. Late this past week, Trevino confirmed that he will continue his playing career at North Dakota.

Because he is leaving the Cornhuskers as a walk-on, Trevino will be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2020. He will also be on scholarship with the Fighting Hawks*.

Trevino left the Nebraska football program just a couple of months after enrolling early at the university.

“Leaving after only a semester was never planned, but I have to do what’s best for myself and most importantly my family,” Trevino wrote. “Being raised in Lincoln, you know how special Nebraska football is here. It was a blessing just getting a semester here.

“With that being said, I have found a new home that I’m going to represent day in and day out. … I can’t wait to get up to my new home in Grand Forks and get to work with my new family.

“I can’t thank my friends and family enough for keeping my mind clear and supporting me throughout this big decision. Lastly, thank you God for guiding me and allowing me to trust my heart.”

Ready to get to work with my new family 💯 Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/M8Y8sFJIye — Xavier Trevino (@xaviertrevino77) May 8, 2020

The other two linemen, also walk-ons, who joined Trevino in the portal are Josh Wegener and AJ Forbes. They are three of a handful of players who left the Nebraska football team this offseason.

(*Yes, FCS schools continue to have better nicknames than their FBS counterparts.)