Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One transferring member of the Ohio State football team will find a familiar face at his new home. Which is likely why he’s making it his new home in the first place.

Jaelen Gill back in April indicated his desire to leave the Ohio State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little less than a month later, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he’s committed to Boston College.

In mid-December, Jeff Hafley was named as the new head coach at BC. Hafley spent the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.

Gill is leaving Ohio State football as a non-graduate transfer. That means the receiver Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season. Beginning in 2021, though, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.

Gill was a four-star member of the Ohio State football Class of 2018. The Ohio native was rated as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State. Only on player on the offensive side of the ball that class for the Buckeyes, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, was rated higher.

Despite that sterling recruiting pedigree, Gill’s time in Columbus was pedestrian. To say the least.

In two seasons, Gill caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. More than half that yardage and lone score came on a 32-yard touchdown catch vs. Rutgers last season.