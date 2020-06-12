The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Air Force’s leading rusher, Cole Fagan, removed from roster amid investigation

THE SYNOPSIS: Fagan ultimately pleaded guilty to using cocaine and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh says Friday night is for high school football

THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t say this often, but, amen Coach Khaki. The Michigan coach’s opinion was solicited after the Big Ten added Friday Night Lights conference games.

2016

THE HEADLINE: After spurning A&M, five-star 2017 QB commits to Ohio State

THE SYNOPSIS: That would be Tate Martell. Remember him? If not, here’s a bit of a refresher:

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gators took financial bath in Sugar Bowl loss

THE SYNOPSIS: How big of a bath did Florida take? In the neighborhood of $840,000. For a loss to Louisville.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Gordon Gee on Jim Tressel: ‘He was not given an ultimatum’

THE SYNOPSIS: In the aftermath of Tressel’s Memorial Day 2011 departure, from Ohio State it was reported that the Sweatervest was “encouraged” to resign for the good of the football program and the university.