Ed Orgeron has added to his extended LSU football staff. Again.

In March, Orgeron hired former LSU football player Bennie Logan to serve as a defensive analyst. Three months later, the head coach has brought in Manny Michel as another defensive analyst. Specifically, 247Sports.com notes, Michel will focus on the defensive line of the Tigers.

A native of Louisiana, Michel spent most of what was a three-decade-plus coaching career in the Pelican State. Michel served two different stints as the defensive line coach at Louisiana-Monroe. The first was from 1999-08, then again from 2016-17. In that first stretch with the Warhawks, Michel also served as co-defensive coordinator.

Following that second stint, however, Michel retired from coaching. Obviously, Orgeron was able to persuade the 60-year-old coach to return.

In addition to his time at ULM, Michel also coached the defensive line at McNeese State (2009-15) and Nicholls State (1995-98). At the latter, he was also defensive coordinator.

Michel also spent nearly a decade (1986-94) as an assistant at John Curtis Christian High School in Louisiana.

“Manny is a longtime assistant football coach in the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said in confirming the addition. “He’s been at McNeese and been at Northeast Louisiana. He’s been a tremendous recruiter and he knows Louisiana inside and out. He is with us as an analyst.”

Michel will work under Bo Pelini, who was hired in late January to replace Dave Aranda. A little over a week earlier, Aranda was hired as the head coach at Baylor.