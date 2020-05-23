Memphis football
Highest-rated signee in Memphis’ 2020 recruiting class enters Ye Olde Transfer Portal

By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
For one of the very few times this cycle, Memphis has lost a player to the transfer portal.  And he’s a recent addition for good measure

In a short and sweet Twitter missive this week, Kundarrius Taylor announced that he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.  The specific missive?  “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it.

The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.

The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.

Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign.  They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.

Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December.  Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.

One Navy defensive back reenters portal, another pulls his name from it

Navy football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
It was a wild past couple of weeks portal-wise for the Navy football program

In late March, it was reported that Chelen Garnes had decided to enter the transfer portal. However, the defensive back subsequently pulled his name out of the database.  Earlier this month, though, Garnes opted to reenter the portal, the Capital Gazette reported.

Garnes graduated from high school in Maryland in 2018. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back spent the 2018-19 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School.

During his first on-field season with the Navy football team, Garnes appeared in all 13 games in 2019. Garnes’ two interceptions tied for the team lead. He was also credited with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit.

The portal news wasn’t all negative for the Navy football team, though.

Starting cornerback Michael McMorris entered the database back in January.  Four months later, the Baltimore Sun is reporting that the defensive back has done a 180 and opted to remain with the Navy football team.  The Sun cited an athletic department spokesman as the source for its reporting.

A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.

As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.

Navy football is coming off an 11-2 2019 campaign, the first time it reached double-digit wins since 2015. It was also just the fifth such season in the service academy’s history.

Included in that program-record-tying 11-win season was snapping a three-game losing streak to rival Army and a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State.

After enduring pair of Achilles injuries, CB Jeremy Webb set to transfer from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
After injuries never really allowed him to contribute at Virginia Tech, Jeremy Webb will ply his football wares elsewhere.

On Twitter late this past week, Webb announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive back said he made the decision to leave the Virginia Tech football team “after talking with my family and praying on it.”

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Mr. Babcock, Coach Foster, Coach Mitchell, Coach Fuente, and Coach Scott for giving me the opportunity to come and compete at such a prestigious University here at Virginia Tech,” Webb wrote.

“I’d like to thank Coach Hilgart and the rest of the Strength and Conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at a high level, not only Physically, but ready mentally as well.

“I’d like to thank the best fans in the country, Hokie Nation, for being there for me and showing me nothing but love my entire time here at Tech. Always keeping my spirits high, for that I;m forever grateful for you all.

“And lastly, my teammates.. my brothers for always being there for me and taking me in from Day 1 and it’s been nothing but love since. Forming a bond I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I know the work you guys put in and can’t wait to see you all go get what’s waiting for you.”

Coming out of junior college, Webb was a four-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018.  The Illinois native was the No. 11 JUCO player in the country.

Webb suffered an Achilles injury his first spring practice with the Hokies and missed all of the 2018 season.  Another Achilles injury in his other leg limited him to just three games in 2019.

Caylin Newton, QB brother of Cam Newton, transfers to Auburn

Auburn football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
The Newton surname, after a lengthy sabbatical, will continue on at Auburn football.

In late September, there was speculation that Caylin Newton was looking at the possibility of leaving Howard University and continuing his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  On his personal Twitter account in early October, Newton, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced that he had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The younger Newton’s decision came amidst a cloud of controversy at the FCS school.

Seven months later, Caylin Newton took to Twitter again to announce his new home.  Which will be the same as his famous brother’s last collegiate home in 2010: Auburn football.

On The Plains, Newton will have two years of eligibility to use.  Obviously, moving up to the FBS, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.

In 2017, Newton was named as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year; a year later, he earned MEAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.  In the run-up to the 2019 campaign, he was named MEAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Through four games this season, Newton had completed 65-of-127 passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.  He also accounted for 61 yards and another touchdown on 58 carries.

His biggest claim to fame — aside from his brother, of course — came in his first-ever game at the collegiate level as Newton led 45-point underdog Howard to a 43-40 win over UNLV that served as the biggest point-spread upset in college football history.  Newton accounted for 330 yards of offense and three total touchdowns in the historic win.

That performance led to effusive praise from his older brother, who also took a shot at Georgia for failing to recruit his younger sibling.

Report: Kentucky’s Chris Oats hospitalized with ‘very serious’ medical issue not related to COVID-19

Kentucky football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
There’s a scary situation playing out involving a member of the Kentucky football team.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Friday that Kentucky football player Chris Oats has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue.  KentuckySportsRadio.com is reporting that the unspecified issue is “very serious.”

That latter website wrote that “I would just ask that all UK fans please keep Chris and his family in their prayers in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.” Oats has been hospitalized at a medical facility in Cincinnati for an unspecified amount of time.

In a statement, the Kentucky football program would only acknowledge that the issue isn’t related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to COVID-19. Chris expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.

Oats was a four-star member of the Class of 2018 for the Wildcats.  The Cincinnati native was rated as the No. 22 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 12 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.

Now at inside linebacker, Oats has played in 25 games the past two seasons.  A dozen of those appearances came this past season.  He started a pair of those contests in 2019.

In 2019, his 46 tackles were fifth on the team.  In two years, he has totaled 73 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass broken up.