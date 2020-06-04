Florida State football
Florida State players, Mike Norvell clear the air as head coach acknowledges mistake in team meeting, statement

By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
It appears the new Florida State head football coach has indeed passed his first test.  Thanks in very large part to his players.

In an interview this week, Mike Norvell claimed that he had held one-on-one conversations with every one of his football players amidst the current climate.  In a social media post, Florida State football player Marvin Wilson called that claim “a lie.” The first-team All-ACC defensive tackle also threatened that he and his teammates would boycott voluntary workouts because of the situation.

According to athletic director David Coburn, a team meeting was held Thursday morning that he described as “open and very candid and that it went well.”

Just a short time ago, Norvell issued a statement in which he acknowledged he should not have used the word “every” to describe his interactions with his players.  He also applauded Wilson for using his platform the way the lineman did.

“I’m proud of Marvin for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview,” the statement from the Florida State football coach began. “Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me. Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word “every”. Particularly at this time, words are important, and I’m sorry. Once again, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to speak to our team more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings. We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL.“

For his part, Wilson applauded his head coach as well.

Chris Beaty Memorial Fund set up to honor ex-Indiana defensive lineman gunned down Monday

Chris Beaty Indiana
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
Chris Beaty may be gone, but the former Indiana football player won’t be soon forgotten.

It was reported Monday that Beaty “was one of two men shot and killed in separate incidents over the weekend as violence erupted in Downtown Indianapolis.” The 38-year-old Beaty was shot multiple times shortly before midnight local time Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chris Beaty was a defensive lineman for the Indiana Hoosiers football team from 2000-04.

This week, Beaty’s nephew, Jared Thomas, set up a GoFundMe page to honor his uncle’s legacy.  The goal of the fundraising page, Thomas wrote, is to collect “donations in his memory to the Chris Beaty Memorial Scholarship Fund that will benefit Indiana University & Cathedral High School, his alma maters which he loved so dearly.”

As of this posting, more than $40,000 has been raised.

Despite being away from the Indiana football program as a player for nearly two decades, Beaty remained close to it.

HoosierHuddle.com wrote that “Beaty was still actively involved with IU football. He tweeted on April 26th a screenshot of head coach Tom AllenMark Deal and several other Indiana football alumni. He thanked Allen for checking in with the former players and said that IU football was in good hands.”

Included was a tweet from Beaty’s personal Twitter account.

“I am at a loss for words,” a statement from Allen began. “The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”

2020 Arkansas signee arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old won’t play for Razorbacks

Arkansas football
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Arkansas football has done the expected.  Although it took a bit longer than some might have expected.

In February, Catrell Wallace was arrested on one count each of second-degree sexual assault and tampering.  Both of those charges are felonies.  The Arkansas football signee had turned himself in after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The alleged assault took place on New Year’s Day this year.  Wallace was 18 at the time.  The alleged victim was 12.  Police stated that, “[a]lthough it appears to have been a consensual encounter… detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime.”

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Sam Pittman confirmed that Wallace will not play for Arkansas football.  The new head coach stated that he believes Wallace will play for a junior college this fall.  The identity of that JUCO is not known.  And we’re fairly certain that the JUCO doesn’t want its identity known.

The investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains ongoing, it should be noted.

Wallace was a three-star 2020 prospect who signed with Arkansas football this past December.  The linebacker was the No. 6 recruit regardless of position in the state of Arkansas.  Only one linebacker in the Razorbacks’ class was rated higher than Wallace.

Transfer portal calls, NC State’s Isaiah Stallings answers

NC State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to the NC State football program for most of the offseason.  This week, as it turns out, is no different.

247Sports.com reported Wednesday that Isaiah Stallings has entered the NCAA transfer database.  An NC State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is indeed listed in the portal.

Stallings will be leaving the Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.  That means immediate eligibility if he opts for another FBS school.  The 2020 season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Stallings was a three-star member of the NC State football Class of 2016.  The Fayetteville, NC, native was rated as the No. 21 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State.

The 6-4, 220-pound safety took a redshirt his true freshman season.  The past three seasons, Stallings appeared in a combined 28 games.  He started one of those contests, with that coming in 2018.

Stallings totaled 15 tackles during his time in Raleigh.

Including Stallings, at least six NC State football players have entered the portal this cycle.  The others?

Air Force transfer QB Isaiah Sanders lands at Stanford

Stanford football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Stanford has been pummeled by the football transfer portal this offseason.  Wednesday, though, the Cardinal got one back.

It was confirmed in a release by the Pac-12 school that Isaiah Sanders has transferred into the Stanford football program.  The quarterback comes to The Farm as an Air Force Academy graduate.  And, do you want to feel a lot less smart about yourself?  From Stanford’s release:

[Sanders] has been accepted into the Management Science and Engineering master’s program. He graduated from Air Force with a degree in Systems Engineering (with a Human Factors Focus) and a minor in Spanish.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility.

“We are excited about the addition of Isaiah Sanders because of his experience, his abilities and his character,” Stanford head football coach David Shaw said in a statement. “Isaiah will add depth and competition behind Davis Mills and will be a great addition to our locker room.”

In three seasons with the Falcons, Sanders started six of the 16 games in which he played. He totaled 13 touchdowns (nine rushing, four passing) and 1,709 total yards (953 passing, 756 rushing).

Where he really shined, though, was off the field.

In 2019, he was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.  Additionally, he was a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to college football’s top community servant.

“Stanford has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m blessed and honored to join the elite scholars, athletes and world-changers that attend this amazing institution,” Sanders said. “I believe Stanford is one of the best places to cultivate and guide my passions for serving my communities and giving back to the people around me.”