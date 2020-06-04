Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kevin Warren introduced as Jim Delany’s successor as B1G commish

THE SYNOPSIS: Warren officially took over for Delany this year. And became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference. And, amidst our country’s turmoil, announced the creation of a B1G Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray selected ninth overall in MLB Draft

THE SYNOPSIS: Murray, despite that lofty draft status, remained true to the Sooners. And claimed the Heisman Trophy later that same year.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Life, legacy of Muhammad Ali remembered by Louisville football

THE SYNOPSIS: The Greatest, a Louisville native, lost his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s late the night before.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mike Aresco still stumping for AAC in Power 5 conversation

THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, the conference that likes to brand itself as part of the “Power Six” remains a Group of Five league.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jim Delany does a playoff 180, supports four best teams

THE SYNOPSIS: This was a HUGE development when it came to the College Football Playoff.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Peeing & fleeing nets indefinite suspensions for Ohio State duo

THE SYNOPSIS: “Peeing & fleeing.” Still cracks me up. Then again, my 12-year-old self is easily amused.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel on Michigan: ‘Nov. 26th we’re going to kick their ass!’

THE SYNOPSIS: That pronouncement came after the Sweatervest “resigned.” Alas, the prediction proved inaccurate as U-M beat Ohio State 40-34 in Ann Arbor. Since then? Eight straight wins for the Buckeyes in The Game.