Don’t worry, Mr. Texas Longhorn football player. Been there, done that myself. Probably around the time I was your age as well.

Thursday, along with addressing the COVID-19 news that was released Wednesday night, Tom Herman also addressed the status of a handful of his players. The most interesting note related to B.J. Foster. According to the Texas head football coach, Foster suffered a broken bone in his hand. And how did the defensive back break it? By punching the bumper of his own vehicle.

Per Herman, Foster became angry when he found someone had damaged his car and didn’t leave a note. So, he took it out on the vehicle.

“We had a long conversation on that,” Herman said according to the Austin American-Statesman. “Every time in my 45 years on the planet when a player gets in a fight with an inanimate object, usually the inanimate object wins.”

Foster was already recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

According to Herman, Foster will be fitted for a cast. It won’t, though, preclude him from participating in workouts this summer, Herman stated.

Foster was a five-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018. The Angleton, Tex. product was rated as the No. 3 safety in the country. He was also the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Longhorn State. Only fellow safety Caden Stearns was rated higher than Foster in that year’s class for UT.

His first two years in Austin, Foster started 14 of the 22 games in which he played. He started eight of nine last season, with the only games missed due to injury.