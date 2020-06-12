college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Gordon Gee stating Jim Tressel wasn’t given an ultimatum and resigned of his own volition

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Air Force’s leading rusher, Cole Fagan, removed from roster amid investigation
THE SYNOPSIS: Fagan ultimately pleaded guilty to using cocaine and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh says Friday night is for high school football
THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t say this often, but, amen Coach Khaki.  The Michigan coach’s opinion was solicited after the Big Ten added Friday Night Lights conference games.

2016

THE HEADLINE: After spurning A&M, five-star 2017 QB commits to Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: That would be Tate Martell.  Remember him?  If not, here’s a bit of a refresher:

Instead of bringing it on and competing with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job, Martell hightailed it out of Ohio State this past offseason and ultimately landed at Miami shortly thereafter.  Granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes, and seen as a slight favorite to win the starting job, Martell instead saw Williams stake his claim as QB1 as head coach Manny Diaz named the redshirt freshman the Hurricanes’ starter to start the season.

Losing out on the starting job led to Martell bailing on practice for the initial personal leave, even as he ultimately returned.  Not long after, it was reported that Martell had begun working with Miami’s wide receivers; last month, Martell shifted his on-field focus back to the quarterback position.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gators took financial bath in Sugar Bowl loss
THE SYNOPSIS: How big of a bath did Florida take?  In the neighborhood of $840,000.  For a loss to Louisville.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Gordon Gee on Jim Tressel: ‘He was not given an ultimatum’
THE SYNOPSIS: In the aftermath of Tressel’s Memorial Day 2011 departure, from Ohio State it was reported that the Sweatervest was “encouraged” to resign for the good of the football program and the university.

Rice formally adds Boston College WR grad transfer Christian McStravick

Rice football
A Power Five transfer is officially in the Rice football fold.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database. In early May, the Boston College transfer announced that he was committing to the Rice football program.

A little over a month later, the Owls confirmed the signing of the wide receiver.

McStravick comes to the Conference USA school as a graduate of BC.  That will allow the receiver to play in 2020.  That season, incidentally, will serve as the Katy, Tex., native’s final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in the Lonestar State, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class.  His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018).  A significant knee injury — specifically, a torn ACL —  sidelined him for all of the 2019 season.

During his time with the Eagles, McStravick didn’t catch a pass.  Or record any stats, for that matter.

McStravick was the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month, it should be noted.  In late March, Stanford kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA program.

NCAA Oversight Committee approves schedule for preseason preparations

NCAA
The NCAA has taken yet another significant, albeit expected, step toward drawing up a roadmap for preseason prep work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season.  Thursday, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport.

That model is very similar to the plan that was being crafted earlier this month.  From the release the NCAA sent out Thursday:

Under the proposed model, assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

— Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Obviously, for the schools that open the season in Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates mentioned would get seven days subtracted from them.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, in a statement. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

While this is a significant step, it’s not the final one as the NCAA Division I Council still must approve the proposal before it’s implemented.  That vote is scheduled for June 17.

Louisiana Tech loses two Bulldogs to transfer portal

Louisiana Tech football
It was a one-two roster punch for the Louisiana Tech football program.  Okay, a one-two slap.  But, still.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that a pair of Louisiana Tech football players have entered the NCAA transfer database.  The two portal-bound Bulldogs are linebacker Brandon Floyd and running back DeAndre Marcus.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Both Floyd and Marcus were two-star 2018 signees.  Barring the unexpected, each players will have to sit out the 2020 season.  Unless they were to move to a lower level of the sport, of course.

Marcus played in 15 games at Tech, including 11 as a redshirt freshman in 2019.  His 205 yards rushing last year was fifth on the Bulldogs, but his 7.9 yards per carry was tops among those with 10-plus attempts.

Floyd saw action in five games last season and nine total.

Prior to the impending departures, the portal had been kind to Louisiana Tech football.  Especially when it came to Power Five transfers.  In fact, four such players have been added this offseason.

Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign.  The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36.  Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level.  With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.

Penn State transfer Damion Barber headed to FCS Austin Peay

Penn State football
One erstwhile Penn State football player didn’t waste much time in finding a new collegiate home.

June 1, Damion Barber (pictured, No. 54) announced that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a week later, the defensive tackle unofficially took his leave of Penn State football by committing to Austin Peay.

Barber made the announcement on the Twitter machine.

“First I would like to thank God, my family and coaches for helping me in the process!” the lineman wrote. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me during my recruiting process. To all my brothers, coaches and fans at Penn State there is no love lost. Penn State will forever have a place in my heart! Thank you Nittany Lions!

“But nevertheless after talking to my family, friends and my coaches I’m excited to say I am 100% committed to Austin Peay State University.”

As the Governors play at the FCS level, Barber will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He’ll also have another season to use in 2021 as well.

Barber was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2017.  The Harrisburg native was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He was also the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Barber took a redshirt.  He then played in 11 games the past two seasons.  Eight of those appearances came a year ago.