And just like that, a burgeoning fire that was quickly engulfing the Oklahoma State football program has been put out. Or, at least, it’s been contained. For now.

To recap from our earlier post:

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front. For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard. One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season. On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt. The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

As other Cowboys past and present showed support for Hubbard’s stance, OSU president Burns Hargis issued a statement.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes,” the president wrote. “This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

A statement from athletic director Mike Holder sounded even more dire.

“This afternoon has been very disturbing,” Holder wrote. The tweets from the current & former players are of grave concern.”

A short time ago, however, a video featuring Gundy and Hubbard was released. In it, the head coach stated that he met with players today after Hubbard’s Tweet Heard ‘Round the College Football World and that things will change in the Oklahoma State football program. What those changes are weren’t detailed. Hubbard, meanwhile, stated that he went about things the wrong way by tweeting first instead of taking his concerns to Gundy.

“But from now on, we’re gonna focus on bringing change,” the back stated. “That’s the most important thing.”

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

And as for the boycott? It was short-lived.