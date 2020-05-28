East Carolina Old Dominion
East Carolina, Old Dominion announce future six-game series

May 28, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
If you’re a fan of the burgeoning East Carolina-Old Dominion rivalry, you’re in luck.

Wednesday, East Carolina and Old Dominion both confirmed that the programs have reached an agreement on six future games.  Essentially, a trio of home-and-home series.  The first game will be played in 2022.  The last?  In 2031.

The two schools are separated by just 120 miles, it should be noted.

EAST CAROLINA-OLD DOMINION SERIES
Sept. 10, 2022 – Greenville, N.C.
Sept. 7, 2024 – Norfolk, Va.
Sept. 18, 2027 – Norfolk, Va.
Sept. 15, 2029 – Greenville, N.C.
Sept. 14, 2030 – Norfolk, Va.
Sept. 20, 2031 – Greenville, N.C.

“With the exception of Virginia Tech, East Carolina is the one football opponent that most resonates with our fans,” ODU athletic director Dr. Wood Selig said in a statement. “ECU has such a great football tradition and loyal fan base. This is a program that over the years has consistently competed well with ACC schools such as North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

“In many ways, ECU’s football program has been a model for our program. Old Dominion and East Carolina should be playing, especially given how easy it will be for fans of both schools to attend the away games as well. We’re so glad we were able to work out this football series.”

ODU began playing at the FBS level in 2014.  In that span, East Carolina and Old Dominion have squared off twice, in 2018 and then again last season.  The Monarchs lost both of those contests — by a combined five points.  It was 37-35 in the first meeting, 24-21 in the second.

The two schools also played in 2013, when ODU was a FCS school.  The Pirates claimed a 52-38 win in that matchup in Greenville.

Old Dominion is coming off a one-win season.  In December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as head coach after 11 seasons.  Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne replaced Wilder.

East Carolina, meanwhile, went 4-8 in its first season with Mike Houston at the helm.

USC QB JT Daniels to transfer to Georgia

Georgia JT Daniels
May 28, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
USC’s loss is unofficially a personnel gain for the Georgia football team when it comes to JT Daniels.

In early December Daniels’ father stated that his son had no intention of transferring from USC.  In mid-April, however, the quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database. Despite the portal entry, it was thought that there was a good chance that Daniels returns to the Trojans.

Thursday, that door was almost completely shut as Georgia earned a verbal commitment from JT Daniels.  The transfer made the announcement on Twitter.

Barring the unexpected, Daniels will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In 2018, JT Daniels became just the second true freshman (Matt Barkley, 2009) to start a season opener at quarterback for USC, going on to start 10 more games in 2018.  The starter entering 2019, a torn ACL in this season’s opener prematurely ended Daniels’ sophomore campaign; that injury opened the door for another true freshman, Kedon Slovis, to grab the job and run with it — or pass with it as the case may be as Slovis has shined, passing for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine starts (he essentially missed two full games with a concussion). In four of the past five games, he’s thrown for at least 400 yards, including a school-record 515 in the win over rival UCLA in the regular-season finale.

Daniels was a five-star 2018 signee.  The California product was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  As a true freshman, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.  He completed nearly 60 percent of his 363 pass attempts that season.

Daniels is the second high-profile transfer UGA has landed this offseason as Jamie Newman transferred to the school in January.  The Wake Forest graduate will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

Houston confirms addition of Texas Tech transfer RB Ta’Zhawn Henry

Houston football
May 28, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Houston, we have… officially added a Power Five football transfer.

In mid-May, Ta’Zhawn Henry announced that he had committed to playing for Houston football.  Two months prior, the running back had decided to transfer from Texas Tech and look elsewhere to continue his collegiate playing career.

Wednesday, Houston confirmed Henry’s addition to the football roster.

Houston also confirmed that Henry will have to sit out the 2020 football season.  He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.

Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018.  The Houston high schooler was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.

Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons for the Red Raiders.  He started seven of those contests.

In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries.  He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.

Houston is coming off a 4-8 2019 season under first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen.  That was the program’s worst record since the Cougars went 3-8 in 2004.  It was the worst first year for a UH head coach since Dana Dimel went 3-8 in 2000.

Tulane dismisses player charged with battery of a female

Tulane football
May 28, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Tulane didn’t take long to determine Tyler Judson‘s fate with the football program.

Tulane football player Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.  Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are scant.  One outlet, however, is reporting that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the alleged incident.  She was initially in the ICU at a local hospital, but is now out.  As of Wednesday afternoon, the hope is “for swelling go down to be able to [undergo] surgery.”

Yesterday, Tulane announced that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended.  A day later, the program announced that Judson has been dismissed.

Below is a statement attributed to athletic director Troy Dannen.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019.  The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games.  That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.

Lovie Smith’s glorious beard is no more as Illinois head coach shaves facial greatness

Lovie Smith beard
May 28, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Long live the Lovie Smith beard.

Up until last season, arguably one of the best things about the Illinois football program was Lovie Smith in general and his beard specifically.  For the better part of three years, it was the envy of all face-follicly-challenged head coaches.  Its genesis?  As greatness ofttimes is, a man’s better half.

“I never shaved much during the summer, before seasons started,” Smith told the Washington Post in October of last year. “Two summers ago, I let it grow out for a while, and my wife said to me: ‘I love it. Don’t ever shave it.’ So I guess I won’t.”

And, if you need another visual refresher as to the bearded splendor…

Sadly, that era of facial greatness has come to an end.  On Twitter Wednesday, Illinois revealed that the flush-with-white mane of glory that was Smith’s beard is no more.

(I’ll give you a moment to compose yourself.)

(You good?  Good.)

In the first three seasons under Lovie Smith, the beard was about the only thing to celebrate.  From 2016-18, the Fighting Illini went 9-27.  In 2019, however, they won six games and appeared in a bowl for the first time since 2014.

Smith and the Illini have also been killing it on the transfer portal front.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith (HERE) and Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu (HERE) in mid-May as well.