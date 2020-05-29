UTSA is now the home for a one-time, big-time football recruit. Unofficially, the Roadrunners are his new home we should say.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Ron Tatum Jr., announced that he has committed to the UTSA football team. The defensive lineman spent the 2019 season at Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
Tatum would be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020, although 247Sports.com lists his class as 2021.
“I want to start out by saying God is great and he steady showing me he has a plan,” the lineman wrote. “I want to Thank my entire family, my siblings and especially my dad and mom for staying with me and believing in me through this challenging journey. I also want to Thank NEO Football and the University, especially Coach Allen and Coach Crissup for always pushing me and believing me when things got tough.
“With that being said I’ll be committing to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)! Thanks you Coach Traylor and Coach Wright for giving me another opportunity.”
Tatum was a four-star member of Oklahoma’s Class of 2018. The Oklahoma City native was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the Sooner State. He was also the No. 5 strongside defensive end in the country.
Tatum took a redshirt as a true freshman for the Sooners. In February of 2019, the 6-5, 270-pound end entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. The Roadrunners are now 19-29 under head coach Frank Wilson. The C-USA school is scheduled to open the 2020 season against defending national champ LSU. In Baton Rouge.
It’s been a rough last few weeks for the Kent State football program
It’s starting punter the past three years, Derek Adams, transferred to Northwestern. Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, who had committed to Kent State football in March, opted late last month to transfer to Texas Tech instead.
Now, 247Sports.com has reported, quarterback Marquez Glover has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. As he’ll be just a redshirt sophomore entering 2020, Glover will very likely have to sit out the 202 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility moving forward in 2021.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Grover was a member of the Kent State football Class of 2018. The Florida prospect didn’t see the field in the regular season during his time with the MAC school. He did, though, show flashes of talent during the 2019 spring game.
Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible football season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.
Count Nebraska as the latest football domino to fall.
Last week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be returning June 8. Both Ohio State and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so are Clemson and Louisville.
Friday, Nebraska announced that it will be getting a one-week jump on its Bi1G counterpart by allowing student-athletes, including football players, to return to campus starting June 1. Not surprisingly, the university has constructed a detailed plan with protocols that will allow Nebraska football players and others to return safely as they prepare for the upcoming seasons.
From the school’s release outlining testing measures and safety procedures:
- The first step in the plan for student-athletes who are outside of Lincoln is the gathering of pre-travel information and education, followed by guidelines for traveling back to Lincoln.
- All student-athletes returning to Lincoln from an outside location will quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours when arriving in Lincoln. Student-athletes living by themselves off campus may quarantine at their home, while those living on campus will quarantine in a designated on-campus dormitory.
- Following the completion of the quarantine period, the student-athlete will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and return a confirmed negative result before being allowed to access athletic department facilities.
- Any student-athlete returning a positive test will be required to remain at their residence and self-isolate and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure two negative tests before completing the self-isolation period.
- Once a student-athlete is cleared to access athletic facilities for a voluntary workout, they will follow a series of guidelines to help ensure the safest and cleanest workout environment possible:
- Workouts will be conducted in small groups and must be in accordance with all local and state guidelines.
- Student-athletes will have daily symptom checks and receive instant-read temperature checks prior to entering the facility.
- Once cleared to enter the facility, student-athletes will be required to wear a daily wrist band to exhibit medical clearance.
- Student-athlete access in the athletic facilities will be limited only to areas that are related to participating in voluntary workouts. Locker room access will not be allowed at this time.
- Protocols are also in place for handwashing, distancing during workouts, disinfecting equipment between lifts and workouts, and laundry services.
“The plan we have developed is done with the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “We have strict protocol that will involve quarantines, testing and detailed cleaning and safety measures. The guidelines we have in place will be strictly followed as our student-athletes return to prepare for their upcoming seasons.”
Kentucky may not immediately have a Power Five football transfer at its disposal. Or, it may. Depends.
Joey Gatewood decided in late October of last year to transfer from Auburn. On the Tigers quarterback’s transfer to-do list were Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State, among others. In early December, Gatewood opted to transfer to Kentucky.
Normally, Gatewood would have to sit out the 2020 season for the Wildcats. However, the player and the Kentucky football program will seek a waiver that would allow Gatewood to play this upcoming campaign. That process began in the spring.
The basis for which a waiver is being sought is unclear.
A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to Bo Nix — Gatewood threw for 54 yards and two touchdowns prior to his decision to transfer. He also added another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.
Terry Wilson Will Likely head into summer camp as QB1 for UK. Wilson began 2019 as the starter before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. His replacement, Sawyer Smith, also suffered a season-ending injury. And will also return for 2020.
Memphis has officially expunged Kundarrius Taylor from its football roster. And, apparently, from its program.
In a short and sweet Twitter missive last week, Taylor announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. The specific missive? “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it. That was the extent of the missive.
According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver was removed from the team last week. Subsequent to that, it has been confirmed by a Memphis football official that Taylor is indeed in the portal.
The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school. Probably. Which leads us to…
Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.
The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.
Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign. They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.
Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December. Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.