The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: USC makes five-star WR Bru McCoy’s return from Texas official

THE SYNOPSIS: The five-star 2019 California prospect signed with USC. Then transferred to Texas. Then moved back to the Trojans. All in around seven months.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Northwestern announces addition of QB Hunter Johnson from Clemson

THE SYNOPSIS: As of yet, this hasn’t worked out in the way either the player or school had hoped. Johnson was a ballyhooed five-star signee for the Tigers. After sitting out the 2018 season, he started five of six games for the Wildcats. In that action, he completed less than 50 percent of his passes. And threw four interceptions vs. one touchdown. In fairness, Johnson’s mother was battling breast cancer during the 2019 season.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Dave Campbell tells Texas and Texas A&M to “play the game”

THE SYNOPSIS: Person X: “Renew the rivalry!” Aggies fan Y: “UT is yella!” Longhorns fan Z: “TAMU is a bunch of cowards!” [Lather, rinse, repeat] [ad nauseum]

2014

THE HEADLINE: Joker Phillips abruptly steps down as Gators’ WRs coach

THE SYNOPSIS: NCAA issues led to Florida parting ways with the assistant.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Pete Carroll on vacated BcS title: ‘The whole thing is so unfortunate’

THE SYNOPSIS: The former Trojans head coach’s lament came the day after USC saw its title stripped. And a year before it was slapped with historic sanctions.

2010

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Nebraska shucking their way to Big Ten

THE SYNOPSIS: Happy 10-year anniversary, Cornhusker faithful!

2009

THE HEADLINE: It’s Official: ‘Bama Forced To Vacate Wins

THE SYNOPSIS: Alabama lost 21 of them, to be exact, stemming from the textbook scandal at the school. The dumbest penalty the NCAA metes out. Still.