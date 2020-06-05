Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was quite the eventful day for Marvin Wilson, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy merely added to it.

Thursday, the Lott IMPACT Trophy announced its 2020 preseason watch list. Included in that 42-person group are 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs and 11 defensive linemen.

According to the award’s release, the Big Ten and the ACC both have nine candidates while the Pac-12 has eight, the SEC seven, the Big 12 five, the Mountain West two, the AAC one and one independent, Notre Dame.

Defending national champion LSU is the only school to claim more than one Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lister.

Before we get to the individual players involved, a quick tutorial on what exactly the award, named in honor of the great Ronnie Lott, stands for both on and off the field:

Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it — Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Now, for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch listers. As described by the group responsible for overseeing the Lott Impact Trophy:

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, CB, 6-1, 192, Mansfield, TX: Eight career interceptions in two seasons; All-American (second team) as a sophomore; All Pac-12 last year; Academic All-State in high school; Speaks French.

CARLOS “BOOGIE” BASHAM JR., DL, Wake Forest, 6-5, 275, Roanoke, VA: All-ACC selection; Led conference with 18 tackles for losses; 11 sacks.

TERREL BERNARD, Baylor, LB, 6-1, 222, La Porte, TX: All-Big 12 pick; All-Academic Big 12; 59 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries.

DICAPRIO BOOTLE, Nebraska, CB-S, 5-10, 195, Miami, FL: Academic All-Big Ten; All-Big Ten 3rd team; Nebraska Citizenship Team; Scholar Athlete; Community Involvement; Grad student.

K.J. Britt, Auburn, LB, 6-0, 230, Oxford, AL: All-SEC player; 69 tackles, 10 for losses; SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council; SEC Academic Honor Roll, majoring in supply chain management.

Andre Cisco, Syracuse, S, 6-0, 203, Valley Stream, NY: Has 12 career interceptions in two seasons, most among active players; All-ACC last two years; All-American teams as a frosh; All-ACC Honor Roll.

Kuony Deng, Cal, LB, 6-6, 245, Aldie, VA: 119 tackles last season, (3rd in the Pac-12), 7.5 tackles for losses; 16 tackles in one game vs. Utah; Honorable Mention all-conference.

Victor Dimukeje, Duke, DE, 6-2, 265, Baltimore, MD: 122 career tackles, 24.5 career tackles for losses; majoring in evolutionary anthropology while pursuing a certificate in markets and management.

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, LB, 6-4, 246, Katy, TX: Academic All-Big Ten; Three times All-Big Ten honors on the field; 318 career tackles; Freshman All-American when he had 113 tackles.

Justin Foster, Clemson, DE, 6-2, 265, Shelby, NC: Academic All-ACC; Honorable Mention All-ACC; 41 tackles, 10.5 for losses; 17.5 career tackles for losses.

Chauncey Golston, Iowa, DE-DT, 6-5, 270, Detroit, MI: 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries; High School honor society.

RICHIE GRANT, UCF, DB, 6-0, 194, Fort Walton Beach, FL: Academic All-American in 2017; six interceptions as a sophomore; 209 career tackles.

TALANOA HUFANGA, USC, S, 6-1, 220, Corvallis, OR: All-Pac-12 second team; 141 career tackles; 11 career tackles for losses; Junior.

Patrick Jones II, Pitt, DL, 6-5, 260, Chesapeake, VA: Earned status as one of the top defensive ends in the ACC…started all 13 games and compiled 43 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 18 QB hurries…led the Panthers in TFLs (tied), forced fumbles and hurries, while ranking second in sacks…paced the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with an average of 0.31 forced fumbles per contest…All-ACC (second team).

KEKAULA KANIHO, Boise State, DB, 5-10, 185, Kahuku, HI: Academic All-American with 3.93 grade point average; All-Mountain West performer; Has 20.5 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended and five interceptions in his career.

George Karlaftis, Purdue, DE, 6-4, 265, West Lafayette, IN: Big freshman season last year with 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks; Named 2nd team All-Big Ten.

CALEB KELLY, Oklahoma, LB, 6-3, 234, Fresno, CA: Chosen to AFCA Good Works team I 2018; Missed most of 2019 with injury; Grad student.

QUINTEN LAKE, UCLA, DB, 6-1, 193, Irvine, CA: Son of former Bruin All-American Carnell Lake; Three times on Athletic Director’s Academic Honor Roll; Injured most of 2019; Attended Mater Dei High School.

Nate Landman, Colorado, LB, 6-3, 230, Danville, CA: All-Pac-12 selection after 83-tackle season; Has 160 career tackles; On Lott Watch List previously.

RICHARD LECOUNTE, Georgia, S, 5-11, 190, Riceboro, GA: Had two interceptions in Sugar Bowl win over Baylor; four interceptions for the season; 75 tackles as a sophomore led team, 61 tackles last year; Voted most improved defensive player in 2019.

DEMONTE MEEKS, Air Force, LB, 6-1, 235, Maple Heights, OH: 98 tackles led the team, 9 tackles for losses; Majoring in civil engineering with minor in Portuguese.

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt, LB, 6-3, 230, Cedar Hill, TX: Led team with 99 tackles; SEC Academic Honor Roll; Pianist.

Dylan Moses, Alabama, LB, 6-3, 235, Baton Rouge, LA: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2017; Led Tide with 86 tackles in 2018 season; Had 10 tackles for losses; All-SEC second team; 2nd team All-American; Butkus Finalist as a sophomore; Injured and missed all of last season; Pre-season All-American for 2020.

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, CB, 6-4, 205, Bossier City, LA: All-SEC (2nd team); 45 tackles, four interceptions, 13 passes defended; SEC Academic Honor Roll.

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA, Oklahoma State, LB, 6-1, 231, Calgary, AB: Had 15.5 tackles for losses among 100 total tackles; Defensive MVP; Team Captain; Three-time Academic All-Big 12.

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, DE, 6-3, 293, Allen, TX: CoSIDA Academic All-American District 8; Twice Academic All-Pac-12, Washington Lineman of the Year in 2019; All-Pac-12 first team; 16 career tackles for losses.

Joseph Ossai, Texas, LB, 6-4, 245, Conroe, TX: Had six tackles for loss and three sacks in Alamo Bowl win over Utah, 38-10; 90 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019; Commissioner’s Honor Roll; Wants to start a foundation to help kids coming into the country; He is from Nigeria.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, Rover, 6-1, 216, Hampton, VA: Can play multiple positions on defense; Had team-best 80 tackles last season with 13.5 for losses.

Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB, 6-3, 245, Harrisburg, PA: Big Ten Linebacker of the Year; All-American; 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles; Junior.

Kwity Paye, Michigan, DE, 6-4, 277, Providence, RI: Led Wolverines with 12.5 tackles for losses; Added 6.5 sacks; All-Big Ten (second team); Two-time All-Big Ten Academic honoree.

HAMILCAR RASHED, JR., LB, Oregon State, 6-4, 238: Led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss last year; Has 34 tackles for loss in his career; Had 14 sacks last season and made All-Pac-12 and several All-American teams; Active in local community projects.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami, DE, 6-7, 253, Coconut Creek, FL: Pre-season All-American, Frosh All-American last year, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Second-team All-American; 19.5 tackles for loss, 154.5 sacks (2nd in nation); Redshirt sophomore.

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, LB, 6-2, 232, Deer Park, IL: As a sophomore led the team in tackles with 80; Had 9 tackles for losses and added three interceptions.

Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, LB, 6-0, 216, Ann Arbor, MI: Had 15 tackles for loss; team-high 90 tackles; Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

JaCoby Stevens, LSU, S, 6-1, 228, Murfreesboro, TN: All-SEC (2nd team); 85 tackles, 8.5 for losses, 4 interceptions last year; 127 career tackles; community-oriented.

Darius Stills, West Virginia, DE, 6-1, 282, Fairmont, WV: All Big-12 performer; 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks last season.

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, CB, 6-1, 190, Baton Rouge, LA: Consensus All-American as a freshman last year; Led the SEC with six interceptions; Had 27 interceptions in high school; Grandfather Derek Stingley played for the New England Patriots and was paralyzed when tackled by Jack Tatum of the Raiders.

Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech, DB, 6-0, 200, New Orleans, LA: ACC Academic Honor Roll; Broke up 10 passes and defended 11 more, both team highs; Father Pat was an All-American at Tech and is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, LB, 6-5, 250, Los Angeles, CA: Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019; Freshman All-American; 14 tackles for loss and 9 sacks last season; 54 career sacks at Oaks Christian High School in L.A.

Shaun Wade, Ohio State, CB, 6-1, 195, Jacksonville, FL: Pre-season All-American; 3rd team All Big-Ten last year.

Garret Wallow, TCU, LB-S, 6-2, 230, New Orleans, LA: No. 9 in the nation with 125 tackles last year and No. 9 with 18.5 tackles for losses; All Big-12 first team.

MARVIN WILSON, Florida State, DL, 6-5, 310, Houston, TX; Pre-season All-American; Bednarik semi-finalist last year, All-ACC selection; Team Captain.