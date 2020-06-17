The NCAA is proceeding with a significant step toward prepping for the 2020 college football season.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season. Last week, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport. However, the plan still needed the approval of the NCAA Division I Council.
Thursday, that expected thumbs-up came to fruition as the council has approved what will essentially be a six-week preseason for college football. The NCAA writes that, “[a]ssuming a first game on Sept. 5, the model begins summer access activities July 13 and adds meetings and walk-throughs July 24. Preseason practice begins Aug. 7.” Schools that open the seasoning Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates would get seven days subtracted from them. It’s unclear if teams whose first games are Sept. 3 will follow the Sept. 5 model or not.
The activities mentioned do not include the ongoing voluntary on-campus workouts.
As for the particulars? The NCAA referred to its previous release as a guideline:
… student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.
Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:
— Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.
The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.
Hawaii has officially added some Group of Five talent to its football roster.
In February, North Texas’ Rico Bussey Jr. made his way into the NCAA transfer database. Three months later, the wide receiver used his Twitter machine to announce he is headed to the Hawaii football team.
Tuesday, Hawaii confirmed Bussey’s addition to the football team.
Bussey will be eligible to play for the Hawaii football team in 2020. This will be the receiver’s final season of eligibility.
A torn ACL prematurely ended Bussey’s 2019 campaign in mid-September last year. Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to take a redshirt. That saves a year of eligibility that he’ll now use at the Mountain West Conference school.
Two seasons ago, Bussey led the Mean Green in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (12). Prior to the serious knee injury in 2019, Bussey had 150 yards and a touchdown on five catches this year.
All told, Bussey accounted for 1,941 yard and 21 touchdowns on 128 receptions during his time in Denton. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for a combined 78 yards.
Bussey was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for UNT. The Oklahoma native was rated as the No. 32 player regardless of position in the Sooner State.
Bussey will be coming to a Hawaii football team that will be under new management. In mid-January, Nick Rolovich left to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State. A week later, Todd Graham was named as Rolovich’s replacement.
Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.
Thanks to a development earlier this offseason, this scheduling announcement involving Mississippi State and Washington State carries a little extra kick.
Wednesday afternoon, both Mississippi State and Washington State announced the two schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series. The Cougars will travel to Starkville on Aug. 31, 2030. The Bulldogs will then make the trek to Pullman on Aug. 30 of the following season.
That 2030 meeting will mark the first-ever between MSU and Wazzu. The 2031 game will mark the first time ever that an SEC has played in Pullman.
“We’re thrilled to add another home-and-home series against a quality opponent and institution like Washington State to our future schedules,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “These will be the first-ever meetings between the two programs and should be an exciting opportunity and experience for our student-athletes and fans.”
“We are excited to schedule this series with Mississippi State and bring an SEC opponent to Martin Stadium for the first time in school history,” Cohen’s counterpart, Pat Chun, said in his statement. “To create a matchup between the Pac-12 and the SEC is always great for our league and the series exemplifies our commitment to schedule top non-conference opponents. We look forward to a fun experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans in Pullman and Starkville.”
Mike Leach was the head coach at Wazzu from 2012-18. In January of this year, Leach left Washington State to take the same job at Mississippi State.
NC State’s loss is unofficially a win for the West Virginia football roster.
Way back in January — doesn’t January seem like a couple of years ago? — Joseph Boletepeli took the first step in leaving NC State by entering the NCAA transfer database. Nearly five full months later, the defensive lineman announced his commitment to West Virginia football.
Boletepeli made the announcement on Twitter.
It was expected that Boletepeli would have to sit out the 2020 season. However, it’s believed he will be granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. Including this season, Boletepeli will have three years of eligibility to use with the Mountaineers.
A three-star member of the Class of 2018 for NC State football, Boletepeli was rated as the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina. During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli played in seven games. Four of those appearances came this past season.
Boletepeli started the first two games of his true freshman campaign. This season, Boletepeli was a No. 2 defensive end who ultimately dropped further down on the depth chart.
West Virginia is scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Florida State Sept. 5 at Merecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. WVU will open its home slate in Morgantown the following weekend against FCS Eastern Kentucky.
When it comes to horse racing, Kentucky football understands exactly where it rates in the Commonwealth.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 1 to Sept. 5. That same day, the University of Kentucky was scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Eastern Michigan. The keyword there is “was,” of course, as UK announced its game against EMU will be played Thursday, Sept. 3.
Obviously, the game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington.
In its release, the Wildcats announced that the Kentucky Derby being rescheduled was the impetus behind the adjustment.
The move became necessary after COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.
According to the school, this will mark the second time UK kicks off a season on a Thursday in the modern era. The first was back in 2011 against Western Kentucky in Nashville. It’s also the program’s eight-ever all-time playing Thursday night and first since 2015.
As for the two schools? They’ve squared off twice in football. The Wildcats won both games, in 2017 and last season. Both of those games were played in Lexington.
Eastern Michigan, incidentally, last opened a season on a Thursday night in 2011. That year, the MAC school took a road trip to Ball State.