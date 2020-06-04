college football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali remembered by Louisville football

By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kevin Warren introduced as Jim Delany’s successor as B1G commish
THE SYNOPSIS: Warren officially took over for Delany this year.  And became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.  And, amidst our country’s turmoil, announced the creation of a B1G Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray selected ninth overall in MLB Draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Murray, despite that lofty draft status, remained true to the Sooners.  And claimed the Heisman Trophy later that same year.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Life, legacy of Muhammad Ali remembered by Louisville football
THE SYNOPSIS: The Greatest, a Louisville native, lost his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s late the night before.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mike Aresco still stumping for AAC in Power 5 conversation
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, the conference that likes to brand itself as part of the “Power Six” remains a Group of Five league.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jim Delany does a playoff 180, supports four best teams
THE SYNOPSIS: This was a HUGE development when it came to the College Football Playoff.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Peeing & fleeing nets indefinite suspensions for Ohio State duo
THE SYNOPSIS: “Peeing & fleeing.” Still cracks me up.  Then again, my 12-year-old self is easily amused.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel on Michigan: ‘Nov. 26th we’re going to kick their ass!’
THE SYNOPSIS: That pronouncement came after the Sweatervest “resigned.” Alas, the prediction proved inaccurate as U-M beat Ohio State 40-34 in Ann Arbor.  Since then?  Eight straight wins for the Buckeyes in The Game.

LB Markail Benton is second Alabama player in as many days to enter transfer portal

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in as many days, the depth on the Alabama football roster has taken a portal hit.  This one, though, isn’t really unexpected.  At all.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was in the NCAA transfer database.  A day later, it was reported that Crimson Tide teammate and linebacker Markail Benton is in the portal as well.

The twist with Benton?  It had previously been confirmed in March that Benton was no longer listed on the Alabama football roster.  Again.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Benton was a four-star 2017 signee.  He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.  He was also the No. 7 outside linebacker in the country.

As a true freshman, the 6-2, 235-pound Benton took a redshirt.  Benton then played in 22 games the past two seasons.  Included in that was nine appearances in 2019.

All told, Benton has been credited with 33 tackles (18 assists, 15 solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during his time in Tuscaloosa.

At this point, it’s unclear if Benton would be leaving Alabama football as a graduate transfer. If so, he would be immediately eligible at another FBS school.  That would also leave him with two years of eligibility.  If he were to have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer, Benton would then have one year of eligibility he could use for the 2021 campaign.

Entering its 14th season under Nick Saban, Alabama is coming off a year in which it failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since that format was instituted in 2014.  ‘Bama will then kick off the 2020 season against USC in Arlington Sept. 5.  Maybe.

Florida State player threatens workout boycotts over head coach Mike Norvell’s claim

Florida State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
1 Comment

The new Florida State head football coach has his first test to navigate.  A major, major test.

Amidst the social unrest over police brutality and racial injustice, Mike Norvell was asked by The Athletic‘s Tashan Reed if he and his staff have been checking in with his players more often during these challenging times. According to the Florida State football coach, he had individual conversations with every Seminole football player this past weekend.

“We’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches,” Norvell told The Athletic. “I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. …

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help make a difference.  That’s something that we definitely have talked about in a big-picture team approach, but also, more specifically, the individual and group conversations.”

Those are heartfelt, inspiring words.  Unless you’re a Florida State football player.  And you call BS on your coach’s spinning of the events.

In a blistering Twitter post, FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson essentially called Norvell a liar. According to the first-team All-ACC lineman, there were no one-on-one conversations.  Instead, a mass text was sent out to every player on the squad.

Now, Wilson is stating that he and his teammates will boycott workouts until further notice.

“Man this [poop emoji] did not happen mane,” Wilson wrote. “We got a generated text sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach.  This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

FSU restarted voluntary on-campus workouts Monday.  Thus far, there has been no public comment from either Norvell or the Florida State football program on Wilson’s claim.

Cincinnati WR Javan Hawes commits to Arkansas State

Arkansas State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After losing a couple of players to it last month, Arkansas State has gained one from the football portal.

On Twitter last month, Javan Hawes announced that he has committed to the Arkansas State football team.  While he’s committed, he’s not officially been added to the Red Wolves roster.

At this point, it’s unclear if Hawes is leaving as a graduate transfer.  If he is, the wide receiver will have two seasons of eligibility he can start using in 2020.  If he isn’t, he would sit out the upcoming season.  That would leave the Georgia native with one season of eligibility to use in 2021.

Hawes was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Bearcats.  During his three years at UC, Hawes appeared in a total of 22 games.  Just two of those appearances, though, came during the 2019 campaign.

In those appearances, Hawes totaled 102 yards and a touchdown on a dozen receptions.  As the two appearances might suggest, Hawes didn’t record a catch this past season.

In May, a pair of Arkansas State football players, tight end Eugene Minter and defensive back Nathan Page, entered the portal.  The month before that, they also lost William Bradley-King to Ye Olde Portal.  Shortly thereafter, the first-team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman moved to Baylor.

Arkansas State is coming off its sixth-straight postseason game in six years under Blake Anderson.  One of the eight wins ASU had in 2019 was a Camellia Bowl triumph over Florida International.

All told, the Red Wolves haven’t finished with fewer than seven wins since 2010.

Louisiana-Monroe RB Kayin White enters transfer portal

Louisiana-Monroe football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in 2020, at CFT at least, we have a portal post related to the Louisiana-Monroe football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Kayin White is set to transfer from the Warhawks.  A Louisiana-Monroe football official subsequently confirmed that the running back is in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

White was a two-star member of the ULM Class of 2016.  The Baton Rouge native will be leaving the Sun Belt Conference school as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

White has played in 24 games the past three seasons.  He’s rushed for 320 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries.  Just six of those attempts and 11 of the yards, though, came in 2019.

The playing time issue likely triggered the portal decision.

Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 5-7 season in the fourth year under head football coach Matt Viator.   The Warhawks have finished .500 or worse seven straight seasons.  They have played in just one postseason game (2012 Independence Bowl) during their time as an FBS program.