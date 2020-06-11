Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Lawrence is helping to lead the charge. Again.

While coaches across the country were speaking out against racial inequality, the silence (until Monday) from the star quarterback’s head coach was deafening. Lawrence, meanwhile, was front and center.

“There has to be a shift in the way of thinking,” Trevor Lawrence wrote in a tweet May 29. “Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels — that’s when you know things need to change.

“I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear… and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still ‘explaining it — check your heart and ask why.”

Clemson City Administer Andy Blondeau, the Greenville News reported, that members of the Tigers football team will be leading a peaceful protest Saturday evening through downtown Clemson. According to Blondeau, “Lawrence and [running back] Darien Rencher… are going to be the primary speakers, from what I understand.” And introducing both players? Dabo Swinney, per Blondeau.

ESPN.com further reported that, in addition to Lawrence (pictured, handing off) and Rencher (pictured, taking the handoff), wide receiver Cornell Powell and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. have helped organize the protest.

According to the News, the university is not sponsoring the event. University police, however, will have a presence at the event. Additionally, the newspaper wrote, “Clemson city police are working with CUPD to assist wherever they’re needed.”