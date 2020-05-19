The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Attorney: Dozens of former Buckeye football players among ex-Ohio State team physician’s victims

THE SYNOPSIS: May 8 of this year, Ohio State announced a $40.9 million settlement with 162 victims.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Japanese college football coach resigns over controversial hit

THE SYNOPSIS: And you thought there was a dearth of news this offseason?

2016

THE HEADLINE: To the surprise of no one, Everett Golson transfers to FSU

THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State won the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2016

THE HEADLINE: James Franklin says Penn State is catching up in recruiting

THE SYNOPSIS: In the three years prior to Franklin’s arrival in 2014, the Nittany Lions finished 33rd (2013), 47th (2012) and 31st (2011) in recruiting rankings. After finishing No. 24 in Franklin’s first year, the Lions have finished lower than 15th just once (2016). The 2018 class was sixth-ranked nationally.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gators ‘receptive’ to renewing ‘Canes series… at neutral sites only

THE SYNOPSIS: Florida and Miami renewed the in-state rivalry in 2019. In Orlando. A home-and-home, however, is scheduled for 2024 (Gainesville) and 2025 (Miami Gardens).

2012

THE HEADLINE: Brady Hoke allows ‘we haven’t done our job’ vs. in-state rival

THE SYNOPSIS: Michigan is 4-8 vs. Michigan State since 2008. The Wolverines have, though, won two straight over “Little Brother.”

2011

THE HEADLINE: Death of Sooners LB Austin Box confirmed

THE SYNOPSIS: The abrupt passing left Oklahoma “numb, heartbroken.” An accidental drug overdose was subsequently ruled as the starter’s cause of death.