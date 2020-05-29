Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UTSA is now the home for a one-time, big-time football recruit. Unofficially, the Roadrunners are his new home we should say.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Ron Tatum Jr., announced that he has committed to the UTSA football team. The defensive lineman spent the 2019 season at Northeast Oklahoma A&M.

Tatum would be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020, although 247Sports.com lists his class as 2021.

“I want to start out by saying God is great and he steady showing me he has a plan,” the lineman wrote. “I want to Thank my entire family, my siblings and especially my dad and mom for staying with me and believing in me through this challenging journey. I also want to Thank NEO Football and the University, especially Coach Allen and Coach Crissup for always pushing me and believing me when things got tough.

“With that being said I’ll be committing to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)! Thanks you Coach Traylor and Coach Wright for giving me another opportunity.”

Tatum was a four-star member of Oklahoma’s Class of 2018. The Oklahoma City native was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the Sooner State. He was also the No. 5 strongside defensive end in the country.

Tatum took a redshirt as a true freshman for the Sooners. In February of 2019, the 6-5, 270-pound end entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. The Roadrunners are now 19-29 under head coach Frank Wilson. The C-USA school is scheduled to open the 2020 season against defending national champ LSU. In Baton Rouge.