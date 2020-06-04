It appears the new Florida State head football coach has indeed passed his first test. Thanks in very large part to his players.

In an interview this week, Mike Norvell claimed that he had held one-on-one conversations with every one of his football players amidst the current climate. In a social media post, Florida State football player Marvin Wilson called that claim “a lie.” The first-team All-ACC defensive tackle also threatened that he and his teammates would boycott voluntary workouts because of the situation.

According to athletic director David Coburn, a team meeting was held Thursday morning that he described as “open and very candid and that it went well.”

Just a short time ago, Norvell issued a statement in which he acknowledged he should not have used the word “every” to describe his interactions with his players. He also applauded Wilson for using his platform the way the lineman did.

“I’m proud of Marvin for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview,” the statement from the Florida State football coach began. “Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me. Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word “every”. Particularly at this time, words are important, and I’m sorry. Once again, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to speak to our team more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings. We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL.“

For his part, Wilson applauded his head coach as well.