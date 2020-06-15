Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This time at Oklahoma State, another college football coach is being taken to task for his attire. Specifically, his choice of t-shirt.

Dabo Swinney was photographed this month wearing a shirt with the National Football Foundation slogan “Football Matters” emblazoned on it. Some thought it was a subtle shot at the Black Lives Matter movement. Swinney stated that’s not even remotely the case, while his star quarterback backed him up.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front. For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Enter Chuba Hubbard. One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season. On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt. The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

What change he’s seeking is unclear.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

At least one of Hubbard’s teammates has his back.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

Gundy has previously sang the praises of OAN.

“It was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right.”

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Oklahoma State football program.