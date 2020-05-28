Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a fan of the burgeoning East Carolina-Old Dominion rivalry, you’re in luck.

Wednesday, East Carolina and Old Dominion both confirmed that the programs have reached an agreement on six future games. Essentially, a trio of home-and-home series. The first game will be played in 2022. The last? In 2031.

The two schools are separated by just 120 miles, it should be noted.

EAST CAROLINA-OLD DOMINION SERIES

Sept. 10, 2022 – Greenville, N.C.

Sept. 7, 2024 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 18, 2027 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 15, 2029 – Greenville, N.C.

Sept. 14, 2030 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 20, 2031 – Greenville, N.C.

“With the exception of Virginia Tech, East Carolina is the one football opponent that most resonates with our fans,” ODU athletic director Dr. Wood Selig said in a statement. “ECU has such a great football tradition and loyal fan base. This is a program that over the years has consistently competed well with ACC schools such as North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

“In many ways, ECU’s football program has been a model for our program. Old Dominion and East Carolina should be playing, especially given how easy it will be for fans of both schools to attend the away games as well. We’re so glad we were able to work out this football series.”

ODU began playing at the FBS level in 2014. In that span, East Carolina and Old Dominion have squared off twice, in 2018 and then again last season. The Monarchs lost both of those contests — by a combined five points. It was 37-35 in the first meeting, 24-21 in the second.

The two schools also played in 2013, when ODU was a FCS school. The Pirates claimed a 52-38 win in that matchup in Greenville.

Old Dominion is coming off a one-win season. In December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as head coach after 11 seasons. Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne replaced Wilder.

East Carolina, meanwhile, went 4-8 in its first season with Mike Houston at the helm.