Lott IMPACT Trophy
Marvin Wilson one of 42 players on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
It was quite the eventful day for Marvin Wilson, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy merely added to it.

Thursday, the Lott IMPACT Trophy announced its 2020 preseason watch list.  Included in that 42-person group are 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs and 11 defensive linemen.

According to the award’s release, the Big Ten and the ACC both have nine candidates while the Pac-12 has eight, the SEC seven, the Big 12 five, the Mountain West two, the AAC one and one independent, Notre Dame.

Defending national champion LSU is the only school to claim more than one Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lister.

Before we get to the individual players involved, a quick tutorial on what exactly the award, named in honor of the great Ronnie Lott, stands for both on and off the field:

Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it — Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Now, for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch listers.  As described by the group responsible for overseeing the Lott Impact Trophy:

Utah suspends DC Morgan Scalley over 2013 text that contained racist language

Utah football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
Utah football is the latest to experience that what happened in the past can surface in the present.

This week, Oregon State dismissed tight end Rocco Carley after a racist audio recording came to light.  Friday, Utah announced that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended by the football program, effective immediately.  According to athletic director Mark Harlan, a 2013 text message that contained racist language triggered the suspension.

Below is Harlan’s statement, in its entirety:

On Wednesday night, I was made aware of a social media post that referenced a 2013 text message that included racist language, sent by our football program’s defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley.  I initiated conversations with our campus partners, including President Watkins, and we agreed to have an outside firm review this matter, to seek further details and determine whether this was an isolated incident.

Coach Scalley and I have spoken.  He is very contrite and acknowledged that the text was sent and that it did include a derogatory and painful word.

The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and values, but is an affront to us all, especially our African-American community members.  While the review of this matter is being conducted, I have placed Morgan on suspension effective immediately.

Both Scalley and Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham released their own statements as well.

SCALLEY
In 2013 I made a terrible mistake. I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.

I am truly sorry, and I own up to the hurtful effects of my choice,” Scalley continued. “Through my actions and words going forward, I will demonstrate that my use of that slur in 2013 does not reflect or define who I am or what I stand for. My action is indefensible and I will use my voice and position to bring about meaningful and much-needed change. I accept the University’s suspension, and will use it as a time to reflect on my insensitive comment from 2013 and how I intend to listen and grow from this situation. I am completely against racism, and this will never happen again.

WHITTINGHAM
I was disappointed and shocked to learn this week of a text message sent by Morgan Scalley in 2013 that contained a racial slur. I take very seriously the hurt, pain and anger felt by African-Americans, and the power of words to inflict or deepen that pain. Although this incident is inconsistent with the character and conduct of the person I have known and worked closely with for more than two decades, Morgan’s use of racist language is a very serious matter and I am supportive of the suspension while a more thorough outside review is conducted.

Below is what’s believed to be the social-media missive that set the wheels of suspension in motion.

Scalley has spent the past 12 seasons (2008-19) as part of the on-field Utah football coaching staff.  The two years prior to that, he was a Utah football staffer.  On top of that,  also played his college football for the Utes from 2001-04.  The only season he hasn’t been a part of the Utes program since 2001 as either a player, staffer or coach was in 2005.

Oklahoma’s Ryan Jones is fifth Power Five transfer added by East Carolin in two months

East Carolina football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
When it comes to Power Five transfers this cycle, not many Group of Five schools can keep u[ with East Carolina football.

In mid-April, NC State offensive lineman Justin Chase moved on to ECU. On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.  Not long after, offensive lineman Avery Jones confirmed his move in from North Carolina, too.

Fast-forward a month, and the Pirates are back on a Power Five kick.  On Twitter Friday,  Oklahoma’s Ryan Jones revealed that he has committed to the East Carolina football program.  In a subsequent conversation with 247Sports.com, the linebacker — who Will Likely convert to tight end/slot receiver at ECU — explained his decision.

“With the relationship I developed with [tight ends/inside receivers coach Fontel] Mines and the rest of the staff there,” Jones stated, “and the fact that it’s back in my home state where my parents can come watch every game again just like it was in high school, it really made ECU a no-brainer for me.”

Jones was a four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class for the Sooners.  The Charlotte native was rated as the No. 6 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State.

Jones took a redshirt as a true freshman in Norman.  The past two seasons, he started three of the 18 games in which he played.  In that action, he was credited with 36 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and one interception.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Arkansas places RB T.J. Hammonds back on scholarship

Arkansas football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The up-and-down career of one Arkansas football player is on the uptick.

In late February of last year, then-head coach Chad Morris confirmed that T.J. Hammonds was not a part of his Arkansas football team “right now” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order.  Three months later, Hammonds was back with the program.

In late August, however, Morris announced that Hammonds would be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season.  Hammonds ultimately returned for the fifth game of the 2019 campaign.  Upon his initial return in May, however, Hammonds had his scholarship stripped.

Morris, though, was fired.  Wednesday, Morris’ replacement confirmed that Hammonds is back on scholarship.

We’re happy to be able to do that,” Sam Pittman said about the move. “He’s fast. He’s got a lot of speed. You can beat two ways as far as physically. You can beat them with speed or you can beat them bigness. You can eat them with large humans. Right now it’s a little faster for us to get fast guys than it is get a whole team of big guys.

“He’s fast, but the bottom line is he did what we asked him to do in school and he did what we asked him to do in the offseason in the eight-week program when we were here. He’s athletic and he did what we asked him to do so, in my opinion, he earned the right to get his scholarship back.”

His first three seasons with the Razorbacks, three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, ran for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came in 2018, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown that season.

After returning from his suspension last season, Hammonds ran for 65 yards and caught four passes for 10 yards.  He’ll be a fifth-year senior in 2020.

Penn State football players permitted to start returning to campus June 8

Penn State football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
2 Comments

Add Penn State to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so are ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Thursday, Penn State announced a phased return of student-athletes, including football players, that will commence June 8.  The school stated that 75 football players will be returning on that date.  Currently, there are 106 players listed on the program’s online roster.

Exactly which players will be returning in the initial phase is unclear.

While the players will start returning June 8, they won’t begin voluntary workouts until a week later. “Student-athletes have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return,” the school stated. “Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.” Those workouts will be overseen by a combination of Nittany Lions strength staff and medical personnel.

“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” said PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour in a statement. “We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.

“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” continued Barbour. “Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities.”

The school also unveiled the protocols that will be in place upon the players’ return.

  • Education for all student-athletes, coach and staff on Penn State’s COVID safety protocols.
  • Mandatory daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes, coaches and staff.
  • Required use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • Adherence to social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, including the use of smaller groups for performance enhancement session.
  • Enhanced cleaning for all athletics facilities.
  • Limited and monitored access to facilities.

Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at home against Kent State Sept. 5.