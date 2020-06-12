Houston football specifically and UH athletics in general are officially involved in a first for collegiate sports at this level. Whether they will be the last remains to be seen. Although they likely won’t if we’re all being honest.
June 1, student-athletes at Houston, including Cougars football players, began returning to campus to start voluntary workouts. While the vast majority of universities subjected its returning athletes to COVID-19 testing, Houston was one of the scant few that did not.
Friday, not coincidentally, UH announced that it has suspended all voluntary workouts involving student-athletes. Effective immediately. Why? Because “six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.” The school also cited “the increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.”
From the university’s release:
The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol.
As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus.
During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.
UH Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, UH team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts.
Earlier this week, it was reported that another three Alabama football players had tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the total to at least eight Crimson Tide football players who have tested positive. As of yet, UA has not suspended its voluntary workouts. Or even acknowledged any positive tests, come to think of it.
The Clemson football program is the latest to be impacted by the virus.
This week, student-athletes at Clemson, including football players, began taking part in voluntary on-campus workouts. According to the university, 169 coronavirus tests were administered amongst the football, men’s and women’s basketball teams as well staff connected to those programs. Three of those tests came back positive: two for Clemson football players, one for men’s basketball.
The next step for both the student-athletes and programs? From the university’s release:
When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, [South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control] is notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified. CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts. Individuals with symptoms and known exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient should self-quarantine or isolate and be further medically evaluated as soon as possible.
Clemson is not the first football program dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Nor will they be the last.
On back-to-back days earlier this week, it was reported that at least five Alabama football players (that number is now up to at least eight for the Crimson Tide) and three from Auburn had tested positive. Monday, Iowa acknowledged that it had one positive test among the 237 administered to individuals associated with the program. Florida State acknowledged one Seminole and Texas confirmed two Longhorns were found to have contracted the virus, while UCF found three positives among the 60 football players tested. Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, meanwhile, announced on Twitter last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.
Marshall University was the first FBS program to have reported positives for the virus.
At the opposite end of the spectrum? Florida confirmed Tuesday that none of its returning Gator football players had tested positive. Ditto for Wyoming, which announced overnight that none of the 166 COVID-19 test results for returning student-athletes and select staff had come back positive.
I’m by no means a fashionista, but even I know that Oregon has been at the forefront of the explosion of the combo uniforms craze in college football. Have you ever wondered, though, how that came to be? Wonder no more.
By way of the NBC Sports, the Sports Uncovered podcast takes an in-depth peek behind the evolution and ongoing lineage of the much-discussed — and myriad — Oregon football uniforms. Phil Knight, of course, was the leader in the drive to make Oregon stand out above the crowd in the uniform game. The Oregon alumnus and Nike co-founder, though, wasn’t alone as he was aided by then-Ducks head coach Mike Belotti.
From NBCS Northwest:
Then, Phil Knight put a different idea on the table — something that would make it more exciting, more visible, more recognizable to athletes across the nation and to that 16-19 age group. Knight was talking about changing the perception of the entire program’s character.
Bellotti/Knight’s approach to overcoming their challenges was three-fold:
1. Facilities — Once we had the facilities that would get the ‘wow factor’ when recruits came to visit or when parents came to visit
2. Uniforms— When they were on the TV they’d pop
3. Winning — Success in bowl games so that it could back up the other two
And thus, the crazy, eccentric, tricked out, statement-maker Oregon football uniforms were created.
So, pop-in on the podcast and catch Belotti, along with former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, discuss how the university in Eugene utilized myriad uniforms to ignite a fashion arms race.
Thanks to a social media movement, there will be a lot of eyes upon the Texas football program in the coming days and weeks.
Earlier this month, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Friday, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”
In that vein, the student-athletes are asking to have several issues addressed. Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”
The athletes suggested lifting the requirement of athletes to sing a song that was established in 1903 during a period of lynchings and Jim Crow society, the Daily Texan wrote two years ago.
The statement is looking for the issues to be addressed either through immediate implementation or the implementation of a plan that would start at the beginning of the fall semester. As of yet, neither the university nor the athletic department has responded to the movement.
“We will continue to practice, workout, and participate in all required team activities in preparation for the upcoming season,” the student-athletes’ statement read, “but without an official commitment from the university we will not be participating in the recruiting of incoming players or donor-related events.”
Taking a break from beefing up its roster with talent from the University of Alabama, Mississippi State is adding to its future football slates.
Thursday, Memphis announced that it has reached an agreement with Mississippi State on a future home-and-home football series. While no specific dates have been set, the two schools will square off in 2028 in Memphis and 2029 in Starkville. Those new games are in addition to the ones already scheduled for 2021 (at Memphis) and 2022 (at Mississippi State).
Memphis and Mississippi State have met 37 times previously in football. The first came in 1960 and the most recent in 2011. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 27-10, including 12 in a row. The last the Tigers won was on the road back in 1993. The last time MSU lost in Memphis was 1988.
In addition to the MSU scheduling news, Memphis also confirmed that it has extended its series with Arkansas State. The four games between the ACC and Sun Belt Conference programs will be played between 2026 and 2029. The 2026 and 2028 games will be played in Memphis. The 2027 and 2029 games will be played in Jonesboro.
Interestingly, in those 2026 and 2028 campaigns, Memphis will play at Arkansas both years.
As for the history between UofM and ASU? The Tigers lead the all-time series 29-23. The Red Wolves, though, have had the better of it of late as they’ve claimed wins in four of the last six meetings. That, incidentally, dates back to 2006.