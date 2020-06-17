LSU football
LSU adds defensive analsy with deep ties to the state of Louisiana

By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Ed Orgeron has added to his extended LSU football staff.  Again.

In March, Orgeron hired former LSU football player Bennie Logan to serve as a defensive analyst.  Three months later, the head coach has brought in Manny Michel as another defensive analyst.  Specifically, 247Sports.com notes, Michel will focus on the defensive line of the Tigers.

A native of Louisiana, Michel spent most of what was a three-decade-plus coaching career in the Pelican State.  Michel served two different stints as the defensive line coach at Louisiana-Monroe.  The first was from 1999-08, then again from 2016-17.  In that first stretch with the Warhawks, Michel also served as co-defensive coordinator.

Following that second stint, however, Michel retired from coaching.  Obviously, Orgeron was able to persuade the 60-year-old coach to return.

In addition to his time at ULM, Michel also coached the defensive line at McNeese State (2009-15) and Nicholls State (1995-98).  At the latter, he was also defensive coordinator.

Michel also spent nearly a decade (1986-94) as an assistant at John Curtis Christian High School in Louisiana.

“Manny is a longtime assistant football coach in the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said in confirming the addition. “He’s been at McNeese and been at Northeast Louisiana. He’s been a tremendous recruiter and he knows Louisiana inside and out. He is with us as an analyst.”

Michel will work under Bo Pelini, who was hired in late January to replace Dave Aranda.  A little over a week earlier, Aranda was hired as the head coach at Baylor.

Old allegations of Mike Gundy, the Oklahoma State QB, directing the N-word at Colorado players resurface

Mike Gundy
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
It’s not been the best of weeks for Mike Gundy.  And it’s not going to get much better for the foreseeable future.

Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke from star running back Chuba Hubbard.  The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public.  The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.  Tuesday, the Oklahoma State head coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter.

Prior to becoming the head coach at OSU, Mike Gundy was a quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986-89.  Alfred Williams, meanwhile, was a linebacker for Big 8 rival Colorado around the same time.  On Wednesday’s airing of the FS1 show “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe relayed a conversation he had with Williams in which Williams claimed Gundy directed a racial slur at him during a game in November of 1989.

Subsequent to that, a Twitter user, @loumoore12, posted a newspaper clipping from that game in which Colorado safety Tim James accused Gundy of calling several Buffaloes the N-word.  Except that the newspaper actually used the N-word.

“I can’t count the number of times he used that word,” James said at the time. “He has no class.  There’s no place for that in sports.”

Another player was quoted in the three-decades-old story as well.

“I hope not many people raise their children to be like him.  He said things he had no business saying to anybody.”

The player attached to that quote?  Alfred Williams.

For his part, Mike Gundy denied the allegations at the time.  By playing the tried-and-true “I have Black friends” card.

“It’s not true,” Gundy stated. “They were doing the talking. Why would I say those things? I’ve been here four years, and half my friends [on the team] are Black. It makes no sense.”

Thus far, neither Gundy nor the OSU football program has commented on the resurfaced allegations.

Liberty QB Brandon Robinson headed to FCS Rhode island

Liberty football
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
For the second time in a month, Liberty has lost a player to the football transfer portal.  Permanently.

Last month, Iowa State confirmed the addition of Liberty’s Alex Probert.  The placekicker had opted to leave the Liberty football program early in the offseason.

Nearly a month later, Brandon Robinson announced on Twitter that he has decided to move on to FCS Rhode Island.  The quarterback had opted to transfer out of the Liberty football program earlier in the offseason.

As Rhode Island plays at the FCS level, Robinson will be eligible to play for the Rams in 2020.  Including this season, Robinson will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

As a true freshman coming out of high school in New Jersey, Robinson took a redshirt.  This past season, Robinson appeared in five games for the Flames.  In that action, he completed two of his three passes for 11 yards.  Where he did most of his damage, though, was on the ground.

On 17 carries, Robinson totaled 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns.  His 8.1 yards per carry were tops on the team for players with 10 or more attempts.  His yards were also third on the team.

In its first season under Hugh Freeze, Liberty posted an 8-5 record as a football independent.  In just its second-ever season at the FBS level, the Flames claimed their first win in a bowl game.

NCAA Council formally approves six-week preseason model for football, which will begin July 13 for teams that start season Sept. 5

NCAA
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT
The NCAA is proceeding with a significant step toward prepping for the 2020 college football season.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season.  Last week, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport.  However, the plan still needed the approval of the NCAA Division I Council.

Thursday, that expected thumbs-up came to fruition as the council has approved what will essentially be a six-week preseason for college football.  The NCAA writes that, “[a]ssuming a first game on Sept. 5, the model begins summer access activities July 13 and adds meetings and walk-throughs July 24.  Preseason practice begins Aug. 7.” Schools that open the seasoning Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates would get seven days subtracted from them.  It’s unclear if teams whose first games are Sept. 3 will follow the Sept. 5 model or not.

The activities mentioned do not include the ongoing voluntary on-campus workouts.

As for the particulars?  The NCAA referred to its previous release as a guideline:

… student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

— Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Hawaii confirms addition of North Texas transfer WR Rico Bussey Jr.

Hawaii football
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Hawaii has officially added some Group of Five talent to its football roster.

In February, North Texas’ Rico Bussey Jr. made his way into the NCAA transfer database.  Three months later, the wide receiver used his Twitter machine to announce he is headed to the Hawaii football team.

Tuesday, Hawaii confirmed Bussey’s addition to the football team.

Bussey will be eligible to play for the Hawaii football team in 2020.  This will be the receiver’s final season of eligibility.

A torn ACL prematurely ended Bussey’s 2019 campaign in mid-September last year.  Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to take a redshirt.  That saves a year of eligibility that he’ll now use at the Mountain West Conference school.

Two seasons ago, Bussey led the Mean Green in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (12).  Prior to the serious knee injury in 2019, Bussey had 150 yards and a touchdown on five catches this year.

All told, Bussey accounted for 1,941 yard and 21 touchdowns on 128 receptions during his time in Denton.  He also returned a pair of kickoffs for a combined 78 yards.

Bussey was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for UNT.  The Oklahoma native was rated as the No. 32 player regardless of position in the Sooner State.

Bussey will be coming to a Hawaii football team that will be under new management. In mid-January, Nick Rolovich left to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State. A week later, Todd Graham was named as Rolovich’s replacement.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game.  Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.