For the fourth time since Mike Leach‘s infamous tweet, a Mississippi State football player has placed himself into the portal.

Speculation has been bubbling of late that Stewart Reese might not be long for the Mississippi State football program. Thursday, 247Sports.com confirmed that the offensive lineman is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The website also reports that Florida could very well be Reese’s landing spot. From the report:

For one, Reese was recruited to Mississippi State by Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy and coach Dan Mullen. Two, his brother David Reese is currently a redshirt sophomore rush end for the Gators.

The addition of Reese would help soften the loss of Issiah Walker. Earlier this month, the four-star 2020 offensive lineman entered the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Reese was a three-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2016. The Florida native would be leaving Starkville as a graduate transfer. This coming campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

The 6-5, 345-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017 and 2018, he started all 26 games at right tackle. Last season, last season, he started eight games at right guard for the Bulldogs.

The three other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in a little over a month?