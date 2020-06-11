Texas is next up in what will be the new normal in the coming weeks for college football. Or even the next few months if there’s a second wave.
This week, Texas brought back 58 of its football players as part of a phased return of athletics to campus. Per protocol, all of the student-athletes were tested for coronavirus. According to a release from the school Wednesday night, two Texas football players tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Testing positive for the antibody means that individual likely had the coronavirus previously.
“One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus,” a release from UT stated. “The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.”
The families of all involved have been notified. Additionally, the two Texas football players who tested positive after arriving on campus are in self-isolation.
The Longhorns are scheduled to commence voluntary on-campus football workouts starting Monday, June 15. At least initially, the players will work out in small groups on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, all while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Texas is not the first football program dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Nor will they be the last.
On back-to-back days earlier this week, it was reported that at least five Alabama football players and three from Auburn had tested positive. Monday, Iowa acknowledged that it had one positive test among the 237 administered to individuals associated with the program. Florida State acknowledged one Seminole was found to have contracted the virus, while UCF found three positives among the 60 football players tested. Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, meanwhile, announced on Twitter last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.
Marshall University was the first FBS program to have reported positives for the virus.
At the opposite end of the spectrum? Florida confirmed Tuesday that none of its returning Gator football players had tested positive. Ditto for Wyoming, which announced overnight that none of the 166 COVID-19 test results for returning student-athletes and select staff had come back positive.
The Alabama football program has been hit by the virus. Again. Reportedly.
After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for voluntary on-campus workouts the Monday before last. A few days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide football players had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday, it’s now being reported that another three Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19. Per the report, “[t]he three players who tested positive were asymptomatic and it was part of the 2nd round of tests conducted on the players.”
As of yet, neither the program nor the university has commented on the development. But, when they do, it’ll likely be something similar to the statement put out after the initial report:
The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.
Obviously, no names have been made public. One report, though, had the positions for the initial positives as “a lineman, a couple of skill players and one quarterback.”
The first five who tested positive were all asymptomatic. They have all since been isolated from the rest of the team.
Michigan State has added games to its future football schedules. Including a series with a directional Michigan school.
Wednesday, Michigan State football announced it has added a future three-game series with Central Michigan. The dates of the new series are September 2, 2023, September 11, 2027, and August 31, 2030. All three of those games will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
“There is such a great tradition between Central Michigan and Michigan State, and we are excited to build on that with this three-game series,” CMU athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “I appreciate the staff at Michigan State working with us to put together a series that I know our fans and alumni really look forward to and is another great opportunity to play an in-state opponent.”
A noteworthy non-MSU portion of the CMU announcement? “The game in 2023 takes the place of a contest scheduled at Alabama.”
Alabama had announced in 2018 that it would be hosting Central Michigan at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2023.
The two programs have met 11 times previously. The Spartans own an 8-3 advantage over the Chippewas. The three wins for the Chips came in 1991, 1992 and 2009. That first win, the first-ever meeting in the in-state series, was a 17-point CMU upset of then-18th-ranked MSU.
In addition to CMU, Michigan State also has a new future football date with Florida Atlantic. MSU and FAU will square off Aug. 31 of the 2024 season. In East Lansing, of course.
Those Big Ten and Conference USA schools have met three times previously. Those three meetings (2009, 2010-11) were all at Spartan Stadium. And were all wins for the Spartans by a combined score of 91-17. Two of those wins, incidentally, were by shutout.
Trevor Lawrence is helping to lead the charge. Again.
While coaches across the country were speaking out against racial inequality, the silence (until Monday) from the star quarterback’s head coach was deafening. Lawrence, meanwhile, was front and center.
“There has to be a shift in the way of thinking,” Trevor Lawrence wrote in a tweet May 29. “Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels — that’s when you know things need to change.
“I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear… and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still ‘explaining it — check your heart and ask why.”
Clemson City Administer Andy Blondeau, the Greenville News reported, that members of the Tigers football team will be leading a peaceful protest Saturday evening through downtown Clemson. According to Blondeau, “Lawrence and [running back] Darien Rencher… are going to be the primary speakers, from what I understand.” And introducing both players? Dabo Swinney, per Blondeau.
ESPN.com further reported that, in addition to Lawrence (pictured, handing off) and Rencher (pictured, taking the handoff), wide receiver Cornell Powell and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. have helped organize the protest.
According to the News, the university is not sponsoring the event. University police, however, will have a presence at the event. Additionally, the newspaper wrote, “Clemson city police are working with CUPD to assist wherever they’re needed.”
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: USC makes five-star WR Bru McCoy’s return from Texas official
THE SYNOPSIS: The five-star 2019 California prospect signed with USC. Then transferred to Texas. Then moved back to the Trojans. All in around seven months.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Northwestern announces addition of QB Hunter Johnson from Clemson
THE SYNOPSIS: As of yet, this hasn’t worked out in the way either the player or school had hoped. Johnson was a ballyhooed five-star signee for the Tigers. After sitting out the 2018 season, he started five of six games for the Wildcats. In that action, he completed less than 50 percent of his passes. And threw four interceptions vs. one touchdown. In fairness, Johnson’s mother was battling breast cancer during the 2019 season.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Dave Campbell tells Texas and Texas A&M to “play the game”
THE SYNOPSIS: Person X: “Renew the rivalry!” Aggies fan Y: “UT is yella!” Longhorns fan Z: “TAMU is a bunch of cowards!” [Lather, rinse, repeat] [ad nauseum]
2014
THE HEADLINE: Joker Phillips abruptly steps down as Gators’ WRs coach
THE SYNOPSIS: NCAA issues led to Florida parting ways with the assistant.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Pete Carroll on vacated BcS title: ‘The whole thing is so unfortunate’
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Trojans head coach’s lament came the day after USC saw its title stripped. And a year before it was slapped with historic sanctions.
2010
THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Nebraska shucking their way to Big Ten
THE SYNOPSIS: Happy 10-year anniversary, Cornhusker faithful!
2009
THE HEADLINE: It’s Official: ‘Bama Forced To Vacate Wins
THE SYNOPSIS: Alabama lost 21 of them, to be exact, stemming from the textbook scandal at the school. The dumbest penalty the NCAA metes out. Still.